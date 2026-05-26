Handful of Earth

Handful of Earth

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Jeffrey Strahl's avatar
Jeffrey Strahl
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Thanks for informing us, Vincent. I had not heard the news. Fare thee well, "Sonny," hope you are sleeping in the stars, glad i got to see you (Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley campus, September 1990). And today is 5/26/26, the 100th anniversary of another jazz great, Miles Davis.

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