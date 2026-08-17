Opposition to a data center in a rural Kansas neighborhood, May 2026. Image .

The most inspiring movement in American politics today is the widespread resistance to AI data centers. United States politics was more polarized than ever at the end of covid and the beginning of the AI era. However, the recent backlash to the massive “hyperscale” data centers constructed by Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta and other Big Tech companies has united Americans across seemingly intractable divisions. According to a March 2026 Gallup poll, 71 percent of Americans oppose AI data center construction in their communities.

Nearly 200 localities have passed moratoriums on AI data centers and, last month, New York became the first state to enact a one-year pause on data center construction. This month, Texas governor Greg Abbott announced a state-wide moratorium until a “comprehensive…audit” of data center projects is complete.

At the federal level, progressive Democrat Elizabeth Warren and populist Republican Josh Hawley have teamed up on the issue of AI data centers. This stands as a testament to how quickly discontent with data centers has trickled up to elected officials of both parties in Washington. Resistance to the AI data center buildout has, indeed, become the bipartisan populist cause par excellence. The Wall Street Journal reports that “The only thing growing faster than the artificial-intelligence industry may be Americans’ negative feelings about it.”

As an American who has been sharing my own negative feelings (and thoughts) about AI for years, I am excited about the movement against data centers. However, despite the broad support for this movement and its surprisingly rapid political victories, it has done little to stop AI’s seemingly inexorable march forward.

As I write this, the front page story in The Financial Times reports that “Anthropic investors expect the AI start-up to float at a valuation of $2tn or more in October, a dizzying figure that would eclipse SpaceX and make the AI lab’s debut the largest ever initial public offering.” Last month, reports came in that systems grown by OpenAI were sophisticated enough to break out of their training environment, create autonomous swarms of AI agents, and hack into other companies. Meanwhile, Google broke ground on a one-gigawatt $15 billion data center in the south Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, where “The state government gave Google a 25 percent discount on land, and handsome subsidies on water and electricity.”

This final point is particularly important. In the face of anti-data center backlash in the United States, American multinational corporations like Google have begun to move their hyperscale data center projects abroad. Though a weak electrical grid in India poses challenges for the data center buildout, residents are already accustomed to power outages, unlike in the U.S., where a 10-minute data center-induced “power flicker” made national news. And while Google and Amazon data center projects in India have recently sparked “the country’s first organised protests against large data centres,” the resistance is not yet near the scale that it is in the United States. Indeed, The New York Times notes that India is an attractive destination “for the kind of [AI data center] project that communities in the U.S. are delaying.”

With a total of 84 facilities, the United States is home to far more AI-specialized data centers than any other country in the world. France, Germany, India, and South Korea are all tied for second place with a mere 11 facilities each. However, I suspect that this will change in the not-too-distant future. Widespread discontent with data centers in the U.S. coupled with the broader unpopularity of the Big Tech-friendly Trump administration suggests that the domestic buildout will likely face even greater opposition and regulation in the coming months and years. This could increasingly compel companies to move their physical AI infrastructure overseas.

Global distribution of AI data centers, August 2026. Source : AI Data Center Index.

Economist John Smith writes that “The globalization of production and its shift to low-wage countries is the most significant and dynamic transformation of the neoliberal era.” If domestic opposition to data centers in the United States continues to gather steam, the rising economic and political costs to the companies behind the buildout could very well lead them to move in a similar direction. Rather than “the globalization of production,” this would be the globalization of the data center.

When the neoliberal era began to succumb to technofeudalism in the 2010s, the locus of technofeudal technologies—namely, the development and rollout of the smartphone—was the United States. This technology was then exported to the world, starting with the rest of the West before entering into Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The subsequent AI revolution of the 2020s began, again, as a decidedly American phenomenon. While its consumer products like ChatGPT diffused across the globe more rapidly than the smartphone, the revolution’s engine—the AI data center—was more abundant in the United States than anywhere else on earth. In June 2025, The New York Times reported that “Only 32 nations, mostly in the Northern Hemisphere, have A.I.-specialized data centers,” with the U.S. as the leader of the pack.

The hyperscale Google project in Andhra Pradesh provides a glimpse of what the data center globalization of the future might look like. Instead of being lured primarily by low-wage labor like the capitalists of the neoliberal era, technofeudal companies like Google are enticed abroad by unabashedly anti-market subsidies including “discounted land, energy and water, [and] extensive tax breaks” for their AI infrastructure projects.

The promise for the locals this time around isn’t jobs. After all, data centers create very few of them, and it goes without saying that no one would choose employment in the AI content moderation sector. Data center globalization seems to suggest nothing more than the fulfillment of a vague national “ambition to become an artificial intelligence powerhouse” among “emerging powers” like India. Neoliberal globalization failed to live up to its promises. It’s hard to tell what the promises of technofeudal data center globalization even are in the first place.

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I present the possibility of data center globalization not to dismiss the importance of the American anti-data center movement. I am enthusiastic about local resistance, as I have written about in detail on Handful of Earth. However, the data center onslaught and broader AI revolution cannot be confronted by exclusively local—or even national—opposition. Piecemeal victories on these levels have not and cannot stop the forward march of AI on a global scale.

The International Energy Agency reports that a staggering $400 billion was invested in physical AI infrastructure (mostly data centers) in 2025. The industry is on track for another $700 billion in 2026 despite the rapid rise of the anti-data center movement in the United States this year.

Yes, some of these projects are delayed due to local resistance. But the AI industry would not decide to nearly double its already unprecedented levels of spending on the data center buildout if it didn’t believe that most of these projects would move forward. More to the point, even though the AI revolution began in the United States—which is still the data center capital of the world—Big Tech companies have already begun to expand their AI infrastructure buildout far beyond American shores.

So where do we go from here? I hope that the American resistance to AI data centers continues to grow. But, beyond this, the movement would benefit from an expanded perspective. It must become consciously global in its politics. American data center resistors could actively forge connections with their counterparts in India and other countries involved in the AI data center buildout. National days of protest against AI data centers could be internationalized. Activists could not only protest the construction of data centers in their own communities, but also agitate against data center offshoring following successful local, state, and potentially national moratoriums in the United States.

The movement could also shift its focus from data centers in particular to AI in general. Data centers provide the physical infrastructure to power AI. But the tech companies’ monomaniacal push for a “superintelligent” AI that would render human labor obsolete—this is what drives the construction of AI data centers in the first place (as well as the astronomical valuations of companies like Anthropic). Rather than stop at a moratorium on data centers, we should call for a moratorium on AI development tout court. As Evitable founder David Krueger contends, “Stopping AI is easier than regulating it.” Any serious resistance movement must understand this fact.

By targeting AI as a whole rather than just the data center buildout, America’s most inspiring populist movement could also transform itself into the global vanguard against gradual disempowerment, rapid takeoff, and other forms of AI existential risk which have not yet been confronted by an organized political movement. Right now, opposition to data centers is largely (though not exclusively) driven by NIMBYism. Besides its provincial politics, this “not in my backyard” mentality cannot on its own combat AI existential risk because of the constant threat (and growing reality) of data center offshoring. AI researcher Nate Soares correctly notes that “an A.I. model does not need to be running on a U.S server to threaten a U.S. life.”

Soares emphasizes the need to build an “off switch humanity can press to halt [AI] development in its tracks if we reach consensus that it’s gone too far.” He mentions some promising developments in this direction, but the fact of the matter is that the off switch is not being built fast enough. And we cannot afford to wait around for tech companies and their technocratic regulators to build it.

We need to build a people’s off switch right now through the exercise of human rather than technological power. Political activity to this end could include mass boycotts of AI products, labor strikes against the imposition of AI in the workplace, as well as civil disobedience and other forms of direct action to stop AI training runs. Ongoing political education about the threats of AI will be necessary on a global scale.

I know that some of these actions are already being taken on a small scale, and I have no doubt that the seeds have been planted for the others. A global moratorium on AI development may not be as popular as the more limited demand for a moratorium on new AI data centers in the United States. But only a year ago few would have predicted that opposition to data centers would become the central domestic issue to unite Americans across vast political divides. Who are we to say what will be possible within the next year?

Politics is not just the art of the possible; it is also the imagination of new possibilities. I imagine a globalization of the resistance to data center globalization. I imagine a movement that doesn’t stop at stopping data centers, but stops AI itself. I imagine building the people’s off switch. Will you join me?

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