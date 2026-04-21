Handful of Earth

Handful of Earth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
2d

What troubles me that a chromosome in our genes that is binary either x or y. Is being marketed as something non binary. LHBT..... whatever.

Binary is 2 states either x female or y male.

LHBT whatever is not a 'gen'der thing. Its a cult-belief thing.

This should not even be called gender ideology as the gen chromosome is not more then either x or y.

Its mental, not 'gender'.

Even a hermafrodites genes have either x or a y chromosome. Not both.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vincent Kelley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture