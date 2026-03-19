Part 1: Our Wars

Since World War I, the United States has been served well by its physical distance and economic independence from major global conflicts. After Europe rebuilt following the destruction of the Great War, the continent was devastated on an even larger scale just over two decades later during World War II. The situation in the United States was radically different. Separated by an ocean from Europe and equipped with a rapidly growing economy in full industrial swing, America experienced an economic boom during and after the Second World War.

As the undisputed post-war imperial leader of the Western world, the United States tasked itself with rebuilding Europe to the tune of $13 billion with the 1948 Marshall Plan (roughly $175 billion in 2026, adjusted for inflation). United States imperial hubris would soon reach new heights with the onset of the Korean War in 1950, during which an American-led military coalition killed approximately 12-15% of North Korea’s population. This American mass murder campaign in Korea set the tone for the “violent peace” of the Cold War, which claimed millions of lives and left economic wreckage in its wake across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

From the 1970s onward, the history of American warfare has been one of increasingly strident efforts to secure and enhance physical and economic insulation from the consequences of military conflict. Shaken by domestic protests against the Vietnam War, the government has never since resorted to a draft, instead relying on an exclusively volunteer military force. In response to Vietnam, the Nixon Shock ditched the gold standard and tied the U.S. dollar directly to oil and the petroleum-producing countries in the Persian Gulf.

Paul Volcker, the economic mastermind behind the Nixon Shock. Photo by Regina Kühne.

This petrodollar recycling arrangement shields the United States from the economic repercussions of its deficit spending on war, but, crucially, depends on compliance from the Gulf states. When compliance is threatened, the United States goes to war. In 2000, Saddam Hussein announced that Iraq would no longer sell its oil in U.S. dollars. After he was removed from power in 2003 by the American invasion, Iraqi oil was swiftly reincorporated into the petrodollar recycling system.

Graphic by Aron Groups Broker.

The Iraq War, though broadly supported by the American public in its early stages, went on to become one of the least popular military adventures in the country’s history. “Shock and awe” and “mission accomplished” eventually gave way to panhandling homeless war veterans who became a fixture on the street corners of American cities.

The government still managed to maintain relative domestic stability throughout the Global War on Terror, keeping the worst of crises relegated to the Middle East. However, the slow burn of domestic discontent stoked by the effects of ground invasions thousands of miles away has prompted the United States to rely almost exclusively on proxy forces in more recent global conflicts. The Ukraine War is a case in point. The United States openly wages a protracted war against Russia without committing American forces directly to the conflict.

The Iran War already indicates a significant change from the Ukraine approach due to the active involvement of the United States military alongside the Israel Defense Forces. The war has so far been restricted to an air assault, but the Trump administration has notably refused to rule out boots on the ground or even the first draft since Vietnam.

The United States remains physically secure from Iran’s current striking capabilities. The energy security achieved by the domestic shale revolution, seizure of Venezuelan oil, and the recent approval of ultra-deepwater drilling in the Gulf of Mexico also provides a substantial economic cushion. However, Iranian attacks on the Gulf states and control of the Strait of Hormuz could, as the war continues, jeopardize the entire petrodollar recycling system and, along with it, global U.S. dollar dominance.

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Part 2: Their Crises

The economic impacts of the Iran War are already global in scale, affecting regions like South Asia that are far removed from the major players in the conflict. Bangladesh has been hit the hardest in the region, reports The New York Times in an article entitled “The War Is Making It Harder to Keep the Lights On, 2,000 Miles Away.” The Times states that

In addition to closing the universities, the government has also started imposing temporary blackouts and other measures to conserve power. If the gas runs out, so does the electricity that turns on the lights and powers the factories that are crucial to Bangladesh’s export-oriented economy.

While India has yet to experience this kind of energy crisis (the Indian government even piped 5000 tons of diesel to assist Bangladesh last week), the Iran War has already begun to impact another central domain of life: food. In the past week, India’s supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been rapidly depleted. LPG is the most common cooking fuel used for both domestic and commercial purposes. It is unclear if this crisis is being driven by a national LPG supply shortage, panic buying, or some combination of the two. Regardless of the specific causal balance, the impact of the war on cooking gas supply in India has already touched millions of lives.

I have been in Guwahati, a city in the Northeastern state of Assam, during the LPG crisis. At one of the city’s government-subsidized LPG supply hubs, anxious crowds line up every morning to get their hands on increasingly scarce gas cylinders for home cooking. Others opt to buy LPG on the black market, where it is being sold for drastically inflated prices, making it unaffordable for those without wealth and connections.

Crowds gather at Indane liquefied petroleum gas agency in Guwahati, India. Photo by author.

The line for gas cylinders overflows onto the sidewalk outside the Indane building. Photo by author.

Last week, Assam Police stated that anyone spreading “rumors” about an LPG shortage in the state would face legal repercussions. Despite these government threats, one street food vendor told a local journalist that “There is a shortage of gas…We are looking for all kinds of gas—domestic and commercial supply. But it is nowhere to be found.” Restaurants near where I am staying have been unable to replace their cylinders fast enough and, as a result, have stopped serving many menu items in recent days.

An Indane truck transports LPG in Guwahati, India. Photo by author.

An auto-rickshaw driver carries a gas cylinder to his vehicle. Photo by author.

Cooking gas has become so scarce in the Western state of Maharashtra that the state government has “authorised police protection for LPG cylinders,” The Indian Express reports. In Mumbai, the state’s biggest city, “Kamlesh Yadav, a guard at a construction site…cooks his own food using a stove and a five-kg gas cylinder, which he buys for Rs 500 every month. Five days ago, Yadav ran out of gas and has been eating out,” he told a Scroll journalist. “His expenses have suddenly more than doubled.”

A gas cylinder rests under a helmet on a motorbike in Guwahati, India. Photo by author.

A gas cylinder locked to a bicycle. Photo by author.

I have been able to witness the unfolding LPG crisis in India in real time. It is but one of the global economic consequences of the Israeli-American war on Iran. These cascading effects on the global economy illustrate an important point: The Iran war can impact and even destroy lives far beyond the immediate conflict zone. This fact flies in the face of self-styled “America First” commentators like Dr Naomi Wolf, who recently argued in a debate with Derrick Broze that those living outside of the United States are “not affected physically” by American geopolitical rivalries and, therefore, do not have any right to criticize the United States government’s foreign policy.

To the country, one of the principal strategies of American imperialism has been the exportation of war-induced crisis abroad. This is most apparent in war zones themselves, which are, as in the case of the Middle East, oceans away from the borders of the United States. But, as we have seen with the case of South Asia, the Iran War has already exported economic crises to countries in regions far removed from the military hostilities.

Part 3: Our Wars, Our Crises

American wars, of course, also have an economic impact on Americans. Gas prices have already increased by a dollar between mid-February and mid-March, according to the Energy Information Administration. Economist Yanis Varoufakis argues that “blue collar workers that voted Trump in are suffering exorbitant increases in their transport costs.” He states that “the average MAGA supporter, voter, travels 100 miles a day in very thirsty SUVs, cars, and that…increase in the gas price goes straight into their family budget.”

Graphic published by The New York Times based on data from the Energy Information Administration.

Varoufakis speculates that

[M]aybe the working class in Missouri and Mississippi is going to lose even more than the working class in Bangladesh because let’s not forget that countries like Bangladesh have very strong social networks. They have family units and they have village units and they look after each other. There’s a degree of solidarity. They have not suffered the dislocation of the working class, of the nomadic working class of [the United States].

The central political question today is whether or not the American working class will actively revolt against its ruling class in response to the Iran War. The American state has gone to great lengths to prevent Americans from linking their suffering at home directly to its wars abroad. Whenever conflicts pushed the envelop too far, it backed off: The draft has not been used since Vietnam and American wars have relied almost exclusively on proxies after Iraq and Afghanistan. Out of sight, out of mind is the name of the game.

There is a great irony of the present political moment. Indeed, it was none other than Donald Trump who played a large part in facilitating a radical change in public discourse on American foreign policy through his repeated attacks on “endless wars.” This was more than just rhetoric after the 2016 election. A friend who was deployed for nearly a decade in the Middle East told me that Trump was often at loggerheads with the military establishment during his first term. When top brass presented Trump with options for troop numbers in Afghanistan during a meeting at the White House, Trump rejected all of the options without saying a word. He simply took a piece of paper, wrote a huge “0” on it, and held it up to the shocked military officials.

By going all in for Israel in Iran, Trump risks facing the wrath of the very voters who supported him on account of his call to put America first rather than fight endless wars thousands of miles away. More and more Americans from a variety of political orientations have begun to link economic pain at home to ruling class wars waged abroad. However, if the lights stay on and gas continues to flow freely into kitchen stoves, this link may still not feel strong enough in the lives of a sufficient number of Americans to make opposition to the Iran War a central political cause in the United States.

Our wars, their crises. This has been the strategy of American empire for decades. Only when our wars truly become our crises—both objectively and subjectively—will the threat to the American ruling class become existential.

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