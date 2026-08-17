Handful of Earth

Handful of Earth

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Jeffrey Strahl's avatar
Jeffrey Strahl
11h

This is reproduced in full in today's edition of my newsletter, Lockdown Times, if not already there it's coming soon. Click on the title next to my name, at the top of the comment. Thanks, Vincent.

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Jeffrey Strahl
6h

And one more thing. A truly global resistance movement against AI has to involve ALL efforts to develop it. AI is just as dangerous and menacing if it's done by the China state/business entity and its dominant corporations as it is when done by the US entity and its dominant corporation.

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