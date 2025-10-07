Podcast Episode: Jeffrey Epstein's Science Philanthropy Empire
A discussion of my article, "Jeffrey Epstein and the Cult of Scientism," on the What's Left? podcast
I recently appeared on the What’s Left? podcast for an interview and discussion of my my research and writing on Jeffery Epstein’s science philanthropy. What’s Left? is a “weekly political discussion challenging the mainstream left” that has been going strong since 2018. I was previously a guest on What’s Left? in 2023 and 2024 for episodes entitled “Blinded by Science” and “The Left’s Love Affair with Tech,” respectively.
This new episode uses my article, “Jeffrey Epstein and the Cult of Scientism,” as a jumping off point to discuss the causes and consequences of Jeffery Epstein’s science philanthropy empire. In the podcast, we delve into the following topics, among others:
The details of Epstein’s science philanthropy
How and why much of the information on Epstein’s science funding was erased from the internet
Epstein’s interest in and approach to AI
The relationship between observation and philosophy
Scientism as a core ideological component of capitalism
Whether or not science can become a tool of the working class
The distinction between science and reality
Science as a religion in the contemporary world
The connection between scientism and Epstein’s sex crimes
I appreciated the opportunity to discuss this important topic at length on the What’s Left? podcast. Thanks to Andy, Eduardo, and Michael for the thought-provoking conversation! I hope you find it as interesting as I did.
Here’s the YouTube video of the episode:
