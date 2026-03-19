Handful of Earth

Handful of Earth

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Jeffrey Strahl's avatar
Jeffrey Strahl
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This war is not optional, no more than what came before it. And it's not just a result of US policy preferences.

The world doesn't need this war, say people? Well, the planet's physical/biological system doesn’t need it, the people don't, .. but the global capitalist industrial system which runs the world, which has run the world for several centuries, needs it This is why it's happening. It has been in the making a long time.

This is not a "totally irrational unnecessary war," at least not per the rationality of the reigning global system. Regarding claims that the US and Iran were close to a deal: they were not remotely close. , Iran. asserted it has a right to enrichment and also would not discuss missiles program, proxies. The US demanded zero enrichment, discussion of missiles, proxies. Iran claimed they were close to a deal, as was Oman, the mediator, hoping to prevent a war. There is a reason for this war, but no one is being honest about what it is. Global financial markets as well as jobs markets have been a mess lately, i’ve been posting Eurodollar University videos in this regard in my Lockdown Times newsletters,…. This war is not a distraction from something (a friend of mine told me it’s a distraction from the Epstein matter. LOL!), but is a part of the opening phases of World War 3.

The roots of WW1 go back before radio and telephone, to the 1890s and growing fights between the major European powers for domination of Africa and access to Eastern Europe and Asia, the latter of which also increasingly involved the expanding powers Japan the USA. The global economic crisis which broke out in 1907 or so and grew big time in the early 1910s caused the competition pressures to balloon, via trade wars. The assassination of the Archduke was simply the pretext. The economic roots of WW1 were analyzed by Rosa Luxemburg in her 1915 book The Junius Pamphlet, written while she, a member of the Reichstag, the German parliament, was in prison in Germany. And the economic crisis was never fully solved, just temporarily alleviated by WW1. It erupted anew and far worse by 1929-30, globally. Growing trade wars then led to...... you know, WW2. This has been analyzed at by many people. Luxemburg presciently predicted it in The Junius Pamphlet as well.

The second war destroyed lots of manufacturing capacity, enabling a recovery via the rebuilding. The entire world market was restructured under US control, the Council on Foreign Relations being in charge (IMF/World Bank), with the US military providing the strong arm, the hidden steel fist of the allegedly invisible arm of the market (metaphor via Thomas Friedman in the NY Times, 1999). Throw in massive debt expansion, the dollar-denominated global oil market, consumerism, increased exploitation of resources in the un-industrialized world,.... and you have a system which provided the image of prosperity everywhere.... till the late 1960s.

This system has been increasingly sick since then, with short periods of partial recovery, especially the computer/hi tech introduction in the '80s, but increasingly the system got worn out, till the 2008 meltdown happened. The world has been on the precipice of an explosion for over 50 years, went over the edge in 2008, and each crisis has been worse than previous ones. The global system has never recovered from 2008. It almost underwent a meltdown in 2019 prevented only by “COVID." But the collapse is now back on. And so are the pressures for WW3, with fighting already on multiple fronts.

The China state/business entity has heavily committed to investing in Iran, some $400 billion! and Iran is its main supplier of oil. Iran is a key component of China’s planned Belt and Road Initiative, the core of what would be the China-dominated “Multipolar World Order.” The US and China are increasingly fighting ww3 for global control.I would not have called Wars 1 and 2 distractions or aberrations either. They were inevitable results of worsening global capitalist crises The world doesn't need WW3, but the global capitalist industrial system demands it. Don't like it? Hat it? Then get rid of this EFFING system, before it kills us all.

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