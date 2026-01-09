As mentioned in my December 2025 Monthly Muse, the first two Fridays of January feature curated guides to the flagship content at Handful of Earth in lieu of standard Weekly Groundings. These Excavations of previously published work can be used however you see fit—as a reminder of content to return to, a prompt to read further, or a document to share with friends and family who may be interested in Handful of Earth.

Whenever I publish an essay, article, review, or interview, my hope is that its value transcends the immediate moment in which it was written. Though I regularly address current events here on Handful of Earth, my intention is to offer grounded thinking with roots strong enough to weather the storm of the news cycle and nourish readers who may discover my writing months or even years after its first appearance.

Last week’s Excavation was a guide to the reviews and interviews published at Handful of Earth. This week’s Excavation features the writing published on Handful of Earth to date—a total of 29 essays and articles, 26 of which are Handful of Earth originals. All 29 are included here. If you appreciate my work, please consider sharing the publication with your friends and family to help ground them in the new year.

Without further ado, here is a guide to the writing on Handful of Earth, organized from oldest to newest by date of publication.

This was the first essay I wrote for Handful of Earth well before I developed a more cohesive vision for the publication over a year later. I had been mulling over the ideas in this essay for quite some time before writing it. My personal and political disillusionment with much of the left led me to eventually join Substack and publish this piece independently. In it, I argue that what are commonly framed as “culture wars” in American political discourse are more accurately understood as “technology wars.” I go on to explore the role of technocratic fantasy across wide swathes of the historical and contemporary left with a particular attention to automation, cybernetics, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. I draw on the history of the Luddite movement and the thought of James Boggs, Martin Luther King Jr., and Leo Tolstoy to argue for a renewed critique of technology in the 2020s.

This article explains what led me to start a petition against the University of Pennsylvania’s covid booster vaccine mandate. While it reads as quite measured from the vantage point of 2025 (too measured, in my opinion), many of the points here were extremely controversial three years back, as some of the comments indicate.

Continuing on the theme of covid, this piece argues for the importance of the reasons provided in opposition to vaccine versus mask mandates. It was born out of my frustration with the covid dissident right, which often promoted a knee-jerk opposition to any and all covid policies. While I make the case against both vaccine and mask mandates, I argue that the reasons for opposing these two kinds of mandates should be distinct.

In this meditation on a hymn by James Weldon Johnson, I ponder the relationship between voice and politics. In particular, I reflect on the unique resolution to the problem of the individual and the collective implicit in black American music and spirituality. I also touch on the themes of genius, chance, and the human being.

This was the first essay I wrote after developing a clear vision and consistent publication schedule for Handful of Earth in May 2023. It was written in the midst of sudden public attention to the question of artificial intelligence and existential risk prompted by Eliezer Yudkowsky’s piece by in Time Magazine and Geoffrey Hinton’s resignation from Google. I step back from the immediate debate surrounding AI and existential risk to explore the foundational worldview that creates the conditions of possibility for this debate to occur in the first place. I contrast the Aristotelian idea of telos with the scientistic push toward transhumanism to argue that accepting human limitation is part of what makes us complete human beings.

I explore the philosophical presuppositions underlying Evidence-Based Medicine (EBM) in this essay on the ethics of covid vaccine mandates. I argue that EBM’s moral elevation of the randomized control trial (RCT) ignores the moral weight of the anecdote and, therefore, leads to the unethical practice of medicine. The essay also explores different levels of truth, the problem of scale in moral thinking on medicine, and the distinction between tools and ethics.

As of writing this Excavation, this is the most popular post in Handful of Earth’s history. This comes as somewhat of a surprise, since it is inspired by a film that is over 20 years old about events which happened even earlier. The popularity of this essay, I think, speaks to a renewed interest in twentieth-century technological developments and their discontents in the midst of the present twenty-first century technological revolution. I use Lutz Dammbeck’s film, The Net: The Unabomber, LSD and the Internet, as a jumping off point to explore the relationship of the hippie movement to Silicon Valley, the connection between cybernetics and artistic experimentalism, and the contours of intellectual life in postwar America. I conclude with reflections on the significance of Ted Kaczynski’s resistance to technology in light of these developments in the post-World War II United States.

This is the first of a two-part essay on the justification for free speech. It was inspired by my attendance at a conference hosted by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and debates surrounding free speech in contemporary America. I report on the FIRE conference, explain and critique the classical liberal justification for free speech, and reflect on the need for alternative arguments in support of free speech with a particular attention to the work of philosopher Akeel Bilgrami.

Expanding on the theme of free speech, this article takes the American right to task for abandoning its principles on liberty of speech in the wake of Hamas’ attack on Israel and the subsequent Israeli siege of Gaza. In particular, I discuss the response to these events by Dave Rubin, Richard Hanania, Bari Weiss, and Jonathan Haidt to demonstrate the consequences of the conflict for freedom of speech in the United States.

This post summarizes and links to an op-ed that I co-wrote with George Borg for the University of Pennsylvania campus newspaper, The Daily Pennsylvanian. We offer a retrospective account of the University’s covid vaccine mandates and argue that Penn miserably failed to provide justification for its coercive pandemic policies.

In this essay, I read Jewish theologian Michael Fishbane’s work in light of the Israeli bombardment of Gaza. In particular, I explore the distinction between nomos (normative law) and hesed (gratuitous kindness) as it relates to Jewish ethics and spiritual practice. I argue that the Sate of Israel has abandoned the essential moral grounding of hesed found in the Jewish tradition.

This continuation of my essay on the justification for freedom of speech takes a more constructive tone than Part 1. As alternatives to the classical liberal argument, I offer five distinct philosophical arguments for free speech: The Argument from Creativity and Diversity; The Argument from Dialectics; The Argument from Just Deserts; The Argument from Religious Humanism; and The Argument from Duty. It is best read after reading Part 1, but can also be read on its own.

Drawing on media discourse surrounding covid, the Ukraine War, and Israel’s Gaza genocide, this essay asks why it feels like none of these crises will ever end. I argue that, in the age of decentralized digital media, the ruling class has been deprived of its ability to consistently “manufacture consent” in the terms of Edward S. Herman and Noam Chomsky’s influential media theory from the 1980s. Instead, it has shifted to the strategy of manufacturing crisis. I go on to contend that this new strategy has its origins in narratives about the inevitability of technological progress. I conclude with a call to integrate the critique of crisis with the critique of technology.

In this piece, I build on N.S. Lyons’ model of political categories. I explore the possibility of a Conservative, Egalitarian, Individualist, Spiritual-Intuitive (CEIS) political personality type, which is theoretically possible in his model, but not specifically addressed. I reflect on my own political biography to explain why I might be considered a CEIS and ask whether this political personality type exists elsewhere. In the comments, readers suggested that Wendell Berry and Paul Kingsnorth may be considered CEIS.

This is one of the most personal pieces published on Handful of Earth. I wrote it at the height of the demonstrations on American college and university campuses against Israel’s war on Palestine. I explain why I defend the woke Gen Z protestors spearheading these demonstrations despite my lack of alignment with them on many philosophical and political issues. I discuss my own youthful activist follies and how making mistakes was a pivotal part of my political development. I then reflect on why I see myself in the campus protestors and what it would mean to cultivate an ethic of political generosity in contemporary America. I conclude with the argument that the freedom to act politically is indispensable on the path toward political maturity.

This is the first guest post published on Handful of Earth. It is a poem by Rosie Adams about Lavender, an Israeli artificial intelligence program deployed in the Gaza genocide. Rosie provides remarks on why she wrote the poem, which was published exclusively on Handful of Earth.

In this article, I discuss the history of the anti-globalization movement and argue that its ideology trickled up to the level of national politics and policy in the form of Trumpism. I then suggest that Bidenomics and the post-neoliberal turn in economics that it represents is a further extension of Trumpism and the anti-globalization movement. I conclude with remarks on how Trumpism transcends Trump as an individual.

This essay reflects on the political, economic, and psychological aspects of elite migration from Asia to the West. I draw on an extended personal vignette to analyze the concept of global citizenship, the H-1B visa program, and how elite migration reinforces colonial conceptions of the West. I conclude with reflections on the challenge that elite migration poses to native-born Americans.

This post presents five theses in the wake of the 2024 presidential election: 1) Armchair experts do not know the American people; 2) 2016 was a referendum on globalization. 2024 was a referendum on wokeism; 3) The Democratic Party has been repudiated. Where it and the woke left go next will be deeply significant; 4) The MAGA movement must make a choice: cult of personality or principle; and 5) The threat of right-wing progressivism is now existential. I elaborate on each of these points in my analysis of Trump’s election.

Written between Trump’s 2024 electoral victory and his 2025 inauguration, this article addresses Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s efforts to promote elite migration to the United States. I warn about the influence of these foreign-born right-wing progressive tech billionaires on Trump’s new administration and advance three core arguments: 1) Right-wing progressivism and populism are at loggerheads; 2) MAGA populism has a life independent from Trump; and 3) The common denominator of left-wing progressivism and right-wing progressivism is progressivism.

This essay takes Sly and the Family Stone’s 1969 song as a jumping off point to explore the relationship between the individual and the collective in America. I put the band in dialogue with James Baldwin and René Guénon to argue that “the average American” does not exist. I reject the politics of averages emanating from both the right and the left and advocate for a qualitative alternative.

In this essay, I consider the ways in which the OTP (one-time password) has impacted our relationship with technology. A mix of personal narrative and critique, I trace the lineage of the OTP not back to the smartphone but, rather, to advent and mass popularization of the home phone much earlier. Investigating the themes of privacy, tools, and machines, I argue that reading and writing (including of letters) cultivates the interior life in a way that telephonic technologies cannot.

This article seeks to make sense of the early days of Donald Trump’s second administration. I argue that Trump’s policy program during the campaign and initial months of rule had come to resemble the “Pseudo-Trumpism” of Ron DeSantis. I suggest that the Desantisification of Trump jeopardizes his control over his populist base which supported him in large part because he was different from Republicans like DeSantis.

Reflecting on the impact of ChatGPT, I share why I now view the presence of typos in published writing differently from how I did before. I use these reflections as a starting point to consider the connection between writing and thinking and the relationship between humanity and imperfection. I contend that ChatGPT’s drive toward “perfect” writing destroys the thought process behind human writing itself.

Originally published in 2015, I return to this article a decade later with new commentary at Handful of Earth. I co-wrote this piece with Stephanie McMillan to expose how NGOs bolster global capitalism and imperialism from Haiti to Bangladesh. In it, we make four interdependent arguments: 1) NGOs undermine, divert, and replace autonomous mass organizing; 2) NGOs are a tool of imperialism; 3) NGOs replace what the state should be doing; and 4) NGOs support capitalism by erasing working class struggle.

This is a piece of original long-form journalism that investigates a community group in my hometown of Eugene, Oregon and the broader Lane County area. The group emerged from connections formed in opposition to the covid regime and has gone on to host a monthly Freedom Market and publish a print-only newsletter called Truth and Liberty in Community. I discuss the origins, development, and promise of these initiatives to explore the meaning and future of freedom in America.

This article was first published back in 2019, but I republished it on Handful of Earth with fresh commentary in light of the 2025 controversy surrounding the Epstein files. I investigate an underappreciated aspect of Epstein’s influence: his vast science philanthropy empire. Reporting on Epstein’s close connections with many of the world’s most famous scientists, I reflect on what this means for scientific research inside and outside the academy. I also probe Epstein’s personal ideology of scientism and argue that, in the contemporary West, Epstein’s worldview is the norm, not the exception.

Written in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, this article addresses the changing place of race in American politics. I argue that efforts on both the right and the left to understand Kirk and his killer through the lens of racial conflict miss the important reality of white-on-white violence. I reflect on the significance of the Obama era for American racial politics and suggest that the recent rise of political violence in the United States is predominately internal to the white community.

This article analyzes the decline of scientism as a dominant ideology in the United States. I reflect on changing gender relations, covid, and efforts to save scientism from collapse. I coin the term “sciencesplaining” to refer to the discursive mode of postmortem scientism and argue that it is a lost cause.

