Weekly Groundings are published every Friday to highlight the most interesting news, links, and writing I investigated during the past week. They are designed to ground your thinking in the midst of media overload and contribute to Handful of Earth’s broader framework. Please subscribe if you’d like to receive these posts directly in your inbox.

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At The Financial Times, Rana Foroohar writes that “Recently, a friend told me about a not-uncommon experience she’d had while seeking advice about a medical issue. She had been on hold for an hour, trapped in the digital service hell of a well-known New York hospital, when a receptionist finally came on the line and asked if she would like ‘concierge service’ to speed up the process. ‘You mean to tell me I have to pay money to get a doctor to call us back?’ she asked. ‘Yes,’ answered the receptionist. ‘Let me know if you’d like to stay on the line and speak to one.’ She did, in exchange for $15,000. Her new gold-plated subscription healthcare service comes with minimal wait times for specialists, 24/7 physician access and longer sessions with doctors. Welcome to K-shaped healthcare in America.”

Foroohar reports that “Concierge medicine, a $20bn business globally with roughly 40 per cent of the market share in the US, isn’t something you buy in lieu of insurance. It’s on top of it. The extra fees, which can range from $2,000 to $100,000 a year depending on your location and level of access, don’t cover your care. They simply get you to the front of the queue for it.”

“But medicine is by no means the only area where white-glove treatment is on the rise,” she continues. “It’s a chicken-and-egg cycle. As the divide between haves and have-nots widens, the affluent want more protection, in private member clubs (a burgeoning $32bn market) or gated communities. A whopping 21mn Americans now pay homeowners association fees, which include things like security and member-only amenities.”

Grant Martsolf explores “how deindustrialization remade the western Pennsylvania family” for The Savage Collective. “The collapse of steel struck a significant blow to the dominance of the male breadwinner model, particularly among working-class rust belt families. No longer could a man find a job sufficient to support a wife and children—a job that allowed women to perform the essential but uncompensated domestic work that kept households running and, in turn, kept the economy humming. It is worth noting that we often idealize the prosperous working-class America made possible by good union jobs, but that arrangement really only lasted at most fifty years—roughly the postwar period through the 1970s. Before and after, working-class families largely had to scrape by.”

From: Ruggles, S. (2015). Patriarchy, power, and pay: The transformation of American families, 1800–2015. Demography , 52 (6), 1797-1823.

He writes that “Medicare and union health benefits had funded the growth of a healthcare industry in Pittsburgh, and women moved into that workforce en masse. In a very real sense, they were now being paid to care for people the way they had once cared for their own families—for free. Over the following decades, Pittsburgh transformed from a steel economy dominated by men to a healthcare economy dominated by women. The catch was that healthcare paid relatively poorly, especially for those without advanced degrees. And so, both husband and wife had to work. This is the dual-earner model.”

Martsolf argues that “The entrance of women into the formal economy put them into direct competition with men. Although labor markets remained largely gender-segregated, the competition was real. This is what the social critic Ivan Illich called ‘economic sex’—the idea that in the formal economy, men and women become simply interchangeable units of labor.”

Y. Tony Yang writes at Asia Times that “The United States’ official departure from the World Health Organization in January 2026 creates a profound vacuum in global health governance. While news cycles focus on the immediate financial crisis—a US$260 million funding gap and management teams cut in half—the deeper shift is structural. As Washington retreats, Beijing is not merely filling a seat; it is rewriting the operating system of global health aid. We are witnessing the end of the ‘donor-recipient’ era and the rise of the ‘infrastructure-investment’ model, a transition that carries both stabilizing promise and fragmented peril.”

Yang continues: “For decades, the Western model of global health—typified by the US and EU—operated on a charity-based framework: wealthy nations donated funds to multilateral bodies or NGOs to deliver services, including vaccines, bed nets and antiretrovirals, to the Global South. It was a model of ‘delivery.’ China’s approach, accelerated under its Health Silk Road strategy, is fundamentally different. It is a model of ‘development.’ As highlighted by recent agreements to build insulin production facilities in Nigeria and antimalarial factories across West Africa, Beijing prioritizes hard infrastructure over soft aid. Instead of just shipping insulin, Chinese firms build the factory to make it.”

“The future of global health will likely not be a choice between a Western or Chinese order, but a hybrid mess in which countries adopt Western standards, when available, but rely on Chinese bricks and mortar,” he concludes.

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Ryan Grim reports for Drop Site News that, “A majority of likely American voters believe that Donald Trump launched the war on Iran at least in part to distract from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal that had engulfed his presidency, according to a new survey.”

Grim notes that “The public’s belief that Trump waged the ongoing war to distract from the Epstein scandal was branded as antisemitic this week by the Anti-Defamation League and the Washington Post, which said the viral claim owed its popularity to a ‘pro-Iran propaganda network.’”

At Bloomberg, Andreas Kluth writes: “It was bad enough that Donald Trump hasn’t been able to explain clearly why he yet again felt he had to attack Iran, and why now. His national security advisor and secretary of state, Marco Rubio, then inadvertently made everything worse by implying that the president wasn’t so much leading—in the spirit of America First and Peace through Strength—as following. Worse yet, Trump seemed to be following a foreign power, Israel. Accidentally, Rubio inverted Trump’s entire foreign-policy shtick: America Second, Israel First.”

“Here’s Rubio’s original statement: ‘We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action, we knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties.’ That, Rubio said, was the ‘imminent threat’: not an Iranian strike out of the blue (which American intelligence wasn’t expecting) but an Israeli strike against Iran, against which Iran would have to retaliate.”

Kluth observes that, “In this narrative, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the one making the primary decisions about war and peace, life and death, while Trump and the American superpower had at best limited agency. Not a good look.”

In a brilliant essay published in Humanity, Faisal Devji asks why “popular mobilisation against the war [on Gaza] remains far greater in Western Europe and North America than elsewhere.”

He argues that “The process by which Palestine has been absorbed into the international order as a juridical and humanitarian rather than political problem now promises the normalization of Arab and Muslim relations with Israel at the expense of Palestinians themselves. Rather than a failure of the negotiations that had allowed Palestine to be absorbed by the international order, it is arguably their success that has deprived this cause of its global reach. By focussing the attention of Palestinians and their supporters on the West and the international institutions it dominates, these negotiations have increasingly led them to disavow other political visions and instruments to attend to international law instead. And in doing so they have foregone any autonomous political project and claim to sovereignty.”

Devji notes that Western European and North American states have not been able “to control the rapidly growing anti-war sentiment of their own citizens. But their weakness only encourages fantasies about remaking the world by relying upon military power abroad and police repression at home, while at the same time allowing governments cut off from public opinion to succumb to the threats and promises of pressure groups. It is the polarization of politics in Western Europe and North America following the Cold War that allows states there to free themselves from public opinion. This happened in 2003 with the invasion of Iraq, by which time the consensual ideal of Cold War politics in the West had disintegrated. Freed from the pressure of public opinion by their own internal conflicts, Western states have again jumped at or been cajoled into the opportunity provided by Hamas to remake the region under Israeli dominance in a way that can only weaken their own democracies further.”

On the vocabulary of conflict in Palestine, Devji argues that “The victimology of one side is matched by that of the other in an intimacy that shows up the failure of a truly political imagination, which requires a real opposition and not just claims to represent exactly the same ideals. But this is because such ideals are drawn from the humanitarian principles of the international order. Neither side disagrees that the terms in which the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are argued, anti-Semitism, terrorism, genocide, colonialism, or apartheid are bad things. They must be disavowed for oneself and attributed to the enemy in mutual accusations of hypocrisy. The conflict thus has the peculiar distinction of being defined by the mutual mirroring and agreement of its rivals.”

What grounded your thinking this week? Share in the comments.

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