At The Financial Times, John Burn-Murdoch reports that “Recent upticks in financial risk-taking, leisure spending and reduction in work effort respond to changing economic incentives. As housing affordability deteriorates, those who come to believe they are locked out of home ownership resort to a mixture of high-risk bets and what US economic commentator Demetri Kofinas calls ‘financial nihilism’—why strive and save when it won’t be enough to make it anyway?—while their better-placed counterparts tighten their belts.”

Zoomers are the main financial risk-takers and economic nihilists: “Gen Z is often characterised as lacking resilience in the workplace; many young employees have taken to social media to bemoan the pointlessness of the nine to five. The evidence suggests these changing beliefs and behaviours are grounded in economic reality as it evolves. It’s not that previous generations were more engaged in their work because jobs back then were thrilling, it’s that applying oneself at work used to be a means to an end. With the reward of owning your own home yanked out of reach, the whole thing feels futile.”

Burn-Murdoch concludes: “It’s all very well bemoaning the growing economic nihilism of younger generations—and the evidence bears it out—but they’re just playing the cards they have been dealt.”

summarizes the results of a recent survey by the American Communities Project (ACP)

: “Consistent with most polling from at least the past year, Americans in ACP’s survey said that, for the third year in a row, inflation was the top issue facing both their communities (50 percent) and the nation (41 percent). This was true both nationally and in every single community type, regardless of its political lean. Additionally, a whopping 81 percent of all respondents reported noticing changes in inflation or rising prices in the past year.”

The Liberal Patriot

The groups were divided on many other issues, but artificial intelligence was an area of unity: “Despite very real attitudinal differences across ACP’s 15 community types, there are some issues on which Americans are more aligned. The big one in this survey was the future of artificial intelligence. Nationally, only one-quarter (26 percent) of Americans had a positive feeling about AI’s potential future impact on people’s ability to earn a living. Meanwhile, 62 percent believe there should be more regulation of AI. This view was shared across community types ranging from more liberal Big Cities and Urban Suburbs (66 percent each) to Republican-leaning places like the Exurbs (67 percent) and Graying America (65 percent).

“These findings dovetail with other recent survey data,” Baharaeen observes. “In Blue Rose Research’s 2024 post-election autopsy, nearly two-thirds (64 percent) agreed that ‘within the next 10 years, we will have AI that can perform most jobs better than humans can’—and the overwhelming majority (79 percent) believe this will be a bad thing.”

At Project Syndicate, Joseph Stiglitz argues that Donald Trump’s economic policies have “upended the postwar era of globalization and set in motion a process that will culminate in America’s loss of global primacy. Not only are the sources of US economic strength being destroyed, but all other countries are de-risking from America as fast as they can.”

“[T]he US is not as important as it used to be,” writes Stiglitz. “It now accounts for under 10% of global exports. While some firms’ profits will suffer in a post-American global economy, others will benefit. While some workers will have to find alternative employment, others will find new demand for their skills. To be sure, the short run will not be easy. But in the new global economy that emerges over the longer term, America will have lost its hegemony.”

Stiglitz points out that the current American stock market boom “is actually very narrow, confined largely to a handful of tech giants: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla,” Stiglitz notes. And yet, these companies’ valuations reflect expectations of long-term monopoly profits that may never materialize…I am among the many commentators who see today’s valuations as the product of a bubble, one that has been sustaining not only the stock market but the entire economy. The massive capital expenditures on AI have been offsetting the weakness in the rest of the economy. But like all such bubbles, this one will eventually burst. Precisely when is anyone’s guess; but with so much of the economy riding on one sector, the collapse will inevitably be felt widely.

“Worse, if AI succeeds in the way its advocates anticipate, it would be a harbinger of other serious problems, because then the technology would likely displace many workers and cause even greater inequality. Add the downsizing of government demanded by Silicon Valley’s ersatz tech-libertarians, and one can only wonder what would sustain the US economy in the years ahead.”

Amidst AI-driven economic uncertainty, the unity of the MAGA movement is under more strain than ever before.

,

speculates that, “A year from now, after the Republican bicameral majority has been obliterated in the midterms, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation from Congress may come to be recognized as the first leak in the hull of the sinking GOP ship of state. Trump, of course, regarded it as a victory over a weaker rival, as he does most things. But it was the opposite. Greene’s refusal to march to Trump’s orders was the cracking noise of a vessel under too much strain. If you ignore it, you know what comes next.”

He argues that “it’s becoming more and more obvious that the glaring internal contradictions the tech oligarchs have imposed upon the MAGA coalition will rip the Republican Party to shreds. Democrats cleaned up in last month’s elections for Georgia’s utility board because of surging electricity bills driven in part by the voracious energy appetites of new data centers for the AI industry. The same issue cropped up in races Democrats won in Virginia and New Jersey, and is now festering all over the country, as data centers spring up like mushrooms after a storm. We’re not even at the stage yet of mass worker displacement by artificial intelligence, and already the interests of the AI-driven tech industry are diverging radically from those of ordinary American voters.”

“Among the issues from which Marjorie Taylor Greene broke from the Trump administration was the President’s fervid devotion to his AI-obsessed tech donors,” Woodhouse observes. “Before it was stripped from the legislation, Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ included a decade-long ban on state regulation of artificial intelligence, which Greene vocally opposed. She also criticized the President’s AI Action Plan, co-written by [David] Sacks, for its push to steamroll construction of data centers over local opposition.”

Woodhouse concludes: “There were other issues too, of course, including Trump’s about-face on the Epstein Files and his eagerness to embroil the United States in foreign entanglements, including regime change war on Venezuela. But they all have something in common: whether it’s billionaire pedophiles, neocons like Marco Rubio, or the tech right, Trump has steadily abandoned the principles that once endeared him to his MAGA base and let billionaires, corporate lobbyists, and the war-mongering Deep State dictate his administration’s goals and priorities to him.”

reflects on the life simulator video game,

for

: “

fans are not what laymen would expect gamers to be. The shouty young men who crack rape jokes in

lobbies are nowhere to be found in Pleasantview. The fandom, unusually for gaming, skews about 80% female; the gameplay is less about gunning down insurgents than building homes and families, nurturing relationships and customising interior decor. The game gives players godlike control over their creations, allowing legions of highly skilled ‘modders’ to tinker with bespoke elements. Its limitless customisation has attracted a sizeable and vocal LGBT constituency; some exclusively programme lesbians; others make almost all their Sims parents polygamous. Physicality and clothing is entirely unisex, fitting neatly into transgender philosophy; same-sex marriage was introduced to the game in 2009, six years before it was legalised in the US where the game was created.”

The Sims, Call of Duty

“The Sims is a Californian export, a strange flower from the hothouse of Silicon Valley in the Nineties,” she continues. “The game’s conceptual power was that it reflected the radical entrepreneurialism of that time, allowing players to pull up the roots of known institutions—the family, the town, life and death itself—and redesign everything to the whims of the individual. The Sims is one big lab experiment for different social and sexual dynamics, and even…[the product marketing] was careful to court progressive favour with Pride campaigns and tactical brand partnerships. Although the spectrum of gameplay is as varied as that of players themselves—some choose, as above, to simply rehearse traditional family roles by putting a mother through three hours of tedious housework before sunrise—both the format of the game and its ideological foundations are inherently liberal.”

Sowerby writes: “It is difficult to think of a cultural product, game or otherwise, which so precisely captures the spirit of Western hyperprogressivism. The naive political philosophy of Millennials is perfectly mirrored in the dynamics of the simulated world: it is an exclusively digital, infinitely customisable reality which comes into being simply because I say it does. The basic facts of life—one’s intelligence, talents, physicality, even biological sex—are all mercifully tweakable within the game’s cyber utopia. Grinding moral forces like shame and disgust are reduced to minuscule ‘moodlets’ which waft away in a few in-game hours. As in the ethos of Millennial liberalism, there is no solid credo, just a shifting and conditional system of values geared towards gratification and experiment. Beyond the arbitrary goals of accruing wealth and building impressive houses each player ruthlessly pursues their own idea of satisfaction…The moral bent of gameplay tends to be black and white; it’s a world that suits players who see reality as such too. The system even shields players from mortality itself if they so choose. ‘When my first cat died, I brought her back to life,’ writes one, who has since chosen to turn off the ageing feature altogether.”

On the topic of "Western hyperprogressivism,"

chronicles the death of "exceptionalist liberal/progressive cosmology" at his Substack,

. The essay engages with

and posits that "Patriarchy is treated as a kind of malicious god, or the demiurge, or even Satan…" within liberal/progressive cosmology.

Wildermuth contends that, “When the exceptionalist claims of Christianity in Europe were besieged by Arabic and Islamic religious beliefs, and thanks to them, the arrival of previously ‘lost’ Greek philosophical and magical texts, the Church merely doubled down on their dogmatic positions. This led to the demon hysteria, the witch trials, the splintering of Christianity into Protestants and Catholics, and ultimately to the birth of the ‘secular’ cosmology that midwifed capitalism into the world.

“Something similar is happening now with the exceptionalist liberal/progressive cosmology. The more evidence mounts that it’s gotten it all wrong about men and women, and that the ‘systems’ it believed were causing all the problems in society never even existed, the more dogmatic and rigid it becomes. That’s why we see such hysteria about ‘anti-science’ and the dangers of the ‘manosphere.’”

