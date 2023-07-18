Handful of Earth

Handful of Earth

alexsyd
Sep 20, 2023

We tread between two aspects of human nature; mania sophron or "controlled inspiration" in Greek: reason and instinct, or what the Greeks embodied in Apollo and Dionysus.

Some artists implore Apollo the god of reason while others are followers of Dionysus the god of drunkenness and insanity, - the bacchic chorus of satyrs mocking the Apollonian hero. The Greeks understood the tragic muse.

Today, the followers of Dionysus were able to grab the trappings of the mystery cult. They are now the high priests, dressed in black, speaking a distinct language, using words like "deconstruction," "site-specific," Dada, "fluxus" and waving them around to enhance power. But its power at its core which is nihilistic, cold and inhuman. These artists lack grandeur. Their work requires reams of words to explain and mystify. They are, in a word, petty, like the bureaucracies they spawn.

I liked your article. Thanks.

Carlos
Jul 18, 2023

Thanks for introducing me to this movie! Definitely will see it. Never heard that take on the incompleteness theorem before. I don't really understand the theorem myself, but it always seemed like it's a huge discovery.

