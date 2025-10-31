Weekly Groundings are published every Friday to highlight the most interesting news, links, and writing I investigated during the past week. They are designed to ground your thinking in the midst of media overload and contribute to Handful of Earth’s broader framework. Please subscribe if you’d like to receive these posts directly in your inbox.

The Wall Street Journal reports on AI-driven layoffs: “A leaner new normal for employment in the U.S. is emerging. Large employers are retrenching, making deep cuts to white-collar positions and leaving fewer opportunities for experienced and new workers who had counted on well-paying office work to support families and fund retirements. Nearly two million people in the U.S. have been without a job for 27 weeks or more, according to recent federal data.”

The article continues: “Behind the wave of white-collar layoffs, in part, is the embrace by companies of artificial intelligence, which executives hope can handle more of the work that well-compensated white-collar workers have been doing. Investors have pushed the C-suite to work more efficiently with fewer employees…[This leaves] the managers that remain with more workers to supervise and less time to meet with them, while saddling the employees fortunate enough to have jobs with heavier workloads. The cascade of restructurings has created a precarious feeling for managers and staff alike. It is also tightening the options for those who are looking for employment. Around 20% of Americans surveyed by WSJ-NORC this year said they were very or extremely confident that they could find a good job if they wanted to, lower than in past years.”

The cuts impact a wide range of industries and jobs: “At 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Kelly Williamson woke up to an alarming text from her employer, Amazon’s Whole Foods Market, urging her to check her email. ‘Review asap and stay home from work today,’ the message said. Williamson’s role on the asset-protection team was being eliminated. The badge and laptop for the 55-year-old from Austin, Texas, were deactivated. She was given 90 days to look for another job at the company. She said her personal belongings are being mailed to her.”

“Mike Hoffman, chief executive of the growth advisory consulting firm SBI, said in the past six months he has cut his software-development team by 80% while productivity has surged. ‘We have someone managing clusters of agents that are doing coding,’ he said. ‘Our AI writes its own Python.’ Investors are pressuring companies to streamline operations, Hoffman said, seeking head-count reductions as steep as 30%… On Monday, the online-learning company Chegg said it would cut 388 jobs globally, about 45% of the workforce, as it pivots to an AI model that automatically answers students’ questions.”

At The Financial Times, John Burn-Murdoch asks: “are we underrating the risk that AI could exert not only upward but also downward pressure on human life expectancy?”

Addressing the rise in middle-aged mortality in Anglophone countries, he notes that this phenomenon “is often attributed to ‘deaths of despair’— premature loss of life through suicide, drugs or alcohol, afflicting people in severe distress. But more recent research, which followed thousands of adults in the US over several decades, found that the ‘despair’ framing is not quite right. What marks out those who succumb to self-destructive behaviour is not psychological distress or financial hardship—specifically, it is long-term joblessness and social isolation.”

Returning to the question of AI and mortality, Burn-Murdoch writes: “If future iterations of today’s large language models do, one day, bring about joblessness at scale, it will not be a passing spike. Rather it will mean the lasting destruction of professions and careers, permanently scarring the generation affected. Because enduring involuntary unemployment (much more than financial distress) is what causes the harm, even a substantial universal basic income might not be sufficient to replace the loss of purpose, camaraderie and social contact that work can provide.

“Compounding this, spending more time conversing with large language models and less with humans risks greater isolation. There is evidence that digital platforms may be helping to accelerate rates of relationship breakdown. The result could be a life expectancy tug of war: AI-enhanced health for those who make it into their silver years, and AI-elevated vulnerability for the young and middle-aged.”

analyzes the Trump administration's rapidly escalating belligerence toward Venezuela for

: “Fly to Miami from the American heartland, and you’ll find what can appear like a Right-wing foreign country, where Spanish prevails over English; and where denizens of Venezuelan, Nicaraguan, and, especially, Cuban extraction pray at the altar of neoconservative ideology…Drug trafficking, money laundering, as well as state- and nonstate-sponsored regime-change operations across the hemisphere form part of the city’s past and present mythology.”

Unherd

He writes that “The White House’s about-face on Venezuela…serves a clear electoral logic. In 2024, Trump won a historic 45% of Latinos, including 70% and 50% of Cuban- and Venezuelan-Americans, respectively. A year later, the president’s approval rating with the same group has fallen to just 27%, including an 18-point drop among Latino Republicans. Electorally, regime change in Venezuela provides a strong incentive for Latino neocons to overlook abuses like deporting a Cuban national without charge or process to a maximum security prison in Eswatini. When I asked my Venezuelan neighbor on the subject, he said he resented Venezuelans being treated like animals but would look the other way if Washington deposed Maduro.”

“Under Trump, fentanyl flows through the southern border have declined by more than 40% thanks to the president’s border policies and historic cooperation with the government of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum,” Rojas notes. “So far this year, Sheinbaum has extradited nearly 60 drug lords north of the border, including Chinese fentanyl kingpin Zhi Dong Zhang on Friday; fentanyl precursor chemicals are known to originate in China before being shipped to Mexico. Why divert energy and focus from these efforts to a regime-change war in a country that, though misruled, has little to do with fentanyl?”

Rojas concludes: “As for regime change, in 2019, Marco Rubio posted a bloodied image of former dictator Muammar Gaddafi in response to protests against Maduro. But Gaddafi’s overthrow was in retrospect a disaster, creating state failure and disorder that continues to radiate in North Africa and Southern Europe. Overthrowing Maduro willy-nilly could create similar conditions—only much closer home. Rather than enable a post-Gaddafi Libya in our hemisphere, the Trump administration would do well to sideline Rubio and his allies and cut another deal with Maduro.”

While the administration ramps up regime change threats abroad, attacks on free speech continue apace at home. Jonathan Turley reports on “a concerning free speech case out of Tennessee where a retired police officer was arrested after posting anti-Charlie Kirk messages on the Internet. Larry Bushart, 61, of Lexington, Tennessee, was arrested for threatening a mass shooting at a school, but the cited messages do not support such a claim. Indeed, his comments appear to be protected political speech under governing Supreme Court precedent.”

“Bushart is clearly one of the unhinged voices on the Internet who trolls and inflames others,” Turley writes. “At his arrest, even Bushart admitted that he is a bit of ‘an a**hole,’ but insisted that he is not a criminal. He appears correct on both counts. Bushart was charged Sept. 22 with making threats of mass violence at a school. However, he is not scheduled for a preliminary and bond hearing until December 4th. That delay is also troubling since his bond is set at an astronomical $2 million.”

The case is likely to focus on the political speech element, including [Perry County Sheriff Nick] Weems’s own writings on Kirk. After the assassination, Weems mourned the loss and warned about the ‘evil’ in our midst. ‘Evil could be your neighbor,’ he wrote. ‘Evil could be standing right beside you in the grocery store. It could be your own family member and you never even know it.’ In a video, an officer explains to a confused Bushart what he is being charged with: ‘Threatening Mass Violence at a School.’ ‘At a school?’ Bushart responded, and the officer added, ‘I ain’t got a clue. I just gotta do what I have to do.’ Bushart then said: ‘I’ve been in Facebook jail but now I’m really in it…I may have been an a**hole but…’”

For the Appia Institute, Francesco Sisci writes that the “agreement between the US and China over the sale of the Chinese-owned platform TikTok is a landmark. China will retain a 20% ownership share, along with control of the algorithm, which is foundational to the platform’s success. The new American shareholders will control the algorithm’s use, but not own the algorithm itself. For China, the deal is a blow, but by retaining 20%, the country maintains a presence in the US market that would otherwise have been entirely denied. The compromise is more ideological than commercial, centered on a quasi-theological principle of new digital technologies: the sanctity—and therefore intangibility of the algorithm, which China doesn’t trust will be protected by the old intellectual property rights (IPR) regulations. TikTok is the latest example of this ‘techno-theological’ dispute—and the first to be resolved through such a compromise.”

“With the US-China struggle, a new playing field has emerged,” Sisci suggests. “Inventions have now dual uses, both civil and military, that foster new, distinct technologies. Patenting them is not enough. Companies and states have restarted keeping secrets. At the heart of these secrets are algorithms, the keystones of the latest technologies, including social media platforms and AI.”

He concludes: “China offers a neo-imperial mode grounded on the state control of technologies. Because they are dual-use, and crucial to developing a strong, independent army, the ultimate guarantor of the state’s political independence, this is based on deep-seated mistrust of the United States. This shakes the foundation of the Western civilizational model. If the US civilizational model collapses, China’s imperial model will remain the sole and unchallenged alternative. China means Asia, unless Asia finds a new special unity against China, which might well be the case. Asia, with 60% of the world’s population and over 50% of the global economic growth, is the world’s largest region.”

At

,

writes: “The other day I received an email from a regional leader with the Nature Conservancy, a corporate-friendly non-profit with an annual budget of more than a billion dollars and partnerships with some of the most destructive corporations on the planet—Caterpillar, ExxonMobil, Amazon, Starbucks, and many more. The signature said, ‘please consider the environment before printing this email.’ I cringe whenever I see this statement, because this seemingly innocuous phrase actually reflects much of the ignorance and collusion that underlies our crisis.”

Wilbert argues that “rather than being halted by the brave and bold actions of those who craft these email signatures…, the logging industry has plateaued because it has essentially grown as large as it can possibly get. Most of the world’s old-growth forest is gone. The few remaining frontiers of timber production, like the boreal forest, the Amazon heartland, and the central African jungles, are being assailed as rapidly as is physically possible given the constraints (legal roadblocks, indigenous forest defenders, logistical challenges, etc.) that hold the industry in check. Meanwhile, industrial timberlands—plantation forests grown like GMO cornfields—are producing as much timber as they can, gradually degrading soils and becoming less and less productive with each ‘rotation’ (clearcut). Only by converting more land into plantations can production even be maintained at its current levels. The industry is maxed out.”

Wilbert notes that “In the United States, more land is private tree farms than is dedicated to national parks, wilderness areas, housing for all people in the nation, and crops for human consumption, combined.”

Wilbert concludes: “In this situation, asking people to not print their emails should not be seen as actually reducing global paper and pulp consumption, but rather as creating space for the growth of other sectors. Cardboard and takeout food containers, especially; in the age of Amazon, e-commerce, Doordash, and Uber eats, these are the fastest growing segments of the pulp and paper industry…In this era of crisis, we all need to be accountable to the truth. That’s the first step. And here’s the truth: if a paper-based industrial capitalism is unsustainable, a digital-based industrial capitalism is even more unsustainable. You won’t see that in the email signature from a ‘big green’ organization. It scares off the foundations.”

What grounded your thinking this week? Share in the comments.

