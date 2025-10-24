Weekly Groundings are published every Friday to highlight the most interesting news, links, and writing I investigated during the past week. They are designed to ground your thinking in the midst of media overload and contribute to Handful of Earth’s broader framework. Please subscribe if you’d like to receive these posts directly in your inbox.

At Compact,

argues that, in the 2010s, “hacking became a metaphor for reforming America’s political order. This was largely thanks to Barack Obama, the ‘social media president.’ It was in the early years of Obama’s presidency that the Congressional Hackathon was born. First held in 2011, the idea for it was hatched at the Facebook headquarters…The hackathon skyrocketed to prominence in the 2010s, propelled by Obama-era aspirations for digital democracy. Far from a development out of left field, DOGE was an outgrowth of the faith in technological fixes that was nurtured during those years. Given the disappointment of those earlier hopes, DOGE’s failure to live up to its own hype was entirely predictable.”

“The actual political change hackathons produce is hard to measure,” Bruggeman writes. “It is piecemeal and decentralized, conjured by a confluence of technical experts, nonprofit networks, industry partners and legislative staff in short doses year over year, and delivered in the form of app prototypes or project code dumped onto GitHub. What we do know, however, isn’t encouraging. In a 2021 analysis of hackathons, researchers surveyed repositories of code from hackathons on GitHub and found a graveyard of techno-optimistic dreams. The study examined the use of all 11,889 hackathon projects from Major League Hacking (MLH) events in 2018-2019 which had GitHub repositories. Of these projects, 85 percent of updates were made within the first month and roughly 77 percent of the total updates occurred within a week of the event. After a month, only 7 percent of projects showed any signs of activity. In other words, the lifecycle of hackathon code is about the same as a once-worn item from H&M.”

He continues: “Despite these less than impressive results, the hope that creative geniuses will totally rethink processes and modernize organizations from within, sleuthing through code in caffeine-crazed sprints is unlikely to disappear. Hacking appeals to the seductive idea that technical fixes can solve our problems—political, personal, or otherwise. From the body politic in Washington, DC, to our very flesh and bone—which transhumanist ‘biohackers’ like Bryan Johnson seek to manipulate through emerging medical technologies, the concept of hacking is no longer the mere label many for computerized subcultures. It is an overriding concept, a metaphor for modern living, continually creeping into new corners of experience in the 21st century. Considering this history, perhaps the long arc of hacking always bent toward something as haphazard as DOGE. The logic of rogue tech-savvy experts calling all the shots is merely the latest permutation of Obama era techno-optimism.”

At her eponymous Substack,

writes on the politics of another Obama era product: Ta-Nehisi Coates. Analyzing his recent podcast appearance with

columnist, Ezra Klein, Carnell states that she was “on board with Coates early in the conversation. But I have to challenge the remainder of his answers to Klein, because they represent a kind of evasion that has become the signature of prolific Black writers over the past decade. This is not a defense of Klein, who is—like so many white centrist liberals—simply lost in the face of mounting losses. Their instinct is to chase white voters as they march rightward, hoping to secure a friendly Supreme Court or blunt the worst impulses of the GOP. Klein pressed Coates relentlessly on what our politics should look like in the face of rising extremism. Instead of offering strategy, Coates rooted his answers in the history of the formerly enslaved and their descendants.”

New York Times

Carnell writes that “Klein was grasping at straws, looking to Coates for direction—but Coates had only history. And history will not save us. Coates was trying to get Klein to see that the panic white liberals are now experiencing is the same panic slaves and their descendants have lived with for centuries. I’ve done that work too, both in my videos and in my writing. It’s necessary—but it can’t be all-encompassing. There’s an infuriating arrogance in the way Coates evades the practical side of Klein’s questions. Through slave revolts, nonviolent activism, institution-building, and court battles, our ancestors fought oppression. They may have died in darkness [as Coates states], but they [also] lived in struggle. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Christianity and his insistence on the oneness of humanity weren’t just the work of a pastor—they were political tactics. Those who fought often died not only in darkness, as Coates says, but in rebellion.”

“Coates could have spoken to the need for solidarity that doesn’t relegate ADOS to the fringes of identity politics,” Carnell concludes. “He could have explained how centering justice for us is the path to justice for all—how it doesn’t exclude working-class whites if paired with robust class politics. Since Coates turned this into a teachable moment for Klein, the lesson should’ve been about building a living, inclusive political project—not just reciting a history lesson…Coates has a responsibility not just to explain the history of our struggle, but to chart where we go from here. Because history is not a shelter—it’s a weapon. And if Coates refuses to wield it, someone else will.”

The New York Times publishes an extensive investigative report on global AI data center resource pillaging: “As data centers rise, the sites—which need vast amounts of power for computing and water to cool the computers—have contributed to or exacerbated disruptions…in Mexico…[and] in more than a dozen other countries…”

“In Ireland, data centers consume more than 20 percent of the country’s electricity. In Chile, precious aquifers are in danger of depletion. In South Africa, where blackouts have long been routine, data centers are further taxing the national grid. Similar concerns have surfaced in Brazil, Britain, India, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore and Spain. The issues have been compounded by a lack of transparency. Google, Amazon, Microsoft and other tech companies often work through subsidiaries and service providers to build data centers, masking their presence and revealing little about the resources that the facilities consume.”

“In the village of La Esperanza, near Microsoft’s [AI data center] site, there was a hepatitis outbreak this summer,” the article reports. “Water outages left residents unable to wash their hands or maintain basic hygiene. The disease spread quickly, and about 50 people got sick, said Dr. Victor Bárcenas, who runs a local health clinic.” Meanwhile, “In a gleaming office tower wrapped in solar panels and a 3-D LED screen in the city of Querétaro in central Mexico, an official spearheading the country’s transformation into a data center hub said interruptions to power and water were the price of progress. ‘Those are happy problems,’ said Mr. Sterling, the director of industrial development for Querétaro, where many of Mexico’s 110 data centers are. ‘Not for the people that suffer it, but for the development of the place.’”

Water storage containers in La Esperanza, Mexico, which have become widespread due to AI data center-induced water shortages in the area.

The report continues: “Dulce María Nicolás, 30,…[a] mother of two in Las Cenizas who owns a convenience store, said the blackouts had twice forced her to dump rotting food from her family refrigerator this summer, while prolonged water cuts pushed her to buy more jugs for storing water. ‘It’s a double cost,’ she said. Her children have gotten stomach bugs when the family cannot wash dishes properly, and school has been canceled when the toilets did not flush. The children were focused mostly on the electricity outages, which deprived them of their phones. ‘Technology is all he sees,' she said of her 11-year-old. The timing of the problems—after Microsoft’s data center complex became operationa—pointed to one culprit, Ms. Nicolás said. ‘They have all the electricity,’ she said of the tech company. ‘I’m left with nothing.’”

At

,

and

interview

about the dangers of the current trajectory of AI development. They discuss Krueger’s theory of “gradual disempowerment” from the slow but steady AI encroachment on human decision making, as well as a host of other issues surrounding artificial intelligence. It’s well worth a listen.

At Black Agenda Report, Margaret Kimberley revisits an important, but largely forgotten, event in United States history: “On March 8, 1971 a group of 8 activists broke into an FBI office in Media, Pennsylvania and removed every document they could find. Calling themselves the Citizens Commission to Investigate the FBI, they knew there was FBI infiltration and disruption of the antiwar movement and they were looking for proof to present to the public. They discovered far more than they anticipated.”

“The burglars had all been politically active and some participated in the theft of records from draft board offices. After planning for months they successfully removed documents, copied them and began sending them to newspapers and to politicians who had liberal reputations. But the New York Times and Los Angeles Times turned them over to the FBI. So did senator George McGovern and Congressional Black Caucus member Parren Mitchell. But the Washington Post did not and began publishing the stolen material. Other newspapers followed after the Post took the lead.”

“One year after the burglary NBC reporter Carl Stern came across one of the stolen documents with the word COINTELPRO written on it but without an explanation of its meaning,” Kimberley writes. “He filed what became the first successful Freedom of Information Act lawsuit and in 1973 he was able to report on the existence of the infamous Counter Intelligence Program. J. Edgar Hoover began COINTELPRO in 1956 intending to ‘expose, disrupt, misdirect, discredit, or otherwise neutralize the activities of the Black nationalists.’ By 1971, the FBI had killed Fred Hampton and Mark Clark in Chicago. They had instigated disputes between the Black Panther Party and US Organization which resulted in the deaths of people like Alprentice ‘Bunchy’ Carter and John Huggins in Los Angeles and three more men in San Diego. FBI informants perjured themselves to send Geronimo Pratt to jail for 27 years.”

Kimberley concludes: “That era is now nearly forgotten, after a decades-long plan to disappear what at the time were very common radical politics. Millions of people protested against war, and many white people like the FBI burglars were true comrades who should not be described with the amorphous and now unserious term of ‘ally.’ These setbacks are reasons to remember the victories of the past. The burglars all managed to avoid arrest and cut off contact with one another for years in order to prevent one weak link from exposing them all, and they revealed their identities only after the statute of limitations of their crime had passed. The commitment and discipline they exhibited are examples of how movement people ought to act and are lessons that must be remembered today.”

On a similar topic,

discusses the late writer and CIA spy, Peter Matthiessen, at his eponymous Substack: “[R]esearchers…have spent decades trying to get the CIA to release Matthiessen’s file, as well as the agency’s files on The Paris Review, which Matthiessen used as cover while spying—all without success. Whatever secrets the files contain, they are now almost seventy-five years old, nearly the same age as the CIA itself, raising the question: will the public ever get to know what they are? Given that nearly everyone involved has died, one has to wonder, Why all the discretion?”

Fang writes that, as an American expatriate writer in Paris, “Matthiessen seems to have spied on other expats, which blurs the lines between spying and something less noble: informing. Matthiessen was gathering information on friends, many of whom had legitimate reasons to be petrified of the government at home, which could and often did seek to harm their careers and terrorize their families. While he pretended to be just another slumming postgrad, in reality, as he would later describe, usually between his teeth, his actual duties were ‘checking on Americans.’”

“We should want to know what Matthiessen did, because there have long been unsettling indications that he spied on other writers—particularly dissident writers, including Richard Wright, the towering midcentury author of BLACK BOY, who was hounded into exile by J. Edgar Hoover because of his political activism and died an early death likely because of the stress…Richard Wright would have been an obvious target [for Matthiessen]. A former member of the Communist Party USA, Wright had published a massive bestseller, NATIVE SON, in 1940, then moved to France to escape blacklisting and surveillance. There, while continuing to denounce the U.S., he mentored a community of black dissident writers, including future FBI target James Baldwin.”

Fang concludes: “Wright was being hounded, even abroad, with the help of friends and allies. His treatment was undeniably foul, as Matthiessen, looking back, must have painfully felt. In later years Matthiessen would defend himself by distinguishing the CIA of the 1950s from the somewhat later one that came under the scrutiny of the Church Commission—before the agency “got into assassinations and all the ugly stuff,” he would say. But spying on friends is arguably the essence of an intelligence service – any intelligence service, American or otherwise.”

