Weekly Groundings are back today after a brief hiatus to make room for two Excavations: my guides to the reviews and interviews and essays and articles published so far at Handful of Earth.

Weekly Groundings are published every Friday to highlight the most interesting news, links, and writing I investigated during the past week.



At The Chris Hedges Report, Chris Hedges draws comparisons between the British Empire before World War I and the American Empire of today: “At the start of the 20th century, the British Empire was, like our own, in terminal decline. Sixty percent of Englishmen were physically unfit for military service, as are 77 percent of American youth. The Liberal Party, like the Democratic Party, while it acknowledged the need for reform, did little to address the economic and social inequalities that saw the working class condemned to live in substandard housing, breathe polluted air, be denied basic sanitation and health care and forced to work in punishing and poorly paid jobs.

“The Tory government, in response, formed an Inter-Departmental Committee on Physical Deterioration to examine the ‘deterioration of certain classes of the population,’ meaning, of course, the urban poor. It became known as the report on ‘the degeneracy of our race.’ Analogies were swiftly drawn, with much accuracy, with the decadence and degeneracy of the late Roman Empire.”

Hedges continues: “The preoccupation with physical decline, also interpreted as moral decline, is what led Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to decry ‘fat generals,’ and order women in the military to meet the ‘highest male standards’ for physical fitness. It is what is behind his ‘Warrior Ethos Tasking,’ plans to enhance physical fitness, grooming standards and military readiness.”

“We are making the same self-defeating mistakes made by the British political class that oversaw the decline of the British Empire and orchestrated the suicidal folly of World War I,” Hedges concludes. “We blame the poor for their own impoverishment. We believe in the superiority of the white race over other races, crushing the plethora of voices, cultures and experiences that create a dynamic society. We seek to counter injustices, along with economic and social inequality, with hypermasculinity, militarism and force, which accelerates the internal decay and propels us toward a disastrous global war, perhaps, in our case, with China.”

Meanwhile, in contemporary England, the “growth of Islam and the collapsing authority of an old secular liberalism across Britain has led to a new, more evangelical ‘masculine’ strain of English Christianity,” argues Fred Sculthorp at his eponymous Substack.

He writes that, “Since the pandemic, talk of a Christian revival in Britain has become a minor press genre. Much of it rests on a statistic from the Bible Society that shows Church attendance has risen slightly since the pandemic. The largest increase has been among Gen Z and in Catholic and Pentecostal congregations—a trend also shaped by immigration from sub-Saharan Africa. This has produced a run of heartening, if faintly glib, stories of young men vox-popped outside London churches, explaining their conversions in the language of wellbeing and improved mental health. But since the summer, what’s unfolded in Guildford and other provincial towns suggests a more spiritually-charged, unashamedly evangelical, masculine and righteously angry side to this ‘quiet revival.’ And it’s one that is determined to save modern Britain, gradually fragmenting into waywardness and sin, from the fiery pits of hell.”

Drawing on three months of journalistic experience with this more militant Christian revival, Sculthorp writes that “On my phone, God’s work was never more than a scroll away: live feeds of men speaking in tongues on Friday nights; rowdy debates at Speakers’ Corner between Muslims and Turning Point UK’s premier evangelist, Young Bob. Faith here is very far from hymns and pews. It’s more a street battle with an eye to algorithmic virality, using scripture against everyone from Brighton’s gay community to Lib Dem dads armed with their half-remembered Dawkins.”

He continues: “The testimonies offered in the run-up to salvation form a grimy patchwork of small-town England: the guilt and shame of porn addiction, Friday nights drinking cheap lager, failed university courses, the disenchanted, aching drift of life. Christianity, adherents like to note, took hold among a similar crowd in the first century across the listless backwaters of the Roman Empire. A place, they say, that has much in common with the high street of any given English town on a slow afternoon.”

A pilgrim at Tommy Robinson’s carol service. Photo by Harry Mitchell.

In a very important article at Ziggurat, Juan Sebastián Pinto illustrates the connections between Palantir’s ISTAR technology (short for Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance), 5G warfare in Gaza and Venezuela, ICE, Jeffrey Epstein, and The New York Times.

“I was once a storyteller in the AI industry,” Pinto writes. “This role, uncommon when I started, is now considered one of the hottest in the AI jobs market, and involves using writing, design, and multimedia to explain and sell emerging technology. In this capacity at Palantir, my job introduced me to something I will never forget: the crude ‘art’ of diagramming ISTAR systems, known as AI ‘kill chains.’ These technical drawings, made with OV-1 diagrams in the Pentagon, convey how ISTAR tools—such as drones, satellites, ground stations, and command centers—come together to make decisions, including determining who to kill, and how to kill, using artificial intelligence.”

Example of an OV1 or ‘Kill Chain’ diagram showing ISTAR capabilities.

“What I figured out while making these diagrams, however, was that drones and physical weapons only tell part of the story,” Pinto continues. “When armies rely so much on data and automation, establishing maximum surveillance dragnets soon becomes the utmost priority. The effort to map the world through satellites, drones, and information—in order to find targets and predict outcomes—eventually leads to the surveillance and mapping of what the military calls the ‘cognitive domain.’ This entails charting public opinion, social media, influence, and reputation as a battlefield in itself.”

“As a result, the internet has become a place where real wars with deadly consequences are carried out. Today, a tweet can determine a drone strike target, and kill civilians, halfway around the world. It can also empty an entire city, as Trump did in June when he cast Tehran into evacuation chaos after threatening airstrikes that never came. Now that the internet is a war zone, success largely depends on one’s ability to wield the power of information to mislead, misinform, or scare one’s enemies.”

Pinto concludes: “My organizing work showed me, that after months speaking to reporters and isolating myself, I was not alone. People who I encountered, young and old, wealthy or not, and from any background, are starting to realize that our fractured attention, our sense of uncertainty, our political divisions—as much as the worst humanitarian crimes today—are all made possible thanks to tech billionaires that use the internet, and our personal devices and social media platforms, to harvest and exploit our information, behaviors, and beliefs. They are realizing that social media is part of a bigger weapon (ISTAR) where people’s everyday movements, relationships, and communications can eventually be turned against them—something that explains why executives in Meta, OpenAI, and Palantir recently joined the Army as officers. We are also waking up to the fact that it hasn’t always been this way: this sea change in our relationship to technology has happened in less than twenty years, and has been led by a very small group of Silicon Valley executives that have unchecked power in influencing both government, and our personal lives, today.”

Graphic by Francesca Bria in Authoritarian Stack .

The New York Times reports on Mark Zuckerberg’s fortress in Palo Alto: “Mr. Zuckerberg has used Edgewood Drive and Hamilton Avenue like a Monopoly game board, spending more than $110 million to scoop up at least 11 houses. He has offered owners as much as $14.5 million, double or even triple what the homes are worth, and neighbors have seen one family after another leave.”

The article reports that, “Underneath the compound, Mr. Zuckerberg has added 7,000 square feet of space—cavernous areas that his building permits refer to as basements, but that his neighbors call bunkers or even a billionaire’s bat cave. The work has led to eight years of construction, filling the streets with massive equipment and a lot of noise. Mr. Zuckerberg has also brought intense levels of surveillance to the neighborhood, including cameras positioned at his homes with views of his neighbors’ property. He has a team of private security guards who sit in cars, filming some visitors and asking others what they are doing as they walk on public sidewalks.”

Zuckerberg also “owns 2,300 acres on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, where he is building a compound with two mansions, tree houses connected by rope bridges and an underground shelter. He is building a third compound on the shores of Lake Tahoe and this year paid $23 million in cash for a 15,000-square-foot mansion in Washington, D.C.”

Also at the Times, Kristi Alpert reports on the videogamification of weddings in the United States and United Kingdom: “The dinner was over, the speeches were finished and all that remained for the newly married Dayna and Gary Yendell was a first dance. Only there was no dance floor. No D.J. And no chance of suddenly becoming a couple who enjoyed moving to music. Instead, the couple settled in behind a split-screen TV at their Wiltshire, England, reception venue, controllers in hand as the familiar sounds of Mario Kart serenaded their first game as a married couple.”

Another wedding “gaming floor” in California.

The article reports that there are a “growing number of couples moving away from a conventional dance floor and choosing instead to celebrate their union with video games. According to George Swain, who owns…London-based video game rental and entertainment company…, Joypad, inquiries have risen 35 percent annually over the last decade, with over 300 couples requesting a quote for weddings last year.”

