Handful of Earth

Kevin Hornbuckle
4h

The Leighton Woodhouse notions are worth paying attention to over time. Note that his initial assertion is that there exists public policy reasons for regulating AI. But then he concludes that human agency itself is on the chopping block. The better metaphor is dissolving tank. Policy makers always adhere to profitability rationale for their legislative decisions. Market is God - in whom we are commanded by money to eternally trust. Therefore, advocating for regulation of AI is a self-canceling pursuit. “You can’t stop progress” is ever applicable, as post hoc “knowledge” animates the cognoscenti in perpetuity. See for example, Brett Weinstein’s discovery of the fact that informing the government that you want to be an organ donor can get you killed.

