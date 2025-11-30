Monthly Musings are published during the last week of every month. In each Monthly Muse, I recap content from the past month of Handful of Earth, offer some freewheeling reflections, and share a passage that I’ve found especially thought-provoking.

Here’s the November 2025 Monthly Muse.

Recapitulation: Published since last month’s Monthly Muse

Share Handful of Earth

Contemplation

I analyzed astrophysicist Adam Frank’s New York Times op-ed on young men and science this month in “Sciencesplaining.” One aspect of Frank’s piece that I didn’t discuss is his argument that science is justified not by the search for truth, but by its technological applications.

After dismissing “searching for ‘the truth’” as nothing but a “compelling story,” Frank writes that “[a]ll the scientific marvels on which modern society depends are the fruit of extreme dedication. Rockets, computers and lifesaving medicines all come from decades of effort by scientists hunkered over pages of calculation or the laboratory bench.” Reflecting on an interaction he had on a plane with a science-skeptical young man, Frank writes: “If I could talk to that young man on the plane again, I would not simply tell him to exercise caution when it comes to fringe experts. I would instead explain the long traditions of scientific discipline and determination that built the jet he’s flying in.”

What I find most interesting about Frank’s line of argumentation is how much it depends on a techno-consequentialist logic: science is not justified as a superior method to get closer to the truth; rather, it is justified by the technologies it helps produce—rockets, computers, lifesaving medicines, airplanes.

There are two primary reasons why Frank’s argument no longer lands with many people (and, hence, why he has to resort to increasingly patronizing forms of sciencesplaining). First, one can just as easily create a list of modern technologies that are widely regarded as negative consequences of scientific research: nuclear weapons, forever chemicals, lead paint, napalm, and so on. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist (as it were) to realize that the consequences of science are not entirely positive.

Second, the technologies that Frank himself cites as the “marvels” of “modern society” are no longer understood in such simplistic terms by growing numbers of Americans (not just the young men he lectures in his op-ed). Planes may be convenient, but they are also seen as major contributors to climate change by environmentally-minded liberals. Similarly, large numbers of conservatives view vaccines less as lifesaving medicines and more as dangerous drugs foisted on the public. With the negative mental health effects of smartphones piling up, almost everyone can agree that computers are not an absolute boon for society. As for rockets, we might use Elon Musk’s favorability rating as an imperfect proxy.

In short, sciencesplaining is ineffective not only because it is irritating, but also because the arguments it presents are bad.

Leave a comment

Provocation

“We still call it Silicon Valley. It’s a term that goes back to the fact that Santa Clara Valley, just south of San Francisco, used to be the center of transistor and computer chip production, when the region was involved in advanced missile development. It was missiles that required these new smaller logic circuits to be developed—to calculate trajectories so the weapons hit their marks. But the metaphor has lost its power. It’s not the silicon chips that matter anymore to this global technological system and the overlapping complex of bureaucracies and organizations that sustain it. It’s about human beings now. The industry needs human beings to feed on. We’re the quarry and reason for its existence. And it’s not just us. The internet is also destroying the planet by gobbling up all available energy and resources…and it’s always hungry for more. It truly is a vampiric technology—physically and culturally. A vampiric technology created in a valley of vampires. It’s Vampire Valley.”

—