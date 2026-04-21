What follows is an interview with Frederick Schminke, the current President of Alliance LGB France and the Chair of LGB International. I’ve known Fred since middle school when we were both growing up in Eugene, Oregon. In recent years, he’s become increasingly involved in organizing lesbians, gays, and bisexuals (LGBs) against what he calls the “gender ideology doctrine” at the core of the transgender movement.

In the interview, I speak with Fred about a number of topics related to his work including

His journey into LGB activism

The history and current state of the gay liberation movement

The relationship between the covid crisis and trans politics

The philosophical basis for his opposition to transgenderism

His critique of gay identity

The causes of homosexuality

Why child transition is the central focus of his activism

The relationship between struggles over gender ideology and broader political realignments

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Vincent Kelley: I first wanted to ask how you got into LGB-related activism. Could you talk about your history with activism and how you ended up where you are now?

Frederick Schminke: Well, I was born in the US and we both grew up in the small town of Eugene, Oregon. I really started politicizing during the Occupy Wall Street Movement. There was the 2008 financial crisis and what we called “the last breath of the left,” the Occupy Wall Street Movement of 2011 and 2012. At that point, people were upset about a lack of democracy. They had the idea that the one percent of Americans have undo power over the way things work in Washington. So that really got things set up for me politically. To where I am today, well, I was influenced by friends of mine who introduced me to the critique of what I call gender identity doctrine, which is the idea that if you do not believe you are born as the sex that you are, you can somehow change that, and if you don’t go along with the person who wants to change it, then you are somehow against progress. But those ideas have really unraveled in my head by now, due in large part to the work of Posie Parker, or Kellie-Jay Keen, in the UK, who really succeeded in alerting the public on this issue.

VK: Just backtracking a little bit, did you always have skepticism of gender ideology doctrine, or was there a time when you had different views on this?

FS: That’s a good question. I actually fully drank the Kool-Aid when I was first introduced to this!

VK: Why do you think that was?

FS: Well, as a gay man going to these LGBT organizations, it was really hammered down on us that you have to accept the Ts and Qs, you have to mind your Ts and Qs, so to speak, and if you don’t you will have social consequences, social exclusion. I’m not writing off how I was because I think it’s politically cowardly. I distinctly remember this moment when I had the facts in front of me as in I had a friend, a woman, who was very critical of this ideology and she criticized it. I remember watching videos and looking at pictures of so-called “transsexual surgeries” and really making an effort cognitively to find a way to justify it in my brain. So it’s almost like I gaslit myself—to use the Zoomer lingo—gaslit myself into going with this. Because I remember saying to myself, “that’s a successful transition” and “that person looks happy.” I remember what I would now call a “spicy straight couple,” a man who is pretending to be a woman and a woman who is pretending to be a man together, and I looked at them and they had both transitioned, like the full process. And I remember looking at them and thinking “well, they look happy” and that was where my reasoning stopped. So that’s where I really forced myself to believe it.

VK: You mentioned Posie Parker as one influence. I think some of the audience at Handful of Earth might be familiar with these debates and some might not be. It’s a whole constellation of thinkers and discussions and disagreements surrounding this issue, so I don’t necessarily want to get into that in a ton of depth. Obviously people can feel free to do so who have their interest piqued by this interview. But besides the specific intellectual influences, was there a particular turning point or particular thing that happened, whether an interaction or a new set of facts or a particular person you engaged with, that really got you out of that self-gaslighting, as it were, mentality on this issue?

FS: It was really when I stumbled upon the critique that LGB Alliance puts out which is the idea that this is hurting gay and lesbian children, and that’s what really struck me. I’ve been looking for a long time as to what issues are pressing in terms of gay rights and threats to gay liberation or gay people, and I’ve been hard pressed to find any issues considering we have marriage, we have civil partnerships. So the frontlines had been advanced to their logical conclusion so there was no reason, really, to be politically engaged. I wasn’t fully convinced by the gender argument being the most important thing. I remember being critical, or at least tired of that, by that time. And so what really struck me was this idea that, wow, we’re giving children drugs to stop their sexual development and that the majority of those kids are actually either gay or autistic.

VK: I want to come back to that, but first I want to pick up on one thing that you mentioned there, which is the general success of the gay rights movement in the West at achieving civil rights and legal victories. Separate from the issue of gender ideology and all the things that have come along with that, do you feel like gays and lesbians and bisexuals are structurally or systemically oppressed in the West these days?

FS: I would argue that transgenderism is the biggest threat to gay rights. Like you said, the majority of civil rights had been achieved. We could look at the rise of tolerance toward homosexuals over the course of industrialization as one of the major turning points in the West. In some ways, the fact that material prosperity became the norm in the West in terms of industrialization—that allowed for the critique of the family, and of the family being the only structure of subsistence. And so this opening is historically specific. And so gay rights established itself through reformers and pioneers, first finding terms for themselves: Homosexual as opposed to unisexual, as opposed to uranian. These are some of the early terms before we knew what we were. Once we come to homosexual, then there’s a legal drive saying that we want to be able to act on these desires without legal persecution and so eventually in the West we get to a point where homosexuality is decriminialized. And we even get to the point now where homosexuality is legal and you can marry. So there’s really no legal frontiers as far as reforms at this point.

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VK: Alright, so let’s come directly to this issue of transgender politics and gender ideology. You said that that is the main threat to LGBs in the West these days. Can you spell out exactly what that threat is? I think a lot of people see this issue and, besides those who are dogmatically into trans and queer politics as activists, there’s a lot of people who don’t necessarily have a strong opinion on it. Or they may even be opposed to a lot of the things that you are, but they see it as a secondary or tertiary issue. A “culture war distraction” to use some of the parlance of this kind of populist rhetoric that sometimes wants to focus on what are seen as more significant issues of economics or foreign policy. Also, you see the Trump administration has used it as a culture war bulwark in many ways. It’s been very effective at clamping down on many of the policies during the previous administrations, and some people would say the Trump administration has kind of used that as bones to throw to the base while pulling the wool over their eyes about other issues. But you and, I assume other people, would argue that this is more than just a culture war distraction. There’s something of fundamental importance as to why this needs to be resisted, not just for LGBs, but for society as a whole. So I’m just wondering if you could spell out why you have chosen to work primarily on this issue despite having an activist background in a lot of other things like Occupy Wall Street and other movements after that.

FS: Well, the gender identity doctrine—and I do use this term to insist on its religious character—has sold a bill of goods to a lot of vulnerable people and has been able to convince huge institutions to accept their rhetoric to the detriment of the rights of women and the rights of gays and lesbians. So the fact that we now have public administrations lying to people saying that there is such a thing as a third sex or that men can become women and women can become men—these are just plain falsehoods. So to have huge institutions promulgating lies is in and of itself a threat to our understanding of ourselves and our basic social cohesion as a society.

VK: So it’s basically a denial of reality being embedded in some of the most powerful institutions in society.

FS: And to call this a culture war issue, as tertiary—there are a lot of problems historically that impacted a small minority of people but in a very horrific way. And I’m thinking of lobotomy. Lobotomy was a medical norm. The man who invented it won a Nobel Prize. Thousands of women and some men were permanently damaged from those procedures. The same could be said of sexual lobotomy: the construction of a fake phallus using the skin from the forearm for women, which covers the clitoris completely. This is Western excision. And the fact that drugs are being given to children that stop all capacity for orgasm as adults. These are medical horrors at the level that basic Western principles have long criticized. It really runs against every political ideology from liberalism to socialism in the West. It runs against the idea of basic corporeal integrity and the rights of children and the rights of women.

Frederick Schminke (left) with Richard Merrin at the 2024 LGB Alliance conference in London.

VK: You mentioned all these other terms that gays and lesbians used to describe themselves. I think unisexual was one and some others that I hadn’t heard of before. And you mentioned that these were things that LGBs used to describe themselves before you knew what you were in a historical sense. Why is transgenderism different?

FS: Homosexuality and medicalization have had a fraught history from day one. For example, when we were discussing unisexual or uranian, there were doctors who were prescribing hormones for these “third sex” individuals become real men or become real women. So, in a sense, transgenderism is just the modern iteration of that fraught history. They even had conferences in the past where they would discuss third sex categories and procedures. There was a graft of a uterus on Lili Elbe, which was the first one attempted, and he died from that in the 1930s.

VK: So it always sort of related to something being wrong with homosexuals that had to be fixed through some kind of biomedical intervention, if not full blown sex reassignment surgery, something along those lines.

FS: Like hormone treatment being given to Alan Turing because he was convicted of homosexuality. He was forced to take estrogen and that ended up leaving him depressed and chemically castrated. I mean, those are chemical castration agents, that’s the result of that. It led to him committing suicide.

VK: I want to transition into some of these questions in relation to the broader political realignments that are happening in the United States and Europe and how they are related to issues of gender politics. You mentioned lobotomy as an example of a biomedical procedure that didn’t damage a huge majority or anywhere close to a large section of the population but was still obviously ethically wrong and you’d be hard pressed to find people who would defend this kind of thing now. When you were talking about this, I was also thinking about widespread opposition to the covid regime that occurred, especially with regard to vaccine mandates. It was sort of a larger scale biomedical experiment while, maybe not as extreme as something like lobotomy, really impacted the way people were thinking about medical interventions, both coerced and voluntary. Many people didn’t want to get these injections in the first place. Some who did get them ended up regretting it later. I’m curious if you think the covid politics around biopolitics, if you will, to use a Foucauldian term but one that took off in other circles after 2020, also played a role in bringing attention to things like hormones and sex reassignment surgeries and the damage of these things to children.

FS: It’s an interesting comparison. I think that when it comes to the vaccine mandates and the entire covid moment, it pushed society into a novel form, which was seclusion, social seclusion. And we’ve seen that adolescents using their telephones and having 24/7 access to transition propaganda increased the numbers of young girls wanting to pursue that medical pathway. There were some moments where distrust of institutions occurred and split along party lines in the United States, with Republicans largely being critical of vaccines and Democrats being pro-vaccine, and it politicized an issue which really should have just remained a medical consideration.

VK: We’ve seen a lot of the opposition to gender ideology and transgender politics coming from the right, similar to critiques of the covid regime. However, I think in both of those cases it was historically the left that was raising a lot of concerns about these things, whether it was the outsized power of the pharmaceutical industry or the lesbian and radical feminist critiques of trans politics that preceded any conservative or Republican or right-wing intervention into these issues. I’m sure there were some people on the right who were engaging with these things, but it wasn’t a major issue of concern until relatively recently. I know you now have a leadership position within this newly formed organization, LGB International and the French chapter. How are you all navigating these realignments? As an overtly LGB organization, my initial hunch would be that you would be more attractive broadly to the “political left,” but, at the same time, I know that some of the most vocal opponents to this stuff have been more aligned with the right. Could you just talk a bit about whether you agree with what I’m saying, first of all, and, second of all, how you’re dealing with these dynamics as an activist in this kind of movement?

FS: We are non-partisan and apolitical is how we deal with it, and that’s something that we’re very happy about because that’s something that we don’t really see anywhere else in the world today. We see what I would say is political campism, where, if you are a so-called left-wing person, you have to agree with a whole list of positions going from transgenderism to any of these economic or social issues. And if you’re on the right you have to agree with any list of demands endemic in right wing administrations. The fact of the matter is that most people are more complicated than those two camps. So what we’re trying to do is create a space where people of all political alignments and stripes can come together on a single-issue campaign to protect children from medical abuse.

VK: That’s very interesting because I know that you and I also myself have a background in broader forms of political organizing that are beyond single issues or are involved with parties and things like that. But it seems like a lot of that stuff has burned itself out in such a hyper-polarized environment. Whereas maybe the last gasp of the left in the Occupy Movement was a moment where we could imagine a broader movement, it seems like a lot of these things end up self-destructing these days. That certainly happened I would say on the left with identity politics and a lot of the debates that were surrounding that and now we’re sort of seeing it with right-wing populism self-immolating as we speak, especially in the American context, with which I’m most familiar. So that’s very interesting. Is there anything else you’d like to say about the topic of single-issue activism in 2026?

FS: It’s really exciting to see that people are able to put aside their political differences and work together. It’s something that I had never seen until I started doing LGB activism. It’s because we are so attacked by a Goliath—it really is David versus Goliath—we have these tiny groups of individuals reaching out across the internet and the world to try to find people who are sane, really, who know that there are two sexes, who know that giving hormones and puberty blockers to kids is wrong. It’s like a breath of fresh air every time you meet someone with that idea that was a basic common sense notion twenty years ago. So it really is to me almost emotional to realize that people of all political persuasions are actually not that different from each other and can come together for a basic common sense notion of child protection.

“Headed South” panel session at the LGB Alliance conference in London, April 18, 2026 featuring (from left) Arianne Geringer, Renato Sabbadini, and Khizar Abbas.

VK: So, in your capacity with LGB International, is it purely focused on minors or also adult transition?

FS: It’s a bit trickier to argue against adult transition simply because, once you are an adult, you have the capacity to give informed consent. But there are also a lot of vulnerable adults who have undergone trauma and pursue transition instead of dealing with their underlying problems. Once started on transition, it’s hard to stand up to a whole body of professionals and say you want to stop. Stories from detransitioners—gays and lesbians who are demedicalizing after initially pursuing medicalization—can attest to how hard is to jump off this medical pathway once on it. With adults, we are out there informing them of the reality behind these surgeries, and the dangers of taking hormone treatments. We also encourage people to avoid “affirmation only” therapists, and to instead seek out balanced therapists who are able to let them explore the idea without pushing irreversible medicalization on them. Nothing can be clearer than the idea that children cannot give their informed consent and that’s the thing that really scares us about this movement.

VK: You’re from the United States but you live in France. Could you talk about the similarities and differences in both the discourse politically as well as the public policy surrounding this issue in the two countries?

FS: It’s funny because there’s this joke in France that France is a few years behind what happens in America and Britain. And this is kind of running joke that a lot of French people also agree with and I see that happening with transgenderism as well. There’s been a move from what’s happening in the US and what’s happening in the UK and it’s started to arrive in France as well. In fact, if you look at the statistics on it, the numbers of children being pushed toward medical transition have increased.

VK: It’s legal in France for children to be medically transitioned?

FS: Yes, with parental approval, yes. There’s a law that went through the Senate in March of 2024, but it’s still not written into the schedule of the National Assembly, which is trying to heavily regulate the transition of minors in France.

VK: Okay, so is that the main struggle that you’re involved in in your capacity with LGB France?

FS: LGB issues are primarily concerned with stop medicating children, and another debate is whether or not lesbians should have the right to coalesce among themselves. I have to say that the lesbian community is split half and half on this issue, with a lot of lesbians going along with queer identity doctrine, and a lot of other lesbians who just want to have their own spaces and bars and not have straight men in dresses come and bother them and flirt with them. There was a bar in France which was closed down because a couple men broke a window because the woman who owned the bar didn’t appreciate men in dresses flirting with the lesbian clients at the bar. And so they broke some windows and she felt she had to close her bar because of that. So this is a long-standing feud between lesbians and males who decide to pretend to be lesbians.

VK: When it comes to understanding the opposition to transgenderism among adults at least—it can’t be stopped in the sense of people have the autonomy to make those informed decisions as adults. But there are obviously these situations where it also impacts other adults, where the freedom to be trans, as it were, and to pretend to be the opposite sex ends up impinging on the rights of another group, at least in a very liberal framework. How do you grapple with that issue is the first part of my question and, second, do you have any general thoughts on what freedom means to you as a gay man, assuming it’s different from the freedom to determine your gender or pronouns? I think a lot of people think “this is what freedom is, why should we be opposed to this?” What would you say to those people?

FS: The classic liberal argument that your freedom stops where mine begins, which is to say that once you tell someone else they have to say that you’re a woman, you’re infringing on their free speech rights to call you a man. Once you say, “I as a man have the right to use your changing room, your toilet, to be incarcerated next to you as women,” you are now infringing on the hard-won right that women fought for to have single-sex spaces. So even from a classical liberal framework, the idea of this gender identity doctrine goes against basic liberal principles because this is what we call a conflict of rights. And that applies also to the gay community. If lesbians want to organize events among themselves, then why should they have to accept a male who calls himself a lesbian? So basically a straight man calling himself a lesbian. I know that sounds ridiculous, but that’s what lesbian bars are adopting now! So I guess to respond to your question about gay liberation, gay liberation was the coming out moment in the 1970s, the Gay Liberation Front. That was gay liberation. And it fizzled out because we got what we wanted! We came out of the closet with a bang and we achieved full legal equality. So at that point the rest of society can choose “yes” or “no” to accept us, but that’s on them to decide. So really where’s the frontier for gay liberation? We could argue that it’s internationally, where certain countries criminalized homosexuality and certain countries even have death penalties on the book for homosexual acts. And homosexual acts are the most important part of being homosexual because that’s the reification, if you will, to use Georg Lukács’ term, of being a homosexual. It’s, well, doing it, it’s what we like best. I think it’s the freedom to act on our sexuality is the thing that we’re fighting for basically, and the freedom to criticize the idea that we’re not words, we’re not names, we’re not terms, we’re not pronouns, we’re not language games, we are sex acts. We are literally sex acts, that’s what being gay is, it’s sex acts between consenting adults, that’s what we are, that’s what we’ve always been. So even gay identity, we can criticize gay identity. Because, in a sense, the transgenderism thing is piggybacking on the “born this way” idea, the idea that somehow intrinsically, genetically, we fall from the sky and end up gay. The “gay gene theory” has gone out of the playbook, and it’s a really limp-wristed way of framing our fight for survival.

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VK: Why do you think you’re gay?

FS: As soon as I started having puberty, I realized that I was attracted to men. But to what extent did I go kind of go down that route mentally and allow that to be my prerogative? It’s hard to say—it happens so early I think for a lot of gay men and lesbians that who are we to say where our homosexuality comes from? But I certainly like to do it every day. I have a friend who says, “I wake up every morning and choose to be gay.” He’s kind of provocative by saying that, but, you know, why not? What if it is just that? I don’t see why we have to say that we are an identity or a category. We are defined by our sex acts.

VK: Coming back to this issue of liberalism, you mentioned one particular liberal argument to deal with this issue of freedom and rights and things like that. All of this is, of course, a very liberal framework. The idea of rights is inextricably bound up with liberalism. There have been many political theorists both in the West and outside who have criticized this rights-based framework for thinking about politics in general, and I suppose that some of these critiques would also be leveled at the argument you’re making from an LGB perspective about rights and freedom and things like that. It’s certainly not just classical liberals who are opposed to gender ideology. You also have people, most notably conservatives but also kind of post-conservative people on the New Right, certain Marxists and other variants of leftists. It seems like all of these people would perhaps be reluctant to agree with a classical liberal argument along these lines, save for perhaps conservatives who basically are classical liberals, although I think this brand of conservatism has really fallen off in terms of popularity in the last five years or so. So could you just talk a little bit about your engagements with people in these other political camps on the right and then also how you would think about this stuff—I know you have a background in left politics, non-liberal left politics—how do you think about these issues as far as the justification that’s being made? Or do you feel that the liberal justification is the best one?

FS: I think the naturalist argument is the best one in the sense that, if we strip society down from complexity, and we were just neolithic humans living in villages, we would see homosexual activity. So in that sense, from a sheer epistemological perspective, if you strip what humanity is down to its bare bones, some men enjoy the company of other men, some women enjoy the company of other women. I think that that is one of the strongest arguments that I find in the “TERF movement”—it’s back to science, back to basics, back to our bodies. And I think that’s a very interesting framework when it comes to the argument against transgenderism. We don’t need the changes promoted by this highly specialized, technologically-advanced, progressive state of things. We don’t need to augment ourselves. I know that Mary Harrington, in her book Feminism Against Progress, calls it “meat lego gnosticism,” she refers to this quasi-religious movement of meat legos being arranged and dis-arranged. That is really what this movement is based on. It’s this idea that somehow we should enhance ourselves, but maybe we should be going in the opposite direction.

VK: Somebody like a Mary Harrington, though, seems increasingly to have Christian proclivities. I’m not sure if this is just opportunistic given the composition of her audience or whether she legitimately believes in these claims on a philosophical or spiritual level. Perhaps she’s addressed these issues and I’m not aware of it, and obviously I won’t speak for her. But she seems like someone who would be a little bit skeptical of a purely scientific argument. And, of course, gnosticism is a heresy within the church, a minority movement within early Christianity that was seen as going against the teachings on the interaction of the spirit and the flesh in Christ. Do you engage much with these religious critics of transgenderism? Do you feel like you have a common language you can speak with them? Or is it much more of a strategic alliance where you’re both opposed to the same policies but for different reasons?

FS: I’m not going to get too much into my background, but, despite the fact that I’m an atheist and my father is too, my mother is a Christian. So there is this sort of common ground that I find with other Christians where we look at the issue as completely detached from physical reality and as something even demonic. And I know that sounds hyperbolic, but there really is something on the level of horrific with what’s happening. So I understand people’s visceral reaction to that. I fully understand why people would jump to the worst thing they can think of in Western Christian society, which is the devil or demons, right? That’s one way of understanding the world, which has existed for at least 2000 years. I understand that. It’s both ethically and morally reprehensible what’s happening.

Photo from the LGB Alliance conference in London held on April 18, 2026.

VK: I’m curious also about the intersection of race with these questions. There has been a recent upsurge in very overtly anti-woman or misogynist politics on the New Right. This in many ways seems to bolster the radical feminist claim that the goals of feminism were never fully achieved and that it’s still an unfinished project. But at the same time, it appears that the misogyny of these camps is also linked to broader ideologies of hierarchy and subordination within society, which, more than women as such, are actually directed at non-whites, who are seen as low IQ, stupid, inferior races. I’m curious how you’re approaching this issue, especially since you are in a city like Paris which is incredibly multicultural, multiethnic, multiracial, which is hard to find outside of American cities, maybe London is another example. Have you engaged with many immigrants or foreign-born people, for example, from North Africa or the Arab world in Paris? Have Muslim immigrants made their voices heard on the trans issue? Is it similar or different to the native population?

FS: We look at global homophobia as two-pronged: there’s the old homophobia and the new homophobia. In the West, the new homophobia has taken the place of the old one in that we don’t have to worry about the Catholic Church persecuting us for our homosexuality. We have to worry more about this medical menace, which has jumped from relative theoretical obscurity to the norm across schools and gender clinics across the country in a very short span of time. That’s our concern in the West. But when I meet people from what we call the Maghreb in France, North Africa, they are pretty shocked by the fact that we’re giving puberty blockers to children, because in their home countries they wouldn’t be doing that to children and they are still struggling with creating their first gay bars in cities. They have men who live together who all their neighbors know are gay but they don’t necessarily parade it around since it’s not as well seen as it is in the West. In fact, it can even be illegal in many countries. That’s when I say that the old homophobia is anchored. So when you meet someone who comes from a country where the old homophobia is more powerful than the new, you’re going to agree that there’s a problem in both situations and you’re gonna find a kind of common ground where people say, “oh, you guys are doing that to kids in the West? That’s crazy. I didn’t know that!”

VK: That level of attack on children doesn’t even exist within what you’re calling the old homophobia. In some ways, that was a more honest form of homophobia since it wasn’t about chemically castrating people, but just about suppressing their ability to live as homosexuals. Maybe you can shed some light on this, but it wasn’t particularly targeted at children, right?

FS: No, I mean they would electroshock gay men. Gay men would go in and voluntarily get electroshocked at the sight of naked images of men, in an attempt to no longer be gay. But giving drugs to children with horrific side effects, that really is a surprising low to go to. And what really shocks me is the number of gay men who go along with this ideologically. In the West, there’s a lot of gay men who support the LGBTQIA+ movement, so I just think that it’s a big issue and the debate needs to be opened and broadened to the widest extent possible.

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VK: You are somewhat unique being a gay male who is so vocal on these issues. When I was first exposed to these debates over ten years ago, it was predominantly women, both straight and lesbian, but oftentimes lesbian, females, who were most up in arms about trans activism and the general move toward gender ideology. I think some of this has to do with these issues of lesbian bars, women’s spaces within organizations, women’s spaces within public spaces—the issue of public bathrooms has been a major flashpoint in the American context. But gay men were often on the sidelines of this issue, and you sort of described yourself as one of those gay men before you had a change of viewpoint on this issue. Could you just talk a little bit about why you think that is that gay men have not been as bothered by this and whether that’s changing now beyond yourself?

FS: That’s a really good question. I think that a lot of gay men are adopting the party line on these issues. A lot of gay men don’t say anything because they see it as a risk to their public reputation. I think that because there has been such a threat to people who do not hold the party line, whether it be being fired from your job, losing social currency on these enormous social media sites that determine your company’s worth or the following of your organization, it can be a place where pressure can be exerted. There have been examples of women being fired from their jobs or even sued. In France, Alexa Faucher lost her job. She was working with a communist mayor in France and she was cut from her position for vocally being opposed to men adopting sex stereotypes to pretend to be women. She said that she did not think that made them women, and for that free speech she was removed. Gay men also have less skin in the game than women do. They are not seeing their rights eroded as men and the issue of child transition—which is the reason I have chosen to get involved because I see it as an existential threat to all these gay boys who are being destroyed in the most horrific way before they reach adulthood—that information has not yet become common knowledge but it’s starting to become that. LGBT organizations are also well funded, they have immense media apparatuses, they provide financial benefits to people who are looking to start a new business or consulting firm. Any manner of private company can label itself “LGBT” and have an immediate market. Unfortunately, a lot of gay men use their gay identity as a bootstrap into another market.

VK: And why you think this issue matters to gay men and not just women or lesbians?

FS: We are seeing the most horrific medicalization of the youngest versions of ourselves. We’re seeing that gay and lesbian children and adolescents are having their entire future stolen from them, whether it be high rates of osteoporosis, whether it be complete sexual dysfunction as adults, which is a level of horror that anyone with a heart should be doing something about. What I would say to gay men is: don’t be afraid of social consequences when other people are being hurt and you have an ethical obligation to help them.

VK: My last question is—do you think you’re winning on this issue?

FS: Absolutely.

VK: And what would winning mean?

FS: Winning would mean that the gender clinics for children shut down, that the zeitgeist which has swept up the media and major institutions fades away, that all the people who promulgated this and built their careers on this run away from this issue either silently or with their tail between their legs, and that we finally return to basic sanity as a society, that we finally say that there are two sexes, that people should not be punished for expressing themselves politically, that our free speech should be protected and we shouldn’t be living under a totalitarian regime on this issue for sticking up for vulnerable people, for raising an issue of medical ethics. Even doctors are afraid, even psychologists are afraid, these are people with heavy careers! I’m a teacher—I’m afraid of speaking out, but I do it! The reason why we’re winning is that people are becoming more courageous and we will win this because people are tired of lies, people are tired of being told that they can’t say what they want to say, people are tired of being told that they have to lie and that they have to put up with people preaching to them about a different world than the real world and that we have to accept it as the gospel. We live in a secular society for a reason: we don’t have to accept other people’s religions or their political beliefs. So I think that the reason we are winning is that this is the way that history goes. Medical scandals arise and then they disappear and I think it’s inevitable that we win. But people have to say something for this to happen. It’s thanks to the courage of everyone who is beginning to raise their voices against this.

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