Handful of Earth

Handful of Earth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mumbai || Paused's avatar
Mumbai || Paused
4d

I think I am writing, making images and notes for these machines to learn. I am a machine trainer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Vincent Kelley and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vincent Kelley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture