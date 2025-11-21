Weekly Groundings are published every Friday to highlight the most interesting news, links, and writing I investigated during the past week. They are designed to ground your thinking in the midst of media overload and contribute to Handful of Earth’s broader framework. Please subscribe if you’d like to receive these posts directly in your inbox.

At The Financial Times, Rana Foroohar reports: “Back in January, I wrote a column saying that immigration would be what fragmented Trump’s fragile Maga/tech bro coalition. Fast forward to today, and Trump’s comments to Fox News that America actually doesn’t have workers with ‘certain talents’ to fill US jobs have added to the fight already happening in the wake of revelations that the president was more deeply involved with Jeffrey Epstein than he previously admitted.”

“[I]mmigration obviously matters far more in a quantitative way than the sordid Epstein story,” Foroohar writes. “And I think that as Maga outrage grows over the Epstein saga, and the economy continues to soften, Trump will choose to side with the part of his coalition that we always knew was closer to his heart—the moneymakers. Elon Musk may be out of the White House, but Silicon Valley still has the president’s ear and very much wants him to walk back the anti-H-1B position, and to be less hardline on immigration more broadly.”

She continues: “Epstein and his associates were an equal opportunity group of elite Republicans and Democrats representing those who’ve benefited most from the laissez-faire economic policies that some of them also helped craft from the 1990s onwards. They’ve been flying 35,000 feet over the problems of most workers and voters, but now they’re being brought down to earth. I suspect that when all the names of the people on the Lolita Express come out, it’s going to add fuel to economic populism on both sides of the aisle.”

For more the H-1B regime, see Handful of Earth originals, “I’m One of You Now” and “Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s Assault on the American People.”

As a part of their series of groundbreaking investigative reporting on Jeffrey Epstein’s connections to Israel,

and

write that “Epstein was a super-connector of the world’s elite, and began building a relationship between…former [Israeli] prime minister [Ehud Barak] and the private banking heiress [Ariane de Rothschild]. He invited Barak and de Rothschild to dinner at his New York mansion on September 23, 2013.”

“On November 18, Barak sent Epstein a link to a news article about Edmond de Rothschild bank opening a new London branch, with the message: ‘Any news recently from the Lady?’ Three days later, Epstein passed along a message from de Rothschild to Barak: ‘my thoughts were confirmed, when it was said to me, “if Ehud wants to make serious money, he will have to build a relationship with me. take time so that we can truly understand one another.”’ Epstein told Barak he didn’t respond to de Rothschild’s offer: ‘I just listened.’ Barak was eager to exploit the opportunity, but he deferred to Epstein on the psychology of women: ‘I’m ready. But I need your advise [sic] re HOW? (ladies is your forté).’”

Grim and Hussain report on “Epstein’s efforts to leverage his personal friendship with de Rothschild to raise funds for the development of Israeli cyberweapons. After Barak’s retirement from government in 2013, he recruited Pavel Gurvich, a graduate of the Israel Defense Forces’ secretive Unit 81 technology unit, to source cyberweapons startups from the Israeli intelligence community…Private communications between Barak and Gurvich show discussions about a wide range of cyberweapons concepts drawn from Israeli military research, inspired in part by the astonishing scope of U.S. global surveillance apparatus revealed by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden in 2013. Epstein pushed forward a plan to finance Israeli ‘offensive cyber’ startups with the hope of winning de Rothschild’s support.”

The Observer reports on Epstein’s longstanding connections with science academia: Despite some public figures cutting ties with Epstein, “one group of luminaries seemed happy to keep in close contact: academics. Epstein had long been fascinated by science and had befriended some of the world’s leading thinkers, including Murray Gell-Mann, the Nobel prize-winning physicist who proposed the concept of the quark and Stephen Hawking, the theoretical physicist. Epstein called himself a ‘science philanthropist’ and donated more than $10m (£7.6m) to institutions such as MIT and Harvard University, where he had an office on campus.

“An analysis of the 20,000 Epstein emails released by the US House oversight committee last week shows that several top intellectuals did not break with Epstein until 10 years after his 2008 conviction—and in some cases only ceased contact months before he was found dead in a prison cell in August 2019…In addition to supporting science directly, Epstein facilitated other big donations and developed links with charitable bodies such as the multi-billion-dollar Gates Foundation. Epstein met Bill Gates on a number of occasions to discuss philanthropy. In 2019, Gates’s spokesperson said he regretted ever meeting Epstein and recognised it was an error of judgment to do so.”

The article continues: “The oversight committee emails include lewd messages sent to Epstein by Boris Nikolic, a physician and biotech investor academic and Gates’s chief science adviser between 2009 and 2014. In one dated January 2010, Nikolic stated that he was about to meet Prince Andrew in Davos. Epstein advised him that ‘you need to laugh and have fun, he is good at that.’ Nikolic then said: ‘It would be a blast that you are here. I was just flirting with 22 year old hot blond blue eyes mexican chick [sic]. It turns out she is with her husband. Did not have a chance to check him out. But as we concluded, anything good is rented :)’

“A year later, Nikolic was instrumental in brokering a meeting between Epstein and Gates at Epstein’s townhouse in New York. They were joined by Dr Eva Andersson-Dubin, a former Miss Sweden. According to the New York Times, Gates met with Epstein on several occasions, including with Jes Staley, at the time a senior JP Morgan executive, and Nikolic. Contact between Nikolic and Epstein continued until at least August 2017, according to the emails.”

For more on Epstein and scientists, see my 2019 article, “Jeffrey Epstein and the Cult of Scientism,” and, on a related topic, my article “Sciencesplaining,” published this week here at Handful of Earth.

At The Financial Times, Brooke Masters discusses changing class-based marketing strategies in the United States: “The US used to see itself as a middle-class country, united by common aspirations, shared pastimes and mass-market brands. Now companies are working overtime to stratify consumers, separating the haves from both the have nots and the have yachts, as they seek to extract as much money as possible.”

“From a short-term profits perspective, this strategy makes perfect sense,” Masters writes. “The American economy is deeply split, with those at the top enjoying unparalleled prosperity and the rest of the country struggling to make ends meet. The top 10 per cent of earners now account for almost half of all spending, up from about a third in the 1990s. Many are feeling particularly flush as they enjoy the fruits of a strong stock market—the S&P is up more than 15 per cent this year, despite a few wobbles. For everyone else, the picture is gloomy. Lay-offs are surging, consumer sentiment has fallen by 30 per cent year on year to near-record lows, and three out of four Americans tell pollsters that the economy is in fair or poor shape.”

Masters concludes that “there are risks to this strategy” of marketing only to the have yachts. She observes that “a growing section of US society no longer feels plugged into [an] upwardly mobile vision. The share of Americans who describe themselves as middle class has dropped from 85 per cent a decade ago to 54 per cent. Over 40 per cent of Americans consider themselves lower or working class, suggesting that many of the finer things feel completely out of reach. Today’s Dom Pérignon and Birkin bag buyers will eventually grow old. Companies may regret today’s reliance on pay-to-play marketing strategies when it comes time to replace them.”

Against this economic backdrop, increasing numbers of Americans have moved to Mexico to make their dollars go further. However, this migration has created an economic and cultural backlash. One Mexico City resident, Gabriela, “admits to anger at seeing so many gringos—often working remotely from their new homes—take over her native district. ‘Mexico prides itself on being very welcoming but it’s impossible to compete with American salaries,’ she says. ‘Of course it is fantastic when you can live a much more affordable life. But when I was a kid, the only foreigners who came to Mexico City were people interested in our culture since it was deemed the most dangerous and polluted city in the world. Now so many of them come here, but they are not interested in our country.’”

The rapid influx of American digital nomads has prompted anti-gentrification protests in the city: “Behind the volley of demands for rent controls, or effective regulation of short-term lets, locals are angry over the arrogance of many Americans in their city. ‘When I was in Condesa, the people who lived there spoke Spanish,’ says Vanessa Gonzales, 49, a hairdresser driven out last year after her salon’s landlord demanded a near-tripling of rent. ‘Now it’s all English, English, English. We’re Mexican but you go to the restaurants and menus are in English.’

“In Mexico, as in so many places, these issues are divisive. A self-proclaimed ‘social warrior’ since his student days 50 years ago, veteran housing activist Enrique Gonzales labels the anti-gentrification protests as a publicity stunt, used to divert attention from other important issues such as inadequate security, healthcare and infrastructure. ‘Mexico has a long history of hospitality and welcoming people from other societies,’ he says. But, like many others, Gonzales is ambivalent about the tide of American arrivals given events north of the border. ‘The gringos here are happy, they feel safe, but the Mexicans in the US are all scared, hiding in the shadows.’

“Earlier this year, his daughter Emma, 39, had to leave her home in Texas after two decades amid the immigration crackdown, leaving behind her 12-year-old daughter. She hopes to return soon after obtaining US citizenship. Yet to her father’s shock, Emma tells me she likes Trump for his straight-talking style—even as she supported the anti-American protests in Mexico. ‘These people, the gringos, are taking something that does not belong to them,’ she says. ‘This is why there is war in the world. It’s not because they are American but because they are pushing up prices and changing the economy. It is already very hard for people like me and they are making life harder.’”

Meanwhile, back in Miami, an American city where Spanish language and business elites have long intermingled, “The ultrawealthy are wielding their growing fortunes to glide through a rarefied realm unencumbered by the inconveniences of ordinary life,” reports The Wall Street Journal. “They don’t wait in lines. They don’t jostle with airport crowds or idle unnecessarily in traffic. Instead, an ecosystem of exclusive restaurants, clubs, resorts and other service providers delivers them customized and exquisite experiences as fast as possible. The spaces they inhabit are often private, carefully curated and populated by like-minded and similarly well-heeled peers.”

“The acquisitive power of the very rich is soaring,” the article continues. “The net worth held by the top 0.1% of households in the U.S. reached $23.3 trillion in the second quarter this year, from $10.7 trillion a decade earlier, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The amount held by the bottom 50% increased to $4.2 trillion from $900 billion over that period. The Miami area provides a window into this world. Long a destination for wealthy elites from the Northeast, Europe and Latin America, it has become an even stronger magnet for the affluent in recent years, fostered by pandemic-era migration and the region’s emergence as a technology and finance hub.”

“Masoud and Stephanie Shojaee frequent the members-only MILA MM—where they can enjoy each other’s company or that of friends without the distraction of crowds—and other curated social spaces. Last month, she sat in the front row for the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week, she said, and struck up a conversation with a woman next to her who was from one of the wealthiest families in Monaco. They hit it off and a week later, met at a sushi place in Paris together with their husbands. In these settings, ‘the conversations for some reason, they just feel safer, and they feel deeper,’ said Stephanie, 41, president of Shoma Group and a cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ show this year. ‘You hang out with people that are like-minded.’”

