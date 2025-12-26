Since I revamped Handful of Earth and started posting regular content in May 2023, I have published 125 Weekly Groundings. For those of you who are brand new here, Weekly Groundings are published every Friday to highlight the most interesting news, links, and writing I investigated during the past week.

At Biocentric with Max Wilbert, Max Wilbert offers a devastating critique of the electric vehicle industry and its self-styled environmentalist boosters: “Cars don’t magically come into being, the fruit of the Elon tree. They’re made of minerals mined from the Earth by fossil fuel powered machines, shipped around the world, smelted at high temperatures, and assembled in factories. In this sense, EVs are no different from internal combustion engine cars. When we quantify the numbers, creating the average EV releases more carbon emissions that creating the average gasoline car. This difference is quickly wiped out, since EVs don’t release emissions during driving. But it doesn’t change the fact that both are highly polluting and rely on destructive mining and exploitative international supply chains.”

Wilbert continues: “Some people misinterpret my critiques of green technology as meaning that these technologies are more harmful than fossil fuels. This is a misreading of my work. The danger of electric vehicles and ‘green energy’ is more insidious than a direct comparison implies. And this is why I’m so strident in my opposition to green energy, green technology, and EVs: because these technologies are being used as excuses to not fight fossil fuels. They’re the vape of the cigarette addict, the beer of the hard-liquor alcoholic. They differ neither in form nor in substance, and they’re being used as a way to maintain the status quo rather than engage in true transformation, as the moment demands.”

He concludes with powerful remarks on the automobile: “But here’s the thing: cars are not necessary for human life, joy, or flourishing. They are luxury goods, and the mobility they bring does not justify killing people for them. There are 8.1 billion people in the world today, and roughly 1.47 billion cars. That’s about four cars for every 23 people, which means less than 17% of people on earth own a car (the number is actually less, since that doesn’t include people who own multiple)…A few generations ago, nobody had cars. If someone had told us then that accepting cars into our lives would mean condemning millions of people to death in the future, would we have accepted this technology? I’m guessing not. I think we’d have done as the great thinker Lewis Mumford proposed: ‘Forget the damned motor car and build the cities for lovers and friends. Restore human legs as a means of travel.’”

At The Culture We Deserve, Jessa Crispin investigates “one aspect of woke culture, which was asking the audience to invest themselves imaginatively, emotionally, and financially in the elites.” “Fan culture is less about being entertained these days, it’s about identifying with someone. Pop culture figures act as avatars that are animated by their fans’ projections…In America, a lot of cancel culture was about weeding out figures who could act as aspirational stand-ins. While some of the behavior was criminal…a lot of it was about having the wrong opinions about Israel, using the wrong language for gender and sexuality, or being associated with people already deemed inappropriate. There was no statute of limitations—things said or done in college were fair game. If you were considered irredeemable in mass liberal culture, then you could essentially serve the same role in antiwoke culture, which was also undergoing this transformation from entertainer to stand-in.”

Crispin continues: “Believing that the liberal/leftist lifestyle (I know they pretend to be at war with one another, but other than having slightly different opinions on political matters they are of the same class, same schools, same mindsets, same lifestyles) is the peak of American existence requires a fundamental belief that the educational system is a meritocracy, that ideology reflects character, and that the people handpicked to be experts by the institutions of American society have your best interests at heart. None of these things are true, and it’s easy to demonstrate how wrong all these things are, and yet the American woke artist refuses to engage with the possibility of being wrong. The works that come out of this woke urge help to reinforce these delusions and create the idea that nothing else is possible.”

The Financial Times reports that “Young Americans’ confidence in the apparatus of government has dropped dramatically to one of the lowest levels in any prosperous country, a Financial Times analysis of Gallup data shows. The Gallup polls, conducted by surveying 70,000 people globally over the course of 2023 and 2024, found that less than a third of under-30s in the US trust the government. The proportion of US young people who said they lack freedom to choose what to do with their lives also hit a record high at 31 per cent in 2024—a level worse than all other rich economies, bar Greece and Italy.”

“US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show US emergency department visits for self-harm reached 384 people per 100,000 population among those aged 10 to 29 in 2022, up from 260 a decade earlier and four times the rate for those aged 30 and over. The collapse in young people’s happiness in the US and elsewhere has been pinned on factors ranging from political polarisation and stagnating quality of life to difficulties in getting on the property ladder.”

Meghnad Bose profiles Mahmoud Khilil for Drop Site News: “Khalil’s grandparents had lived in a small village in historic Palestine close to Tiberias, a city on the western bank of Lake Tiberias. His grandmother would often talk about how they shared a piece of land for farming with their Jewish neighbors, Mahmoud said in a documentary for BreakThrough News. ‘Tiberias was one of the first cities that the Zionists targeted in 1948 with ethnic cleansing. In April 1948, a month before the Nakba, the Zionist militias burnt one of their villages. When they heard the news about it, they had to leave immediately,’ he added, explaining his family’s decision to flee to Syria, where he was eventually born in a refugee camp.”

Fellow student activist, Sueda Polat, “remembered Khalil being ‘firm, but not rude.’ She tells Drop Site that his approach toward the administration was that of engaging as equal parties, ‘not, like, I’m a student and you’re an administrator but, rather, we’re two parties coming to the table to discuss things.’ She added, ‘he wasn’t deferential. Through and through, that man is a diplomat, in every sense’…Khalil was unapologetically comfortable with his name and identity being associated with the pro-Palestine protests. Paras, a classmate of Khalil’s…, had been working for months on an oral history project of the Gaza Solidarity Encampment. One of her key interviewees was Khalil, with whom she had spoken at length. ‘I was concerned about his safety, about whether we should put his name or mention him anonymously. He would always say, “use my name, I don’t care.”’”

For more on the campus protests, see my April 2024 piece, “In Defense of Woke Zoomers.”

Joshua Stylman analyzes research on “biodigital integration” at his eponymous Substack: “Imagine discovering that your neurons—the very cells that make you you—could be transformed into networked data points, each one monitored and potentially controlled by microscopic machines. At the same time, your genetic code—your biological blueprint—is being bought, sold, and potentially auctioned to the highest bidder in bankruptcy proceedings. This isn’t science fiction. Research papers published in mainstream scientific journals are already mapping out how to connect human brains directly to the cloud using injectable ‘neuralnanorobots,’ while in late 2024, 23andMe—once a $6 billion biotech darling—filed for bankruptcy, leaving 15 million DNA samples in limbo as potential assets for creditors. Though I don’t claim deep technical expertise in nanotechnology or neuroscience, my deep dive into these fields—analyzing technical documentation, consulting with researchers, and tracking academic developments—has revealed an alarming landscape of converging technologies. The fundamental question isn’t whether this technology will be developed—it’s already underway. The real issue at stake is whether we’ll maintain autonomy over our own biology as these technologies emerge.”

He writes that “What we’re witnessing isn’t just technological innovation—it’s what I’ve come to see as biometric colonization, where bodily data is extracted and controlled in ways that echo the resource extraction of colonial empires. This isn’t just about privacy or data security—though those concerns are serious enough. This is about the fundamental sovereignty of your own biology. When your neurons can be monitored in real-time, when your brain activity can be networked to the cloud, when your DNA is stored in corporate databases that can be sold or hacked, who truly owns the essence of your existence? Your DNA isn’t just information—it’s you: your genetic identity, your health predispositions, characteristics tied to your family lineage. You can’t change it like a password or cancel it like a credit card. It’s permanent, revealing secrets about you that you might not even know yourself…The recent experience with global medical interventions has taught many of us the importance of informed consent and bodily autonomy. Yet the technologies being developed would make current debates about medical freedom look quaint by comparison.”

Stylman documents how Israel is at the forefront of biodigital integration, citing a statement by Benjamin Netanyahu in which the Prime Minister boasts: “We have a database, 98% of our population has digitized medical records...I intend to bring on that database of personal medical records for entire population a genetic database...give me a saliva sample...now we have a genetic record on a medical record of a robust population...let pharma companies…run algorithms on this database.”

Wabi Sabi writes on the “AI genie” at The Small Dark Light: “I keep waiting for the genie’s abilities to hit a hard ceiling. I eagerly read articles that ask whether the technology is slowing down, or even going backwards as newer AIs train on an Internet stuffed with the mediocrities of older AIs. Then a new model comes along that can do things the previous model couldn’t, or does the same things more cheaply. The technology is decentralising and spreading. Costs are coming down. For every Ted Gioia saying AI’s an unsustainable bubble, Chomsky declaring it unintelligent or Freddie deBoer dismissing it as a media fad, there’s a UN report on the coming ‘digital divide,’ an Anthropic paper saying Claude’s thinking process is much more sophisticated than mere token prediction, or a Scott Alexander saying AGI is just round the corner. Meanwhile, people I know keep telling me they’re using it for such-and-such, or it’s threatening their work in such-and-such a field. The harder I will it to go away, the harder it dances on the grave of my pre-genie innocence.”

“So we walk through an infinite landscape of Warhol soup cans, spat out ad nauseam and plastered all over our public space like so much senseless graffiti. By definition, these things, produced in this way, can never accumulate any cultural weight. I suspect that this generation of AI will never create a truly great novel, artwork or song, not because it isn’t smart enough, but because the very concept of ‘greatness’ requires both intentionality on the creator’s part and a coherent system for comparing and ranking a finite number of cultural products. I’m not sure the semantic apocalypse of generative AI allows for that possibility. When something is constantly making beautiful things, ugly things, stupid things and mawkish things on demand, by the million, without ever once making any distinction between them, you don’t have greatness. You just have a genie granting wishes.”

Wabi Sabi writes that “The posthuman world is too frictionless to truly enrage you, too dead itself to kindle any emotion that’s fully alive. Just like the spreadsheets, invoicing and form-filling we’ve been putting up with for generations, it tends to provoke no more than a grey, washed-out sub-irritation that you learn to tune out. Besides, your subconscious feels powerless in the face of the technoligarchy, and when aversion is combined with a sense of helplessness, the result isn’t rage but depression. Even depression seems too strong a word. It’s more like, I’ll already be having an off-day for completely different reasons, then a voice in my head will chime in with ‘By the way, generative AI also exists,’ and I’ll feel just that little bit worse. Our ancestors battled woolly mammoths. We struggle with occasional spasms of irritation, unobtrusive background angst and a vague existential unease.”

The essay concludes on a more hopeful note: “But those who prize authenticity above all else have always found a way to speak the truth anyway. Exile and execution never stopped them, so it’ll take a lot more than vulgarity and slop to silence them now. In fact, in the spirit of ‘problems equal opportunities,’ ‘pressure makes diamonds’ etc, I’m with those who think that AI will have the positive side-effect of forcing creators and thinkers to up their game. The only defence against something that can write like the average of everything that’s ever been written is to be relentlessly unaverage. To write more like yourself than you’ve ever written before. To create art that’s coherent, directed, original, self-expressive, daring, unabashedly emotive, unremittingly honest, and absolutely never a bunch of people-pleasing bullshit.”

For some of my thoughts on AI, see this week’s piece, “The Humanity of the Typo” and the earlier “Telos or Transhumanism?”

At Compact, Ashley Frawley analyzes the importance of gender ideology to the broader ideological project of producing “a fluid subject for a fluid world”: “Tradition and culture, from this perspective, are distorting forces that lead to poor choices and an inability to adapt. Transition signifies letting go of these old attachments. In this regard, transgenderism epitomizes a model of subjectivity prized by technocratic elites: malleable, untethered from tradition, and committed to an endless project of self-creation. Gender-identity literature emphasizes that ‘coming out’ is not a one-time act but a lifelong process across ever-changing jobs, homes, and relationships, implying an ideal subject ever ready to adapt themselves to an ever-changing world.”

“This is the ideal political subject for today’s postliberal managerialism: heteronomous and willing to doubt its own judgment and intuition. People need not transition to live up to its ideals. By accepting the assertion that I cannot know the gender of the person sitting in front of me, I am accepting that I must doubt the evidence of my own eyes and look to others for an official line on reality. Nor can tradition or common sense tell me how to understand and treat others: I must look now to new official guidelines for the correct language and rituals. And since these are always changing, I must be ever alert, ever malleable, ever willing to shift to new truths.”

Frawley argues that “The embrace of gender identity, then, isn’t a cultural detour but the very logic of contemporary technocratic rule: distrustful of ordinary people, hostile to autonomy, obsessed with management. UNESCO’s work in Africa shows how global this project has become. When schools without plumbing receive gender-identity curricula, it becomes clear this is not about local need. It is about making new kinds of people suited to a new kind of world-building, which no longer happens in bricks and steel but inside people’s heads.”

In a stunning essay at The Metropolitan Review, Pedro L. Gonzalez reflects on the cultural pitfalls of the new right: “It is profoundly ironic that the new right has struggled so mightily against the left just to become an inverted facsimile of it and driven by a similar kind of stultifying resentment that, left unchecked, will lead it into the same traps.”

“I’m not arguing the new right is ‘literally Nazis,’ but rather that it suffers the same boring problem that most movements do: myopia. Even radical politics become banal, perhaps more so than regular old politics, given that it is impossible to keep up the novelty of transgression. Some might argue that this is a kind of lamentable but necessary hygiene. However, it just looks like an old man yelling at the TV to everyone else. Like the institutional left it rails against, the new right believes it is more important to be perceived as the cultural elite than to create culture, which is why it values the notion of ideological hygiene, keeping people in line through constant hectoring and petty litmus tests. Yet there is an obvious contradiction here…It was an issue for the left; now it’s a problem for the new right, which owes much of its success to the mistakes made by the left, mistakes that it seems intent on replicating.”

On the central role of the internet for the new right, he suggests that “The speed that virality affords is undoubtedly a political asset. However, the internet isn’t known for having a salutary effect on attention spans, and there is also the outsourcing of judgment to the virtual hive mind, in which individuals surrender their own faculties of perception to approved nodes of authority. Its relationship with technology is Faustian in more ways than one; see its alignment with billionaires like Elon Musk, who advocates for the destruction of all intellectual property law and has incentivized the promulgation of brain-destroying content on his platform, the hub of new right activity. Such a move would decimate creatives and allow tech overlords to drain the collective psyche of the human race at no cost or consequence. No serious creative movement could countenance such an existential threat. And yet all Musk has to do to placate the new right, for now, is let them post the n-word and toss out a few morsels of attention, which usually translates into boosting the worst forms of political slop. Yesterday’s stale shock content. How any of this is good for art is a mystery, but it highlights both the lack of independence of the new right and its potentially fatal overreliance on digital mediums.”

Gonzalez concludes: “There’s never been a better time to engage with the arts—to patronize creators and create something yourself if you’re so inclined. There is no cultured warlord on our side, but we can all play a part in laying the foundations for something new without obsessing over purity tests that miss the point and onanistic put-ons by people who insist on being treated as the new cultural elite because, well, they say so. In reality, if there is such a thing, it is decentralized, not just geographically but across the political spectrum. What the new right seems to have in mind is consolidation and the subordination of art to political imperatives. Power for the sake of power, and art for the sake of an agenda just as threatening to individual sovereignty as the hyperpolitical left. There is a passage between the two extremes, a place where flourishing happens in contact with the numinous and sublime. The challenge of our time is holding the way open for ourselves and others by avoiding the siren songs of partisans for whom art is merely a battering ram.”

Mumbai || Paused publishes a photo essay inspired by the prompt, “adventures in sitting down.” These were some of my favorite photos:

At Financial Times, liberal commentator Edward Luce argues that “Western liberalism is still on the retreat” despite Trump’s low approval ratings. He identifies liberal covid politics as a major cause: “American liberals were at their worst during the pandemic…One day, it seemed, Dr Anthony Fauci was telling America that masks were not essential. The next, Rochelle Walensky, then head of the Centers for Disease Control was insisting that two-year-olds should be masked all day. Anyone entertaining the theory that the virus might have come from a Wuhan lab was dismissed as Sinophobic or worse. In December 2020, when vaccines became available, the Chicago Teachers Union tweeted, ‘The push to reopen schools is rooted in sexism, racism, and misogyny.’

“Everyone could agree back then that otherwise liberal Sweden was foolish to take the herd immunity route. That Sweden ended up with one of the lowest mortality rates in Europe has not been similarly highlighted. Covid is not ancient history. Any survey probing why so many young voters are turning right that excludes their pandemic experience is wasting time. The road to recovery starts with looking in the mirror. The seminal book, In Covid’s Wake: How Our Politics Failed Us, by two Princeton scholars should be compulsory reading across the spectrum. That it has not been reviewed by most major newspapers is troubling.”

Luce continues: “Liberals said, ‘Follow the science,’ which confused science with faith. Science is a trial and error process that only works with openness to dissent. The same applies to political debate on campus, within newspapers, at think-tanks and society at large. To many younger voters, particularly men, today’s liberal establishment looks more like a conservative one. Educated elites confect orthodoxy on what we should say and do. The resemblance to high Victorianism is more than passing. Victorians regulated manners and etiquette. They also dreaded the mob. Expanding religions look for converts. Waning ones hunt down heretics. In form and content, western liberalism is dangerously close to the latter.”

At Harper’s Magazine, Pankaj Mishra argues that “A professionalized, even bureaucratized, and politically neutered literary-intellectual elite long ago shredded whatever countercultural aura the vocation had acquired over centuries; its compromised and enfeebled state is more vividly revealed today by the demons of sadism and stupidity rampaging across the United States.”

He offers a scathing critique of writers and intellectuals in the postwar United States: “For all its claims to superior virtue, the liberal American intelligentsia manifests very little of the courage and dignity it has expected from artists and thinkers in less fortunate societies, as hooded and masked officials disappear students for the crime of writing school-newspaper op-eds and liking social-media posts. Dissenters from far-right orthodoxies in the United States did not face such a concerted onslaught even in the early Fifties, when, threatened by the House Un-American Activities Committee, pursued by the FBI, and canceled by the Library of Congress, Thomas Mann departed the arsenal of democracy for Switzerland. Today, the ‘disgusting exhibition,’ as Mann saw the witch hunts of McCarthyism, ‘of primitive Puritanism, hatred, fear, corruption and self-righteousness’ is much more extensive. The destruction of U.S. institutions in order to suppress criticism of Israeli war crimes speaks to a pathology of self-mutilation that is striking even when measured against Stalin’s and Mao’s regimes (which, though infinitely more brutal, cared, above all, about projecting an image of national autonomy and sovereignty).”

Mishra observes that “More than seven hundred writers signed a letter endorsing Kamala Harris. No one among them attempted, against the genocidal foreign policy of a senile president and his loyal deputies, the type of mild but prominent dissent voiced by Robert Lowell in an open letter to Lyndon Johnson that the New York Times published on its front page on June 3, 1965: ‘I . . . can only follow our present foreign policy with the greatest dismay and distrust.’ Resistance liberalism yet again demonstrated its limits when Anne Applebaum, one of the most voluble heralds of global ‘autocracy,’ took a strict vow of silence over the American-Israeli campaign of extermination—perhaps because she had once argued, in an article titled ‘Kill the Messenger,’ that assassination was a legitimate strategy against Palestinian journalists.”

He concludes: “It will be hard, though not impossible, for the beneficiaries of the remarkable American bonanza of grants, fellowships, and awards to break out of their elitist self-isolation and turn into dissidents. At the same time, adaptation to a regime of insolent cruelty and mendacity would require an amount of shitty cynicism that is fatal to intellectual and imaginative work. Too many consciences will be torn and shaken. American intellectual and literary culture may or may not abandon its deference to power and wealth and go to that necessary war against itself in order to salvage its dignity and purpose. But there is some cause for hope in the certainty that the best and brightest in the American intelligentsia won’t go looking for crumbs from the presidential table. Spurning breezy despair and jovial resignation, they might even assume the usual condition of writers elsewhere: a bitter but spiritually liberating powerlessness.”

Reflecting on the authoritarianism of the covid regime, Aaron Kheriaty, MD draws a distinction between “science” and “scientism” at the Humanum Review: “Science is a method, or more accurately, a collection of various methods, aimed at systematically investigating observable phenomena in the natural world. Rigorous science is characterized by hypothesis, experiment, testing, interpretation, and ongoing deliberation and debate. Put a group of real scientists in a room together and they will argue endlessly about the salience, significance, and interpretation of data, about the limitations and strengths of various research methodologies, and about the big picture questions. This is because, contrary to how it is often presented to the lay public, science is not an irrefutable body of knowledge. It is always provisional, always fallible, always open to revision.

“Scientism is the philosophical claim—which cannot be proven scientifically—that science is the only valid form of knowledge. Anyone who begins a sentence with the phrase, ‘Science says…’ is likely in the grip of scientism. Genuine scientists don’t talk like this; they begin sentences with phrases like, ‘The findings of this study suggest,’ or ‘This meta-analysis concluded…’. Scientism, by contrast, is a political, or even a religious, ideology. ‘It has been evident for quite a while that science has become our time’s religion,’ Georgio Agamben observed, ‘the thing which people believe that they believe in.’ When science becomes an ersatz religion—a closed and exclusionary belief system—we are dealing with scientism. The characteristic feature of science is warranted uncertainty, which leads to intellectual humility. The characteristic feature of scientism is unwarranted certainty, which leads to intellectual hubris.”

Kheriaty continues: “The assertion that science is the only valid form of knowledge is itself a metaphysical claim, smuggled in quietly through the backdoor. Scientism needs to hide this self-refuting fact from itself, so it is necessarily mendacious: dishonesty is baked into the system, and various forms of irrationalism follow. Because scientism cannot establish itself through rational argument, it relies instead on three tools to advance: brute force, defamation of critics, and the promise of future happiness.”

For more on this topic, see my article “Jeffrey Epstein and the Cult of Scientism.”

Evgenia explores the career trajectory of Nadya Tolokonnikova at NEFARIOUS RUSSIANS: “She is maybe the most famous cultural export from Russia to the West in the last 20 years. She was an international celebrity at one point, and she is still probably one of the most recognizable Russians alive—behind Putin. It’s a bit weird to write it out like that. But it’s true.”

“Nadya formed Pussy Riot with a few other women. It was vaguely inspired by Riot Grrrl, and after doing a few performances like singing in Red Square in balaclavas, they struck it big by doing a mock punk performance at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior. This caused a huge scandal among people in Russia—not just the government but regular people—who saw it as sacrilegious. Eventually, two of the participants—Nadya and Masha—were sentenced to two years in prison for it. That made Nadya internationally famous. To people around the world, she became the face of a different Russia…a Russia that was opposed to Putin and which was western and young and relatable. And on top of that, she possessed an effortless beauty and cool. She exchanged letters with Žižek, Madonna wore a balaclava and expressed support during her concert in Moscow, other Western celebrities would bring up Pussy Riot during their concerts all over the world.”

“With no real base of support in Russia, it made sense that Nadya eventually made a full move to LA,” Evgenia writes. “But despite her having a label deal and periodic art shows, her financial stability only started with OnlyFans. OnlyFans is natural for a famous, beautiful woman. And celebrities, especially the second tier and over-the-hill types, are increasingly on OnlyFans. So Nadya didn’t really stand out. She had a strong brand and she was cashing in. At the same time, she could still be a Russia expert that would be invited to comment on politics on CNN, MSNBC, write op-eds for the establishment, and do talks at art museums…She has a 17-year-old daughter who in a year could maybe join family business? She wouldn’t be the first. Denise Richard’s daughter did it. Nepo OnlyFans creators is a thing. But it’s not ballsy if you are a rich and famous media woman. Sex work is not work in this case. It’s just another area of turning your looks into a commodity…and a quickly devalued commodity. And it’s not clear how ‘empowering’ and ‘anti-patriarchy’ it all is when 20% of your earnings go to a shady Ukrainian-Jewish pimp billionaire. Rumor on the street that he’s in talks to sell his e-pimp business for $8 billion.”

Analyzing the significance of Tolokonnikova’s trajectory, she writes: “The reason I’m retelling Nadya’s story is not because I’m critical of her personally. She seems like a nice and genuine person. She’s pure in a way, not cynical. No, her trajectory captures something bigger about our age. Her story is very Black Mirror to me. In fact, you could easily imagine an episode inspired by her in the series. She also reminds me of the pretty girl in an early BM episode called 15 Million Merits, who got out of the drudgery of life and joined the stars on TV but is made to do porn instead of singing, as she initially wanted, because her singing is too average. That episode also shows what commodification of dissent looks like in the modern world. The main character of that episode, Bing, even reminds me a bit of Yasha’s moral struggle within the influencer world. A genuine desire to resist the system brings you attention and fame and just incorporates you into it. Isn’t it what being successful with a radical podcast, YouTube show, or Substack is nowadays? You say or write your ‘radical message’ and then log off to go live the nice life that is possible only to a few. But it’s a life you built thanks to your success in the market of ideas as a radical journalist/activist… It’s all virtual in the end. The fights happen inside a VR game, like in Black Mirror. And we don’t even notice that there is something fishy about it all. We are too merged with the system.”

In her September Notebook at Black Music and Black Muses, Harmony Holiday writes that “I’ve been thinking about the Obama era, as another realm of mass formation psychosis, another world, a former, more secular come-to-Jesus epoch during which Obama as president was his proxy. His popularity made edgy black liberals in entertainment and influence, who Google embraced with retreats like ‘Youtube Black,’ believe this corporate revelry in our identities as expensive and worthy data aggregators, would last forever. Many who made it in on this wave were relatively new to the middle class which was more cultural than economic by then, a myth surviving on credit and institutional enmeshment. The heroes of this myth spent eight years listening to cocaine as rap in the form of Watch the Throne, alongside the laid back renaissance of Good Kid Maad City, and thinking we had captured the White House, because it was a less painful notion than facing that fact that it had learned how to regulate us for the optics and would follow this performance of deep-state endorsed liberalism with certain backlash, which would ensure another century of conservatism and fascism on both sides. Now that we’re in that century, the territory songs aren’t as self-aggrandizing, or there are none, and rappers are on trial or coming out as CIA informants on prison phones, and moving to the UK or Bali just in case they catch a case and need to resist extradition.”

“I think we were all in the sunken place then, but it felt okay, it felt habitable and even meaningful on the best days, like one of the new black horror films that’s both too camp and too literal. We were in the documentary version from 2008 until yesterday. And some are still there, waiting for the rapture with stunned over-eager looks in their eyes, like addicts about to get their first hit of the century. It’s a jittery stupor that tells me if it doesn’t come soon they’re gonna cause it themselves, by any means necessary, by pretending this isn’t a post 9/11, post October 7th consciousness trying to get into heaven but too vain to even for Pale September in Hollywood.”

In a remarkable essay at Sublation Magazine, a community college professor writes that “No Man’s Land is the American community college in the twenty first century.” She argues that “In the late twentieth century, a careerist dogma took over higher ed, pushing out a competing vision which framed public colleges and universities as ‘one piece of a wider set of social and economic rights necessary for full citizenship’ and general human flourishing. This revision dovetailed with shifting employment horizons brought on by the late 1970s post-industrial economy. Since then, public policy and popular dialogue has framed higher ed institutions as employment agencies. Community college students, perhaps more than other college students, have taken this transactional approach to heart. They do things to get them done and move on—to get the credit, to get the credential, to transfer to another college, where they will strive to get the credit, get the credential, get the degree, to get the job.”

“With the economy presenting unsure prospects for many, higher ed is floating,” the essay argues. “It has no cultural bedrock or firm political standing. There is little social respect for the life of the mind, for learning as a useful and necessary human endeavor, for learning as an end itself. Teachers, the stewards of these values, are at once mawkishly adored and acidly disdained. There is no simple pedagogic or technocratic fix for this turn. When I make such arguments to fellow faculty, some nod in agreement, but think this commentary is abstract and not useful.”

Of two students, she writes that “My conversations with Freddie and Oliver have crystalized something I knew but never fully articulated. They and most of their classmates are part of the working and lower middle class that the New Left abandoned and that the post-sixties Left has ignored ever since. They are not the global subaltern heroically resisting neo-colonial oppression. They are not the mass incarcerated, the deported (although sometimes they are), or the homeless. They are not the bleeding edge of society. They are often white, although increasingly less so. Their parents may own a home, although increasingly less so. Their families are not on welfare, although sometimes they are. Before college, as suburban high schoolers, they slogged through insipid educations keeping themselves entertained with Tik Tok, video games, sports, work, and friends. They do not see themselves as working class, because no one says they are. America says nothing about them, because they, their families, and the community colleges they attend are invisible. While the (so-called) Left and Liberals protest the arrest and detainment of Columbia U activist Mahmoud Khalil, Freddie anxiously waits for his mother, his brother, and he to be deported. And while the (so-called) Left and Liberals stew over the Trump administration’s attack on Harvard, Oliver worries that funding for public archives and the jobs that go with them may vanish. ‘I’m fucked,’ he has decided.”

At Unherd, Mary Harrington discusses the rise of personalized fitness apps (like the running app, Strava) and how they may provide clues to the governance of (post)war zones: “What does it say about us, then, that amateur rugby, football, and cricket appear to be in decline, even as endurance sports boom in popularity? For those who value the idea of national ‘teams,’ the answer is an unnerving one: we appear to be re-imagining both sports, and also politics, as a relationship less among a defined community than between an individual and a centralised, de-materialised digital mediator.”

“And the Strava model, applied to governance, in turn also looks considerably more borderless, more individualistic, and more data-driven. We already see wonks hailing the reconstruction efforts in former warzones as exciting test-beds for this sort of networked governance. Tory grandee Sir Ed Vaizey, for example, recently addressed an international digital cooperation summit on the benefits of digital ID in rebuilding war-torn polities such as Syria and Ukraine. The Centre for International Governance Innovation also hailed Ukraine’s innovations in digital governance. It’s hard to avoid the sense that for some, at least, warzones figure less as human catastrophes than exciting technological frontiers, spurring developments from drone tech to surveillance and digital services.”

Of Gaza, Harrington writes: “Should Tony Blair secure the role Donald Trump has allocated him, as chief colonial administrator in the Gaza demilitarised zone, will he join the push for such innovative measures to be rolled out as part of its reconstruction? A longstanding supporter of digital ID, Blair’s own Institute recently extolled the benefits of these tools for Britain, especially combined with AI and facial recognition. It would be surprising if he didn’t view the reconstruction of Gaza as an opportunity to push the envelope in digital-first governance.”

“Whether you think this good or bad surely depends where you’re standing, and how much you trust your leadership class,” she continues. “At scale, digital governance shades potentially into alarming levels of power: it’s one thing to be kicked off Strava for going running in North Korea, another altogether to be frozen out of your bank account for protesting a government policy. In theory, for example, the Palestinian inhabitants of a hypothetical, reconstructed, shiny digital Blairtopia would be free to go anywhere. In practice, the more transnationally monitored they were, the more easily terrorist suspects could be contained—or anyone else, for that matter.”

In a brilliant essay at From The Forests of Arduinna, Rhyd Wildermuth reflects on how the routine event of hearing gunshots near his Seattle house led to the following realization: “Without even noticing it happening, I’d concluded that someone shooting someone else not far from my home wasn’t strange, unusual, or even very remarkable. It’s funny how we can do that, to experience violence as just a normal part of any day, yet to not admit it has become normal. We separate such things out from the mental constructions of our world, preferring not to adjust to our current reality. Sure, that I wouldn’t have ever said, ‘this is normal,’ despite knowing full well it was the normal in which I was living. In fact, I wouldn’t have even thought about it as something that was happening at all. The process that occurs here, for which I have no good name and really don’t fully understand, is exactly the same process by which societies come to normalize degradation of the social order. That’s how they become things to manage and accommodate, rather than things to do anything about.”

Cities with massive homeless populations, for example, get to this point quite quickly,” Wildermuth elaborates. “After the fifth or sixth large homeless camp springs up, the city managers start to build their own, so at least they can be better mitigated. What started as a symptom of the breakdown of the social order (people without homes) becomes just background noise, just like those gunshots I heard. You just get used to degradation and collapse while telling yourself it’s just temporary, like a rising sea slowly flooding homes built along its shores. Eventually, of course, things will get so bad that the background becomes foreground, and we’ll maybe act surprised when that happens. But the time to have prepared for it will have been long gone by then.”

“[I]t’s something everyone’s going to get used to,” he writes of the Charlie Kirk assassination and its fallout. “It’s happened enough already to be just another political murder, and the next one will be just another one, too. No doubt, there will be more assassinations, and those will escalate from individuals to groups, and it will all just be rather everyday for people. We’ll just get used to this, like we get used to higher prices in grocery stores, or everyone carrying around a smartphone, or hearing gunshots while drinking your tea. Things will just stop working and will continue to stop working.”

In a breathtaking philosophical essay, Patrick Jordan Anderson explores the relationship between usefulness and uselessness at Ever Not Quite. Drawing on the discussion of this relationship in the Daoist text, the Zhuangzi, he writes: “A hammer is useful because it has been designed and constructed for the purpose of driving nails. But why is it necessary to drive nails at all? Well, for reasons having nothing to do with the hammer, like, say, building houses. Should those reasons disappear—if, say, we decide that all houses from now on should be made out of brick—the hammer would suddenly become useless: it would be a tool designed for a purpose nobody needs. The hammer acquires its utility from its place within the wider set of possibilities and purposes which supply it with its own, narrower purpose. To know only of utility, of ends and the means required to achieve them, is to be trapped, isolated from the larger reality which makes it useful to begin with. Different versions of this idea are found throughout the Zhuangzi.”

Anderson continues: “Zhuangzi is defending the manner in which words are taken up in what today we might call the arts and the humanities: fields of creative enlargement and open inquiry which are ‘useless’ in the sense that they do not aim to bring about a particular, pre-selected outcome. Rather, these endeavors involve the imaginative investigation of reality and serve the larger ‘purpose’ of revealing possibilities that might warrant a utilitarian calculation in the first place. That is, their uselessness can be said to be useful in orienting us towards aspects of the real which we hadn’t previously recognized.

“True, art is supposed to create things of beauty, and the humanities are supposed to shape the intellect and the moral imagination; each, it can be said, is useful in achieving those outcomes. But to do any of this first requires a posture of openness to the world as it discloses itself to the mind which approaches without design or intention. Art is not useful in the same way that technology is useful; the humanities are not useful in the same way that vocational training is useful: but both are ‘useful’ in the sense that they expose us to the wider reality within which any of these more straightforwardly useful pursuits has its place.”

Anderson concludes: “It has been said before by opponents of utilitarianism that utility reaches its limit where morality begins: the moment that the chain of means and ends breaks down is the moment that you have to identify what it is, exactly, that you really value. In much the same way, we might conclude with Zhuangzi that usefulness reaches its limit where a more authentic relationship to the world begins: the moment at which you discover the dependency of the ‘useful’ on the ‘useless’ is also the moment that you are liberated from its blinkered and insulating assumptions.”

Jonathan Turley reports on “a concerning free speech case out of Tennessee where a retired police officer was arrested after posting anti-Charlie Kirk messages on the Internet. Larry Bushart, 61, of Lexington, Tennessee, was arrested for threatening a mass shooting at a school, but the cited messages do not support such a claim. Indeed, his comments appear to be protected political speech under governing Supreme Court precedent.”

“Bushart is clearly one of the unhinged voices on the Internet who trolls and inflames others,” Turley writes. “At his arrest, even Bushart admitted that he is a bit of ‘an a**hole,’ but insisted that he is not a criminal. He appears correct on both counts. Bushart was charged Sept. 22 with making threats of mass violence at a school. However, he is not scheduled for a preliminary and bond hearing until December 4th. That delay is also troubling since his bond is set at an astronomical $2 million.”

The case is likely to focus on the political speech element, including [Perry County Sheriff Nick] Weems’s own writings on Kirk. After the assassination, Weems mourned the loss and warned about the ‘evil’ in our midst. ‘Evil could be your neighbor,’ he wrote. ‘Evil could be standing right beside you in the grocery store. It could be your own family member and you never even know it.’ In a video, an officer explains to a confused Bushart what he is being charged with: ‘Threatening Mass Violence at a School.’ ‘At a school?’ Bushart responded, and the officer added, ‘I ain’t got a clue. I just gotta do what I have to do.’ Bushart then said: ‘I’ve been in Facebook jail but now I’m really in it…I may have been an a**hole but…’”

At Unherd, Branko Milanovic analyzes the new global economic order. He argues that the “dissatisfaction, as well as a peculiar ideological mélange, that Trump defined is not going to go away: regardless of what happens to the man himself. Individuals certainly matter in history, but deep economic and political currents matter at least as much. After four years of Trump’s first presidency, policies that, in the beginning, appeared unusual, have been adopted by the rest of the body politic. They remained, and were even developed, after his first term. Thus the new political and economic order is already here. Trump’s second administration is continuing along the same path, and even accelerating the change.”

“A new set of political beliefs, unrelated to whether Trump is in power or not, has been created, and is likely to remain long after he is gone,” Milanovic contends. “One can see this clearly by listing four areas that are each in direct opposition to neoliberal ideas. First: instead of globalisation, there are tariff wars and economic exclusion zones. Second: instead of economics being insulated from politics, there are politically motivated sanctions and state-led industrial policies. Third: instead of the aspiration to full mobility of people around the world, there are walls and fences. Fourth: instead of cosmopolitanism, as a desired ideology, there are openly nationalistic movements in positions of power.”

Milanovic concludes with a twentieth-century historical comparison: “Socialism shorn of its internationalist component produced national socialism in its Hitlerite and Stalinist versions. Global neoliberalism shorn of its internationalist component gives us a vision of the new emerging consensus: liberal policies limited to national markets and mercantilism abroad. This also, I believe, convincingly proves that the critics of the new consensus are wrong to call it ‘fascist.’ Yes, it shares a nationalistic element with ‘fascism,’ but not more so than mercantilist policies in general. Domestically, though, it eschews any socialistic element—nay, it explicitly rejects them—and in that respect it comes close to, or is indistinguishable from, neoliberalism.”

For more on this topic, see my 2024 article, “We Are All Trumpians Now.”

At NEFARIOUS RUSSIANS, Yasha Levine argues that the internet “has made everything into a reality show, funneling all of our creative energies into the virtual realm. We are at the same time performers in this show and its spectators. The watched and the watchers. The consumer and producers. Even radical politics—politics that would seem to pose a threat to the status quo—have been sucked into it. Political participation has become just another subgenre of entertainment. Some people watch cooking shows, others watch horror films, others are into sports or the History Channel, and others follow the news and engage in endless political spats online — to cure their boredom, to pass the time, to feel smart, to feel emotion, to be titillated, to feel like they’re connected, like they are a part of something bigger than themselves. But always, we’re plugged in.”

“Driven by the structural forces of our hyper-consumerist society, the whole point of the internet now is to keep us trapped on the internet,” Levine contends. “It’s a macabre system, a cybernetic vampire that has bound itself to us, flooding our minds with non-stop information, stimulating our emotions, keeping us entertained, angry, laughing, learning, or vegging out—whatever suits our needs at the moment it’s happening. The point is to keep us on the internet…to drain our time and life energy into perpetuating the consumerist-entertainment machine that now represents the totality of our society.”

He writes that “It doesn’t even matter anymore if the content that the Spectacle injects into our minds is good or bad or helpful or distracting. It doesn’t matter if it’s a threat to the power or supports power or is just dumb entertainment. It all gets used in the same way in the end—it’s the end result that matters to the system. The whole point of it is to keep you locked into the Spectacle…to keep the parasitic relationship going at all costs. What the parasite doesn’t want is for you to realize that the parasite is there…that it is slowly draining your life away. So the parasite will serve us up whatever Spectacle we desire, as long as you keep yourselves plugged into this cybernetic vampire machine.”

“I want to poison your relationship with this technology,” Levine concludes. “I want you to use your phone and laptop and tablet with fear and disgust. I want you to become aware of the parasitic force feeding on our lives and on our planet. This vampiric technology is stronger than any one of us. We have to band together…to unite if we are going to escape its grasp and chart a new way forward. But we also have an individual responsibility. We need to develop a gag reflex to this tech. We need to retch every time we come into contact with this sprawling machine. And, unfortunately, there is no other way top fight the vampire than to enter the Valley of the Vampires and to fight it, at least for a time, on the vampires’ own turf.”

Writing at Social Studies, Leighton Woodhouse speculates that, “A year from now, after the Republican bicameral majority has been obliterated in the midterms, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation from Congress may come to be recognized as the first leak in the hull of the sinking GOP ship of state. Trump, of course, regarded it as a victory over a weaker rival, as he does most things. But it was the opposite. Greene’s refusal to march to Trump’s orders was the cracking noise of a vessel under too much strain. If you ignore it, you know what comes next.”

He argues that “it’s becoming more and more obvious that the glaring internal contradictions the tech oligarchs have imposed upon the MAGA coalition will rip the Republican Party to shreds. Democrats cleaned up in last month’s elections for Georgia’s utility board because of surging electricity bills driven in part by the voracious energy appetites of new data centers for the AI industry. The same issue cropped up in races Democrats won in Virginia and New Jersey, and is now festering all over the country, as data centers spring up like mushrooms after a storm. We’re not even at the stage yet of mass worker displacement by artificial intelligence, and already the interests of the AI-driven tech industry are diverging radically from those of ordinary American voters.”

“Among the issues from which Marjorie Taylor Greene broke from the Trump administration was the President’s fervid devotion to his AI-obsessed tech donors,” Woodhouse observes. “Before it was stripped from the legislation, Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ included a decade-long ban on state regulation of artificial intelligence, which Greene vocally opposed. She also criticized the President’s AI Action Plan, co-written by [David] Sacks, for its push to steamroll construction of data centers over local opposition.”

Woodhouse concludes: “There were other issues too, of course, including Trump’s about-face on the Epstein Files and his eagerness to embroil the United States in foreign entanglements, including regime change war on Venezuela. But they all have something in common: whether it’s billionaire pedophiles, neocons like Marco Rubio, or the tech right, Trump has steadily abandoned the principles that once endeared him to his MAGA base and let billionaires, corporate lobbyists, and the war-mongering Deep State dictate his administration’s goals and priorities to him.”

Poppy Sowerby reflects on the life simulator video game, The Sims, for Unherd: “Sims fans are not what laymen would expect gamers to be. The shouty young men who crack rape jokes in Call of Duty lobbies are nowhere to be found in Pleasantview. The fandom, unusually for gaming, skews about 80% female; the gameplay is less about gunning down insurgents than building homes and families, nurturing relationships and customising interior decor. The game gives players godlike control over their creations, allowing legions of highly skilled ‘modders’ to tinker with bespoke elements. Its limitless customisation has attracted a sizeable and vocal LGBT constituency; some exclusively programme lesbians; others make almost all their Sims parents polygamous. Physicality and clothing is entirely unisex, fitting neatly into transgender philosophy; same-sex marriage was introduced to the game in 2009, six years before it was legalised in the US where the game was created.”

“The Sims is a Californian export, a strange flower from the hothouse of Silicon Valley in the Nineties,” she continues. “The game’s conceptual power was that it reflected the radical entrepreneurialism of that time, allowing players to pull up the roots of known institutions—the family, the town, life and death itself—and redesign everything to the whims of the individual. The Sims is one big lab experiment for different social and sexual dynamics, and even…[the product marketing] was careful to court progressive favour with Pride campaigns and tactical brand partnerships. Although the spectrum of gameplay is as varied as that of players themselves—some choose, as above, to simply rehearse traditional family roles by putting a mother through three hours of tedious housework before sunrise—both the format of the game and its ideological foundations are inherently liberal.”

Sowerby writes: “It is difficult to think of a cultural product, game or otherwise, which so precisely captures the spirit of Western hyperprogressivism. The naive political philosophy of Millennials is perfectly mirrored in the dynamics of the simulated world: it is an exclusively digital, infinitely customisable reality which comes into being simply because I say it does. The basic facts of life—one’s intelligence, talents, physicality, even biological sex—are all mercifully tweakable within the game’s cyber utopia. Grinding moral forces like shame and disgust are reduced to minuscule ‘moodlets’ which waft away in a few in-game hours. As in the ethos of Millennial liberalism, there is no solid credo, just a shifting and conditional system of values geared towards gratification and experiment. Beyond the arbitrary goals of accruing wealth and building impressive houses each player ruthlessly pursues their own idea of satisfaction…The moral bent of gameplay tends to be black and white; it’s a world that suits players who see reality as such too. The system even shields players from mortality itself if they so choose. ‘When my first cat died, I brought her back to life,’ writes one, who has since chosen to turn off the ageing feature altogether.”

The Brownstone Institute reports that “Over the last November weekend of 2025, a memo circulated throughout the Federal Food and Drug Administration that might well trigger the entire unraveling of the US vaccine program with a focus on the mandated Covid shot in particular. The author is Dr. Vinay Prasad , who was a moderate critic during the Covid but has become ferocious since his appointment as the head of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research of the FDA.”

The Institute reprints the memo in full. In it, Prasad reports that “OBPV (The Office of Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance) career staff have found that at least 10 children have died after and because of receiving COVID-19 vaccination. These deaths are related to vaccination (likely/probable/possible attribution made by staff). That number is certainly an underestimate due to underreporting, and inherent bias in attribution. This safety signal has far reaching implications for Americans…”

Prasad writes that “This is a profound revelation. For the first time, the US FDA will acknowledge that COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children. Healthy young children who faced tremendously low risk of death were coerced, at the behest of the Biden administration, via school and work mandates, to receive a vaccine that could result in death. In many cases, such mandates were harmful. It is difficult to read cases where kids aged 7 to 16 may be dead as a result of covid vaccines.”

Since the “FDA has never requested the manufacturers demonstrate in randomized fashion that vaccinating children improves these outcomes…, [c]omparing the number of kids who died from COVID against these deaths would be a flawed comparison. We do not know how many fewer kids would have died had they been vaccinated, and we do not know how many more kids died from taking vaccines than has been voluntarily reported. Instead, the truth is we do not know if we saved lives on balance.”

In my capacity as the founder of the Penn Anti-Coercion Coalition, I hosted Dr. Prasad back in 2022 for a wide-ranging discussion on covid policy. You can view the full discussion here.

Ronald Purser offers an extended reflection on AI and the university at Current Affairs: “I used to think that the hype surrounding artificial intelligence was just that—hype. I was skeptical when ChatGPT made its debut. The media frenzy, the breathless proclamations of a new era—it all felt familiar. I assumed it would blow over like every tech fad before it. I was wrong. But not in the way you might think.”

For faculty who were initially concerned about ChatGPT-assisted plagiarism, “hand-wringing turned into hand-rubbing. The same professors forecasting academic doom were now giddily rebranding themselves as ‘AI-ready educators.’ Across campus, workshops like ‘Building AI Skills and Knowledge in the Classroom’ and ‘AI Literacy Essentials’ popped up like mushrooms after rain. The initial panic about plagiarism gave way to a resigned embrace: ‘If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.’”

Purser continues: “When my business school colleagues insist that ChatGPT is ‘just another tool in the toolbox,’ I’m tempted to remind them that Facebook was once ‘just a way to connect with friends.’ But there’s a difference between tools and technologies. Tools help us accomplish tasks; technologies reshape the very environments in which we think, work, and relate. As philosopher Peter Hershock observes, we don’t merely use technologies; we participate in them. With tools, we retain agency—we can choose when and how to use them. With technologies, the choice is subtler: they remake the conditions of choice itself. A pen extends communication without redefining it; social media transformed what we mean by privacy, friendship, even truth…Political theorist Langdon Winner once asked whether artifacts can have politics. They can, and AI systems are no exception. They encode assumptions about what counts as intelligence and whose labor counts as valuable. The more we rely on algorithms, the more we normalize their values: automation, prediction, standardization, and corporate dependency. Eventually these priorities fade from view and come to seem natural—‘just the way things are.’”

“In classrooms today, the technopoly is thriving,” writes Purser. “Universities are being retrofitted as fulfillment centers of cognitive convenience. Students aren’t being taught to think more deeply but to prompt more effectively. We are exporting the very labor of teaching and learning—the slow work of wrestling with ideas, the enduring of discomfort, doubt and confusion, the struggle of finding one’s own voice. Critical pedagogy is out; productivity hacks are in. What’s sold as innovation is really surrender. As the university trades its teaching mission for ‘AI-tech integration,’ it doesn’t just risk irrelevance—it risks becoming mechanically soulless. Genuine intellectual struggle has become too expensive of a value proposition. The scandal is not one of ignorance but indifference. University administrators understand exactly what’s happening, and proceed anyway. As long as enrollment numbers hold and tuition checks clear, they turn a blind eye to the learning crisis while faculty are left to manage the educational carnage in their classrooms. The future of education has already arrived, as a liquidation sale of everything that once made it matter.”

