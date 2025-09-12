Handful of Earth

Handful of Earth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zippy's avatar
Zippy
1d

Speaking of Mass Psychosis this reference describes the situation

http://www.awakeninthedream.com/undreaming-wetiko-introduction

This essays describes the influence of the most powerful culturally formative medium - TV

http://www.awakeninthedream.com/aricles/invasion-of-the-body-snatchers-comes-to-life

Are you familiar with the book by Iain McGilchrist The Master & His Emissary - The Left brain and the Making of the Modern World? It seems to me that despite their seemingly good intentions these techno-enthusiastic Overlords putting together this new Oxford venture are leading edge vectors of this now world dominant left-brained paradigm, and the Wetiko Psychosis introduced in the first reference above.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Vincent Kelley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture