Monthly Musings are published during the last week of every month. In each Monthly Muse, I recap content from the past month of Handful of Earth, offer some freewheeling reflections, and share a passage that I’ve found especially thought-provoking.

Here’s the May 2026 Monthly Muse.

Recapitulation

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Contemplation

I wrote “Take Me Back, I Am Yours” in honor of the saxophonist Sonny Rollins, who passed away this month. The essay, which was later picked up by Scroll, was my personal attempt to honor Sonny, who made a big impact on me with his music and life. In retrospect, it was also an effort to grapple with the key themes at Handful of Earth.

I describe this publication as being about “culture, politics, and technology.” Sonny juxtaposes art—a term closely linked to culture—with politics and technology, contrasting the “infinite” and “immaterial” essence of art with “modern culture’s political, technological soul.” Interestingly, despite his penetrating political critique of American society, parts of which I discuss in the essay, his music was not “political art” in the sense of presenting particular political messages. Rather, what made it so special was precisely its refusal to conform to “modern culture’s political, technological soul” in which political messages are sold as commodities.

As Nicholas Brown argues,

Immediate political messages do not succeed or fail in the way artworks do. Instead, they are popular or unpopular in one market or another, the way shoe logos are. When it means simply what it says it means, political art does not mean anything at all except to the person consuming it.

Sonny insisted on art (in theory and practice) as a form of perennial wisdom that could transcend the modern conception of politics and, along with it, political art. Sonny used the quintessentially modern musical form of jazz to challenge modernity itself. While I often discuss modern technology and politics here at Handful of Earth, Sonny’s philosophy is an important reminder that there is, in his words, “more to reality besides the obvious.”

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Provocation

“There’s an axiom that says there is no such thing as ‘original’ music. After what we could consider to be the first sound, from a spiritual perspective—‘om’ to some, ‘amen’ to others—it’s all the same. Musicians borrow different parts and make them their own, but there’s nothing really new, nothing that hasn’t been done before. Claude Debussy and Johann Sebastian Bach may sound different, but what they did was all there already, in a sense.”

—Sonny Rollins, “Art Never Dies”

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