Jeffrey Strahl
1d

I have to differ with the perspectives offered in the articles, which appear to be those of promoters of the "Multipolar World Order" narrative, which poses as an alternative for the existing US unipolar global empire but is in fact just another packaging for what amounts to worsening crap for the 99+% of us and increasing implementation of the 4IR while the world enters WW3.

When i use terms like Iran or Qatar, i am referring to state/business entities, not to peoples. All such entities are oppressive to the populations they control. The 99+% have no homeland, only different oppressors.

This is not a "totally irrational unnecessary war," at least not per the rationality of the reigning global system. Regarding claims that the US and Iran were close to a deal: they were not remotely close. , Iran. asserted it has a right to enrichment and also would not discuss missiles program, proxies. The US demanded zero enrichment, discussion of missiles, proxies. Iran claimed they were close to a deal, as was Oman, the mediator, hoping to prevent a war. There is a reason for this war, but no one is being honest about what it is. Global financial markets as well as jobs markets have been a mess lately, i’ve been posting Eurodollar University videos in this regard in my Lockdown Times newsletters,….

This war is not a distraction from something (a friend of mine told me it’s a distraction from the Epstein matter. LOL!), but is a part of the opening phases of World War 3. And it is not a war which Israel is dragging the US into, Chris Hedges and the like are delusional. It is the global capitalist system's competitive logic playing itself out once again.

The China state/business entity has heavily committed to investing in Iran, some $400 billion! and Iran is its main supplier of oil. Iran is a key component of China’s planned Belt and Road Initiative, the core of what would be the China-dominated “Multipolar World Order.” I would not have called Wars 1 and 2 distractions or aberrations either. They were inevitable results of worsening global capitalist crises, one in the early 1910s (analyzed by Rosa Luxemburg in her 1915 book The Junius Pamphlet, written while she, a member of the Reichstag, the German parliament, was in prison in Germany) and one in the 1930s, analyzed at by many people. Luxemburg presciently predicted it in The Junius Pamphlet as well." The world doesn't need it, but the global capitalist industrial system demands it. Don't like it? Hat it? Then get rid of this EFFING system, before it kills us all.

