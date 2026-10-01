Monthly Musings are published during the last week of every month. In each Monthly Muse, I recap content from the past month of Handful of Earth, offer some freewheeling reflections, and share a passage that I’ve found especially thought-provoking.

Here’s the September 2026 Monthly Muse.

Recapitulation

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Contemplation

I’ve had a busy month and have not had the time to write a follow-up to my piece from last month, “Globalize the Resistance to AI.” But there certainly has been a lot to follow up on. In that article, I argued that

By targeting AI as a whole rather than just the data center buildout, America’s most inspiring populist movement could also transform itself into the global vanguard against gradual disempowerment, rapid takeoff, and other forms of AI existential risk which have not yet been confronted by an organized political movement.

The events of the past month and the broader debate that they have sparked have moved the conversation about AI well beyond data centers. This is a very positive development. At the end of my article, I wrote that

A global moratorium on AI development may not be as popular as the more limited demand for a moratorium on new AI data centers in the United States. But only a year ago few would have predicted that opposition to data centers would become the central domestic issue to unite Americans across vast political divides. Who are we to say what will be possible within the next year?

I could update “the next year” to “the next month.” Indeed, there is considerable momentum behind a moratorium, and it is our job to build what I call the people’s off switch. More, I hope, on this soon.

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Provocation

“Knowledge, everywhere, is coming to be regarded not as a good in itself, or as a means of creating a broad and humane outlook on life in general, but as merely an ingredient in technical skill. This is part of the greater integration of society which has been brought about by scientific technique and military necessity. There is more economic and political interdependence than there was in former times, and therefore there is more social pressure to compel a man to live in a way that his neighbors think useful…We are all more aware of our fellow- citizens than we used to be, more anxious, if we are virtuous, to do them good, and in any case to make them do us good…We feel that everybody ought to be doing something to help on the great cause (whatever it may be), the more so as so many bad men are working against it and ought to be stopped. We have not leisure of mind, therefore, to acquire any knowledge ex­cept such as will help us in the fight for whatever it may happen to be that we think important.”

—Bertrand Russell, “‘Useless’ Knowledge”

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