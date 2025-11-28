Weekly Groundings are published every Friday to highlight the most interesting news, links, and writing I investigated during the past week. They are designed to ground your thinking in the midst of media overload and contribute to Handful of Earth’s broader framework. Please subscribe if you’d like to receive these posts directly in your inbox.

In Weekly Grounding #118, I highlighted the troubling free speech case of Larry Bushart in Tennessee. Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) president,

, provides a chilling reflection on the case in his guest op-ed for

: “Mr. Bushart, a 61-year-old retired police officer living in Lexington, Tenn., had posted a meme on Facebook after the assassination of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10. It was a picture of Donald Trump along with Mr. Trump’s comment in response to a school shooting at Perry High School in Iowa in 2024: ‘We have to get over it.’ The meme was headed by the caption, ‘This seems relevant today.’”

The New York Times

Lukianoff reports that “Mr. Bushart shared that meme in a Facebook thread promoting a vigil for Mr. Kirk in nearby Perry County, Tenn. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for Mr. Bushart’s arrest, claiming that the post was a threat of ‘mass violence’ at a school. The sheriff’s office did this even though the meme referred to a shooting that took place more than a year before at a school in Iowa. The only connection—if you can even call it a connection—was that the Iowa school also had ‘Perry’ in its name.”

“Mr. Bushart’s case would be alarming even if it were the sole instance of institutional overreaction to a response to Mr. Kirk’s killing,” Lukianoff continues. “But it is not unique. A recent review by Reuters of court records, local media reports and public statements found that more than 600 Americans have been fired, suspended, investigated or disciplined by employers for comments about the Kirk assassination. At my organization, we have tallied 80 attempts to punish academics over their remarks about Mr. Kirk since his killing, resulting so far in about 40 investigations or disciplinary actions and 18 terminations. By comparison, during all of 2020, amid the national reckoning over racial justice, we tallied 98 attempts to punish academics involving speech about race, resulting in over 55 investigations or disciplinary actions and 24 terminations. In other words, the Kirk crackdown is approaching, in just a few months, what that fraught year produced in its entirety.”

For more on FIRE, see “Why Free Speech? (Part 1).”

To see where this kind of censorship regime can go, we need look no further than Germany. At Racket News,

reports that “the strongest economic power in the European Union…has about 330 organizations working with federal and state levels of government to suppress speech and about 425 grants—mostly from the government—that fund this work, according to research from liber-net, a free speech group that tracks censorship.”

“The report indicates that government funding for content controls peaked in 2023 at about $36 million (converted from euros, as all dollar amounts in this article are) among the German federal and state governments as well as the EU. While the combined funding among the three has decreased to around $23 million, the amount from the German federal government remains roughly the same and has increased since last year.”

“The most high-profile cases of German censorship, at least in America, have been raids of people who authorities determined had engaged in ‘digital violence’ for offenses that include insulting someone…Prosecutors and police largely depend on a system of government-certified and government-funded ‘flaggers.’ While these incidents understandably get the most attention, the censorship apparatus is much more deeply ingrained in German society…”

The New York Times publishes a detailed investigative story on Israel’s reshaping of the Middle East: “The situation in Lebanon offers a compelling example of a new Middle East where Israel’s reach is near ubiquitous. The Iran-led ‘axis of resistance,’ of which Hezbollah has been a central part, is a shadow of its former self. Iran, battered by Israel in a brief June war, is weaker. Syria, after the fall of the Assad regime last year, is no longer a friend of Tehran; nor is it the pipeline for Iranian arms to Hezbollah that it once was. The region is adapting to what Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, a prominent political scientist in the United Arab Emirates, calls an ‘imperial Israel,’ a country that will kill enemies anywhere: from Lebanon to Syria, Gaza to Iran, Yemen to Qatar. Pre-emptive Israeli strikes are the new norm.”

At the Israel-Lebanon border, “Shlomi Hatan, a rifle slung over his shoulder, sat in the On-the-Border Café gazing across its green AstroTurf flooring at the Israeli side of the border wall. ‘Peace Train,’ a Cat Stevens number, played on the sound system, loud enough to be heard on the other side of the wall, in Lebanon…In the distance, spindly Israeli communications towers on five hilltops inside Lebanon glinted reddish in the sun. Israel, to Lebanon’s fury, has refused to remove the small encampments around them despite the cease-fire that called for a complete Israeli withdrawal. ‘We’re not going back to the situation before Oct. 7, with our enemy close to the fence,’ Mr. Hatan said, pointing to the ruin of a Hezbollah observation tower. ‘Our definition of suspicious movement is now very low and will draw an immediate response.’…We wandered along the wall. “Now, we will have to live by the sword for the next century,” he said.

Shlomi Hatan walking by the wall in Shtula that separates Israel from Lebanon.

In September in Bint Jbeil, a town in southern Lebanon, “A drone strike on Shadi Charara’s car killed him, his two 18-month-old twins, Hadi and Silan, and his eight-year-old daughter, Celine. His wife, Amani Bazzi, survived. A man on a motorcycle was also killed…Thousands of people attended the funeral of the family on Sept. 23. The tiny coffins of the twins bore a photograph of each of them and were covered in Lebanese flags. The infants themselves were wrapped in blue and pink cloth as they were lowered into the ground…There were no yellow Hezbollah flags, no Hezbollah rhetoric, no indication that this Lebanese family had any Hezbollah ties.”

The caskets of the 18-month-old twins Hadi and Silan killed in an Israeli drone strike.

Meanwhile, the boomerang effect of imperial Israel is felt more strongly than ever in the United States. The Trump administration’s National Endowment for the Humanities has awarded the largest grant ($10.4 million) in its 60-year history “to the think-tank and educational center Tikvah for a major, three-year, multi-format project to combat the recrudescence and normalization of anti-Semitism in American society through an extensive series of educational, scholarship, and public programs.”

The humanities serve as a mere means to an end for the NEH, which has constructed a narrative of systemic anti-Semitism in the United States: “‘While it is essential to combat the rise of anti-Semitism in the political and legal arenas,’ said NEH Acting Chairman Michael McDonald, ‘the humanities also have a vital role to play in this fight. And Tikvah is well positioned to bring a comprehensive approach, grounded in the best of humanities scholarship, to educating future leaders and the broader public on the ways in which the sinister and hate-filled attacks on Jewish people that we have been witnessing on American campuses and streets are, at a deeper level, also attacks on the very foundations that have made the United States the exceptional nation that it is.’”

At the Institute of Arts and Ideas, Alasdair Craig interviews psychologist Barry Schwartz on the paradox of choice: “What happens when there are lots of options is that people feel that they ought to get the best one out there. And you know, that’s feasible, maybe when there are half a dozen choices out there, but when there are 100 out there, it’s not feasible. And in the digital age, when there are thousands out there, it is certainly not feasible.

“And this produces two major problems. First, people end up not being liberated by all the options, but rather paralyzed—they can’t pull the trigger. If they just spend another two minutes looking, they’ll find something better. And second, when they do choose, and they choose well, they are still disappointed with the result, because somewhere out there was an option that would have suited them even better. So again, you end up doing better objectively with all these options but feeling worse about how you’ve done.”

Schwartz continues: “You can be striving for the best, say in your work or in your social relations or your hobbies, while also realizing that you will never achieve the best—that perfection is a guide, but it’s unattainable. Nonetheless, it’s what gets you out of bed every morning and working hard. Still, eventually, you let it go, even if what you’ve done is not perfect, and you move on to the next task. So, if you have very high standards and you know that you can’t meet them, then I think you have the best of both worlds, because the high standards don’t stop you from choosing and don’t stop you from sharing your work with the world. But if you have very high standards that you actually expect to meet, then it’s a whole different story.”

“Figuring out which constraints will enable people to live fulfilling lives is an incredibly hard question, and I certainly don’t have the answer,” he concludes. “I would like, however, for that to be a subject of discussion, and it largely isn’t, because people just assume that the more options you throw out there, the more you improve social welfare. And that’s not true. So let’s have that conversation as a political matter and a moral matter, and not just, you know, studies of people buying jeans!”

At

,

argues that the internet “has made everything into a reality show, funneling all of our creative energies into the virtual realm. We are at the same time performers in this show and its spectators. The watched and the watchers. The consumer and producers. Even radical politics—politics that would seem to pose a threat to the status quo—have been sucked into it. Political participation has become just another subgenre of entertainment. Some people watch cooking shows, others watch horror films, others are into sports or the History Channel, and others follow the news and engage in endless political spats online — to cure their boredom, to pass the time, to feel smart, to feel emotion, to be titillated, to feel like they’re connected, like they are a part of something bigger than themselves. But always, we’re plugged in.”

“Driven by the structural forces of our hyper-consumerist society, the whole point of the internet now is to keep us trapped on the internet,” Levine contends. “It’s a macabre system, a cybernetic vampire that has bound itself to us, flooding our minds with non-stop information, stimulating our emotions, keeping us entertained, angry, laughing, learning, or vegging out—whatever suits our needs at the moment it’s happening. The point is to keep us on the internet…to drain our time and life energy into perpetuating the consumerist-entertainment machine that now represents the totality of our society.”

He writes that “It doesn’t even matter anymore if the content that the Spectacle injects into our minds is good or bad or helpful or distracting. It doesn’t matter if it’s a threat to the power or supports power or is just dumb entertainment. It all gets used in the same way in the end—it’s the end result that matters to the system. The whole point of it is to keep you locked into the Spectacle…to keep the parasitic relationship going at all costs. What the parasite doesn’t want is for you to realize that the parasite is there…that it is slowly draining your life away. So the parasite will serve us up whatever Spectacle we desire, as long as you keep yourselves plugged into this cybernetic vampire machine.”

“I want to poison your relationship with this technology,” Levine concludes. “I want you to use your phone and laptop and tablet with fear and disgust. I want you to become aware of the parasitic force feeding on our lives and on our planet. This vampiric technology is stronger than any one of us. We have to band together…to unite if we are going to escape its grasp and chart a new way forward. But we also have an individual responsibility. We need to develop a gag reflex to this tech. We need to retch every time we come into contact with this sprawling machine. And, unfortunately, there is no other way top fight the vampire than to enter the Valley of the Vampires and to fight it, at least for a time, on the vampires’ own turf.”

