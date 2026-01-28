Monthly Musings are published during the last week of every month. In each Monthly Muse, I recap content from the past month of Handful of Earth, offer some freewheeling reflections, and share a passage that I’ve found especially thought-provoking.

Here’s the January 2026 Monthly Muse.

Recapitulation

Contemplation

After Trump’s 2024 electoral triumph, I warned that “the threat of right-wing progressivism is now existential.” While I focused on Elon Musk, the central figure of the administration’s early days, it is clear that this ideology goes far beyond any single individual. The right-wing progressive (RWP) political personality type combines, in N.S. Lyons’ words, “the techno-progress cult of Silicon Valley, the boundless liberationism of free-market individualist liberalism, the Nietzschean vitalism of the neo-pagan and ‘neo-reactionary’ corners of the online right, and the anti-Woke, anti-communist, anti-bureaucratic bonafides of American conservativism.” With the possible exception of Trump’s tariff policies, right-wing progressivism has been the dominant political force during his second administration.

Though I identified the RWPs as an existential threat after Trump’s election, I still underestimated how pervasive their influence would become in the administration. Civilizational hierarchy is now a common feature of political parlance, amorality is glorified, and foreign interventions are overtly justified in terms of increasing profits, efficiency, and innovation, all derived from the RWPs’ ideological admixture of progressivism, rationalism, and materialism.

Commenting on the kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro and the attendant military assault on Venezuela, Stephen Miller stated, “We’re a superpower. And under President Trump, we are going to conduct ourselves as a superpower.” Being a superpower means, for the Trump administration, flaunting its use (real or feigned) of the most technologically-advanced weapons to demonstrate superiority. It is not just might that makes right, but also the “intelligence” (“natural” and “artificial”) behind American weapons that justifies their unrestrained use. RWPs’ love of AI leads them to embrace the methods of fifth-generation warfare, “which heavily rely on AI surveillance, narrative control and deception, the exploitation of social media, and the design of increasingly unusual, and cruel, methods of punishment and killing.”

While Musk may have vacated the White House long ago, his RWP ideology has embedded itself deeply in the Trump administration. Ironically, Lyons, the person who coined the term as an object of critique in his brilliant 2024 essay, “The Rise of the Right-Wing Progressives,” himself stopped writing on Substack to join the Trump administration in the summer of 2025 in a “senior policy role” at the State Department.

I don’t know what Lyons is saying behind closed doors at the State Department, but I can say that it has not stopped the continued rise and consolidation of the RWPs. If anything, he has become a tool of the very political personality type that he so adeptly described and critiqued just over a year before. As the saying goes, “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.” It’s hard to think of a more fitting idiom for the RWP era in American politics.

Provocation

“America could never have carried out the kind of in-and-out kidnapping of the Venezuelan president without the internet. The internet gave the US empire global control and global awareness, which was the purpose of the internet from the beginning. For the attack on Venezuela, the security state component of the internet (which lives hidden among the commercial internet we all use) came online in a big way: it tied in and synchronized attack boats and aircraft carriers, helicopters, agents on the ground, cyber attacks, jamming technology, generals in the Pentagon overseeing the op, and of course our dear leader in the White House…It allowed the empire, with all its globe-spanning technological systems, to act like Zeus—hurtling bolts from heaven, kidnapping with ease…our bloated and botoxed gods watching it all in real time. They can do this wherever they want…but with a big caveat. They can do it as long as the ‘foe’ is weak enough not to retaliate and start a nuclear war. And so this kind of aggressive action only helps to proliferate nuclear technology around the world, further entrenching industrial technocratic systems. The Machine metastasizes.”

—Yasha Levine, “The Internet, Venezuela and Global Power”

