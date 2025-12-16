I’m fond of lists, but less so of rankings. The two, for better or for worse, tend to go together. To help bring 2025 to a close at Handful of Earth, I’ve compiled a list of my ten favorite Substacks from the past year.

First, what this list is not: These are not the Substacks whose content I “agree” with the most, though some of them are. This is also not a list of my “favorite thinkers/writers/creators” of 2025, though some of them are (many of my favorites are not on Substack, and still others are here, but my favorite work of theirs is found off the platform). It’s also not a list of my top 10 Subtacks of all time—I only considered content produced in 2025 when compiling it.

So what is this list? These ten publications made the cut since I felt that each one of them contributed something particularly original, insightful, or unique over the past year. Below I include links to the ten Substacks along with their respective authors, some brief remarks, as well as my favorite post from each one of them in 2025. Without further ado, here’s the list (organized alphabetically rather than in a ranked order) of my top ten Substacks this year.

This Substack is an excellent mix of political analysis, on-the-ground journalism, content creation, activism, and personal writing. Wilbert puts care into every post and the organization and aesthetic of the publication is superb. It “focuses on topics such as greenwashing, degrowth, strategy, ecological collapse, grassroots organizing, people’s movements, deep ecology, and nature connection” in a way that is both rigorous and accessible, broad and deep. The moral compass guiding Wilbert’s work is evident throughout his writing on Biocentric.

Favorite Post of 2025: “Tesla Is Killing the Planet”

This is a unique publication focusing on black American music and musicians in connection with broader political and cultural themes. The prose is challenging, but equally rewarding. It’s some of the rare online writing that has a way of making you feel like you’re not reading online. While Holiday’s focus may seem quite niche to many of my readers, I’d highly recommend you give Black Music and Black Muses a look. You might be surprised how much her writing has to say about the most pressing cultural and political issues in America.

Favorite Post of 2025: “Obama Era Raps and the Rapture”

Drop Site News is an example of how Substack can be an ideal vehicle not just for essays, think pieces, poems, and the like, but also for news outlets. The reporting and commentary by Scahill, Grim, and its many staff and guest writers is an excellent resource for understanding both American politics and world affairs.

Favorite Post of 2025: “First They Came for Mahmoud Khalil”

To say that Ever Not Quite is a hidden gem would be an understatement. While Substack has a high concentration of writers publishing critical essays on technology, this publication stands out among others in this genre. Anderson’s prose is both crystal clear and stunningly beautiful. What’s more, his philosophical acumen is formidable and prompts me to ponder something new after each essay I read. If you are interested in, as Anderson puts it, the “ambivalent relationship between modern people and modern technology,” do yourself a favor and subscribe.

Favorite Post of 2025: “The Use of the Useless”

This Substack’s title and the author’s name may be a mouthful, but don’t let that discourage you from checking it out. Wildermuth describes himself as “a druid, an autonomous Marxist, and a theorist of the sacred and the political.” All these aspects of his identity (for lack of a better word) come through at From The Forests of Arduinna. From political commentary and cultural critique to personal essays and reflections on religion, this publication serves as a testament to the freedom that Substack affords writers who have the courage to seize it.

Favorite Post of 2025: “This Is Normal”

This Substack falls squarely into the “blog” category, in the best sense of the term. Milanovic’s short-form posts make up for their lack of polish with consistently insightful content. From economics and geopolitics to book reviews and cultural commentary, Global Inequality and More 3.0 provides a glimpse into the mind of a brilliant thinker.

Favorite Post of 2025: “Trump, the State and the Revolution”

The Liberal Patriot is one of my go-to sources for data and commentary on the complex dynamics of electoral politics in the United States. Its daily posts and range of writers provide a kind of information and analysis that is hard to come by in most mainstream and alternative outlets.

Favorite Post of 2025: “Americans Agree on One Thing—We Are Our Own Worst Enemy”

Mumbai || Paused by Gopal MS

I’ve always been more partial to photography than film, but it wasn’t until coming across Mumbai Paused that I truly began to appreciate the power of the photo essay. As the publication’s title suggests, most of the essays revolve around the coastal Indian metropolis of Mumbai. But even if you have little interest in India or urban life, there is much to be gleaned from Gopal’s perceptive eye.

Favorite Post of 2025: “Adventures in Sitting Down”

I’m not sure who Wabi Sabi is and I don’t know why this Substack doesn’t have more subscribers. Sabi doesn’t post a lot, but whenever something hits my inbox from The Small Dark Light, I know it will be worth a read. Quality over quantity is the name of the game here. Sabi describes the publication as a “newsletter about finding enlightenment, beauty and meaning even when the world and your own temperament don’t seem to be on board.” This Substack’s range and depth of topics, in addition to Sabi’s self-reflective yet non-naval-gazing writing style, is both impressive and inspiring.

Favorite Post of 2025: “You, Me and the AI Genie”

Social Studies is one of the few places to find independent reporting and commentary on American political and social life that doesn’t fall into the predictable trap of audience capture. Woodhouse is an excellent journalist whose articles are always rigorously sourced and combine a sincere curiosity about the lives of real people with a serious theoretical lens. His biting analysis is delivered in prose so well-crafted that, even when you disagree, you can’t help but keep reading.

Favorite Post of 2025: “The Coming MAGA Crackup”

If you found something new that you’re excited to read on this list, please consider sharing this post with a family member or friend. Every share goes a long way to help Handful of Earth and these other Substacks grow!

