Handful of Earth

Handful of Earth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rainbow Roxy's avatar
Rainbow Roxy
4h

Couldn't agree more. This piece really nails the over-optimism around tech solutions back then. It's easy to see now how that mindset lead straight to DOGE, quite predictible. Really insightful as always.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Vincent Kelley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture