Handful of Earth

Handful of Earth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2d

The 3x exposure asymmetry really nails why decoupling talk is mostly theater. I've seen supplychain people struggle to source components anywhere else despite years of trying. What's fascinating is Lee's argument that China isn't an alternative model but capitalism's most refined version, fusing centralized governance with market efficiency. Makes you wonder whethr other nations even have the institutional capacity to replicate that.

Reply
Share
Jeffrey Strahl's avatar
Jeffrey Strahl
2d

And the global capitalist crisis is not sparing China either, not at all. From my newsletter of 2 days ago.

he economic data from China are DISMAL. Exports being dumped on world markets are the only thing preventing an outright crash.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eC7-lUKaiSE

HOLY SH*t! China's Economy is COLLAPSING. Jeff Snider/Eurodollar University, 1/19/26, 22 minutes.

"Chinese retail sales just did something they’ve never done before outside of the lockdowns. At the same time, capital investment continues to legitimately crash, December was third month in a row of steep declines leading to the first yearly negative for it in China’s modern history. The only thing, the ONLY thing, keeping the economy from completely falling off a cliff is China selling everything it can everywhere else, especially in Europe.”

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vincent Kelley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture