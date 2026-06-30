Monthly Musings are published during the last week of every month. In each Monthly Muse, I recap content from the past month of Handful of Earth, offer some freewheeling reflections, and share a passage that I’ve found especially thought-provoking.

Here’s the June 2026 Monthly Muse.

Recapitulation

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Contemplation

“The Populism-Industrial Complex,” published this month at Handful of Earth, created quite a bit of controversy. In it, I discuss the Graham Platner campaign in Maine and why I believe that Platner is not the working class savior that so many progressive Democrats imagine him to be. The debate about the article online centered around the definition of “working class.” Some readers, including Matt Stoller, among others, accused me of misunderstanding the meaning of the working class or (in Stoller’s case) making the mistake of caring about the meaning of the working class in the first place.

Since Stoller himself uses the term “the working class” in his own response to my piece, I take it as self-evident that some kind of working (no pun intended) definition is necessary (unless he is prepared to admit that he quite literally doesn’t know what he’s talking about). For what it’s worth, I wrote multiple articles on this topic over a decade ago in my political youth. While my views have evolved since then, the attacks on my argument in “The Populism-Industrial Complex” reminded me of one core argument that I stand by today: most contemporary definitions of “the working class” are far too broad.

Platner, who asserts that anyone who “works” and gets “wages” is “working class,” is an extreme example of this tendency. What this definition misses is the central role of a bloated intermediary class in societies like the contemporary United States. This petite bourgeois class, of which Platner and his handlers are a part, is, in fact, much larger than the working class in deindustrialized and financialized societies like ours. It is also a class that is internally variegated to include demographic groups as diverse as the highly educated but increasingly low wage professional-managerial class in addition to wealthy small business owners without a college degree. These facts pose a serious challenge for any populist movement (“left” or “right”) that seeks to create a coherent political program, let alone one for (or, even more difficult, by) the working class.

While it is a bitter pill for many to swallow, the reality is that the working class is now a small minority in most Western societies. The best article I have read on this topic recently was written at Labour & Leisure and shared this month in Weekly Grounding #145 (see “Proletarian Minority”). I won’t reproduce the argument here, but I’d highly recommend reading it in full.

The demographic minoritization of the proletariat helps explain why discussion of “the working class” is now so susceptible to identity politics. The working class as an objective category has been marginalized in the United States, where the ruling class has been very successful at making this class smaller and smaller in favor of an expanding petite bourgeoisie and lumpenproletariat. As a result, the working class is largely reduced to an identity to claim or brand to cultivate (e.g. “working class Mainer” Graham Platner) rather than a reality to recognize and act upon.

I may write more on this in the future, but these are just some initial reflections on the serious obstacles that populism faces in the United States.

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Provocation

“In order to properly assess the determinacy of a given group of workers, rather than comparing output alone, it’s necessary to see what tangible effects are incurred by the withdrawal of labour in their particular sectors. In August 2022 roughly 1,900 Unite members shut the Felixstowe port, which handles about 48% of the UK’s container trade, delaying an estimated $4.7 billion of trade across eight days. When care staff or teachers withdraw their labour, however much hardship follows, the circuit of accumulation inevitably grinds on, adverse effects registering at a far slower, less immediate rate….[C]ertain forms of labour have, by any meaningful account, been qualitatively reduced to a level of near-total indeterminacy at the domestic level, whereas others have risen to overall determinacy at increasingly higher qualitative levels.”

—Labour & Leisure, “Proletarian Minority”

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