Hannah Murphy reports on the “network state” movement for The Financial Times: “Balaji Srinivasan, former chief technology officer of Coinbase, the cryptocurrency exchange, turns to address the hundreds of tech workers and investors filling a darkened arena in Singapore—all there to learn how to build empires….For years, the entrepreneur has preached to clubby tech gatherings that they should gather their online comrades and set up a physical homeland—a network state, be that a city or a country—by joining together to buy land. He has hailed this as the ‘ultimate exit’ by Silicon Valley from ‘failing’ US institutions and democracy.”

“[W]hat was a fringe concept a matter of years ago is now attracting more interest as scrappy start-up chief executives and aggrieved billionaires contemplate the allure of tech-friendly havens unbound by legacy rules and regulation,” Murphy writes. “While some are aspirational, reliant on their founders securing hard-to-come-by special economic zone status, there are now about 120 ‘start-up societies’ in the works, according to an open-source database shared by Srinivasan. A few have received hundreds of millions of dollars in venture capital from funds backed by the likes of investors Peter Thiel and Marc Andreessen, OpenAI founder Sam Altman and Brian Armstrong, Coinbase chief executive.”

“[I]n 2022 Srinivasan published his book The Network State, laying out a bold vision, including that the states should be undergirded by a crypto economy. ‘You can found a tribe just like you can found a start-up. That’s what Joseph Smith of the Mormons did. That’s what Abraham did. That’s what Jesus did,’ he said on a 2023 podcast. ‘What I’m really calling for is something like tech Zionism.’”

As tech elites attempt colonize the world as they “exit” America (which elite migrants like Srinivasan never understood or cared about in the first place), they are also behind a massive land grab in the United States to fuel their technotopian cities abroad. At Raw Milk Mama,

compares the current solar power and data center land grab to the Indian Removal Act and Trail of Tears of the 1830s: “The days of food security are dwindling as the architecture changes beneath our feet and once again changes us. Our arable land continues going towards solar farms, data centers, electrical infrastructure, and the dubious term ‘development.’ This erasure of our farms and farmers is a deep grief—visceral and real to those of us who see it happening; we witness a destruction of life, of liberty, of stewardship. There’s an inescapable finality to it. If you’re not involved closely in agriculture, you’re likely not seeing it…Those of us involved in agriculture see the reality. And we’re sounding the alarm!”

She argues that “The Indian Removal Act of 1830 precipitated a massive land grab from people stewarding and cultivating the land time immemorial to those who violently extracted what they could for profit—in this case, growing massive amounts of cotton for export….Today’s land grab, looks different, to be sure, but is eerily similar to the policies that led to the 1830s Trail of Tears. Data centers are just one of the many new cotton plantations: a promise of profit, destruction to the land around it, and a dramatic shift in the architecture of our ability to feed and care for ourselves.”

“The same tactics used against Native Americans for water and food control, is now at play against all Americans,” Reitzig writes. “A Trail of Tears that knows not race, but only the control and conquering of all those whose lives and livelihoods come from the land.” In response, “Taking responsibility for the land, water and ecosystems is the greatest opportunity we have before us. Embracing the value inherent in the system that sustains us gives us each the opportunity to transform something that destroys the earth into something that regenerates and restores us. This can never come from conquest, but only from listening to the voice of the land and acting in harmony with that.”

Brian Chen delves into an interesting case study in technofeudalism at the The New York Times: “A few years ago, Paul Wieland, a 44-year-old information technology professional living in New York’s Adirondack Mountains, was wrapping up a home renovation when he ran into a hiccup. He wanted to be able to control his new garage door with his smartphone. But the options available, including a product called MyQ, required connecting to a company’s internet servers. He believed a ‘smart’ garage door should operate only over a local Wi-Fi network to protect a home’s privacy, so he started building his own system to plug into his garage door. By 2022, he had developed a prototype, which he named RATGDO, for Rage Against the Garage Door Opener.”

“Mr. Wieland…believes the popularity of his device is about more than just opening and closing a garage,” Chen reports. “It stems from widespread frustration with companies that sell internet-connected hardware that they eventually change or use to nickel-and-dime customers with subscription fees. ‘You should own the hardware, and there is a line there that a lot of companies are experimenting with,’ Mr. Wieland said in a recent interview. ‘I’m really afraid for the future that consumers are going to swallow this and that’s going to become the norm.’”

Chen writes that “This fight with a garage door opener company also raises another important question: If companies can modify their internet-connected products however they want after consumers have purchased them, what does it mean to even own anything anymore?…There’s no easy solution since so many of our devices are internet-connected and thus controlled by their makers. But Kyle Wiens, the chief executive of iFixit, a company that sells repair parts, offered this rule of thumb: Always opt for the ‘dumb’ devices—the refrigerators, dishwashers, exercise bikes and coffee makers that lack a Wi-Fi connection or screen. ‘That smart fridge would make your life worse in every way,’ Mr. Wiens said.”

The Brownstone Institute reports that “Over the last November weekend of 2025, a memo circulated throughout the Federal Food and Drug Administration that might well trigger the entire unraveling of the US vaccine program with a focus on the mandated Covid shot in particular. The author is Dr.

, who was a moderate critic during the Covid but has become ferocious since his appointment as the head of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research of the FDA.”

The Institute reprints the memo in full. In it, Prasad reports that “OBPV (The Office of Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance) career staff have found that at least 10 children have died after and because of receiving COVID-19 vaccination. These deaths are related to vaccination (likely/probable/possible attribution made by staff). That number is certainly an underestimate due to underreporting, and inherent bias in attribution. This safety signal has far reaching implications for Americans…”

Prasad writes that “This is a profound revelation. For the first time, the US FDA will acknowledge that COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children. Healthy young children who faced tremendously low risk of death were coerced, at the behest of the Biden administration, via school and work mandates, to receive a vaccine that could result in death. In many cases, such mandates were harmful. It is difficult to read cases where kids aged 7 to 16 may be dead as a result of covid vaccines.”

Since the “FDA has never requested the manufacturers demonstrate in randomized fashion that vaccinating children improves these outcomes…, [c]omparing the number of kids who died from COVID against these deaths would be a flawed comparison. We do not know how many fewer kids would have died had they been vaccinated, and we do not know how many more kids died from taking vaccines than has been voluntarily reported. Instead, the truth is we do not know if we saved lives on balance.”

In my capacity as the founder of the Penn Anti-Coercion Coalition, I hosted Dr. Prasad back in 2022 for a wide-ranging discussion on covid policy. You can view the full discussion here.

At The Institute for Family Studies,

and

write that “There is no debating that women’s confidence in and devotion to marriage is falling. But there

robust debate about whether that’s a bad thing, and what’s causing it. Theories about young women’s declining interest in wedlock typically fall into two camps. The problem is either 1) the boys, or 2) the (feminist) girls.”

is

Baer and Wilcox argue that “Both theories overlook a common enemy: Big Tech. We don’t just mean the obvious—that people cheat online, that men play too many video games, that dating apps are a hellscape of catfishing and suspicion. We live our lives online, and we decide how to live, in part, by watching what everyone else is doing (online). The result is pushing both men and women away from marriage, by making it harder for men to rise to the occasion of becoming marriageable and by making it harder for women, especially the liberal women who spend the most time online, to see the point of marriage in the first place. Big Tech is degrading men’s marriageability even as it divides the sexes from one another ideologically.”

Kevin Boden writes on the recent United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) report, entitled “Homeschooling Through a Human Rights Lens.” In his article at the Home School Legal Defense Association, Boden argues that the UNESCO “report is the consequence of a human rights ideology that, at best, doesn’t understand homeschooling and, more likely, doesn’t like it.”

He writes that “The report’s views on accountability and monitoring are…alarming. It calls for registration as ‘one of the fundamental regulatory measures’ to ensure homeschool children are educated. In addition, the report says ‘inspections by local authorities/the minister of education’ which ‘often take the form of home visits’ are needed…Finally, the report says ‘standardized testing is one of the accountability and monitoring tools.’ But the purpose of this testing is not to ensure basic literacy and education. Rather it is ‘to guarantee that children have been exposed to the State’s national curriculum and are reaching attainment levels similar to those children in public schools.’”

“While this report is alarming, it’s not surprising to homeschool advocates,” Boden concludes. Its “focus on state oversight and control of both public and non-public education is pervasive in the UN and other international organizations…What UNESCO does not understand is that homeschooling largely works because it’s not a part of the state. They cannot conceive of a world in which children are educated outside of the purview of government and public institutions. They cannot conceive of a world where the state doesn’t regulate and monitor all students.”

What grounded your thinking this week? Share in the comments.

