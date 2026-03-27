Weekly Groundings are published every Friday to highlight the most interesting news, links, and writing I investigated during the past week. They are designed to ground your thinking in the midst of media overload and contribute to Handful of Earth’s broader framework. Please subscribe if you’d like to receive these posts directly in your inbox.

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At Common Dreams, Stephen Prager reports that “An Israeli journalist said he’s received death threats from gamblers demanding he change an accurate report about an Iranian missile strike in order to help them win a bet on the prediction app Polymarket.”

Prager writes that “Emanuel Fabian, a military correspondent for The Times of Israel, wrote that he was confused when he suddenly received several requests to correct a report on March 10 that an Iranian missile had struck Israeli territory.” Many individuals said the report was incorrect and asked for the story to be “corrected.” “Fabian found that the people clamoring for his attention had put money on whether Iran would strike Israel on March 10…As of March 16, gamblers had wagered more than $14 million on the event.”

“Polymarket and other similar ‘prediction market’ apps like Kalshi have come under similar scrutiny in the United States for allowing users to place suspiciously timed bets on military actions taken by the Trump administration,” the article reports. “In the face of state regulations, the Trump administration has sought to ease restrictions on betting apps. The Trump family’s media company offers access to prediction markets on its Truth Social platform via Crypto.com. Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. is an adviser to both Polymarket and Kalshi.”

In my recent article, “Our Wars, Their Crises,” I mentioned an instructive debate between Derrick Broze and Dr Naomi Wolf on the Iran War. In this article, Broze reflects on the debate, noting that “This isn’t about me or Ms. Wolf personally. This is about war propaganda being pushed in the mainstream corporate media, as well as the mainstream alternative media, where Ms. Wolf is firmly entrenched. This isn’t about our personal squabbles, but about destroying propaganda from the US empire, which hopes to convince the American public that yet another war is worth supporting and dying for.”

Broze notes that “When even vaccine skeptics [like Wolf] who rightfully questioned COVID1984 echo state department lines on regime change, it’s a stark warning about how deep war propaganda infects even the most independent minds. If voices like Naomi Wolf’s continue to amplify empire talking points without applying the same scrutiny given to other obvious government psyops, the cycle of endless intervention and death will continue.”

He concludes: “Donald Trump was elected to his second term in office after successfully building a coalition of disaffected, politically homeless Americans who largely rejected previous administrations’ thirst for war and empire building. Now that Trump has revealed himself as yet another warmonger in sheep’s clothing, we must build a true coalition of non-partisan anti-war activists who question every justification for war, especially when it comes wrapped in appeals to women’s rights or imminent threats. We must stay vigilant, reject the fearmongering about Iranian sleeper cells, and prepare for the possibility of a false flag. It’s time to build the anti-war movement America needs now more than ever.”

At Sovereign Compute, Ivan Ferrari discusses the relationship between the Iran War and AI data centers: “Energy constitutes 15–25% of data center operating costs at baseline—but the South Pars escalation changes the timeline. Production infrastructure damage means LNG supply disruption persists beyond any ceasefire, repricing gas-dependent data center markets in Asia and Europe on a horizon measured in quarters, not weeks. Columbia’s Center on Global Energy Policy described March 18 as the moment the war moved ‘from logistical disruption to meaningful and potentially longer-lasting damage to core energy infrastructure assets.’”

Ferrari argues that “The gap between countries with installed AI infrastructure and those still building is widening in real time. The US benefits from its massive installed base and insulated domestic gas prices—Henry Hub near $3/MMBtu while Asian JKM trades above $20. India and Southeast Asia benefit as redirected buildout destinations. The Gulf states face a paradox: their sovereign capital has never been stronger, but the physical security case for hosting critical compute has weakened. Every government watching this conflict—from Brasília to Jakarta to Nairobi—is drawing the same conclusion: domestic compute capacity is a national security requirement, not a commercial preference. The war doesn’t slow the AI transition. It sorts who controls it.”

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The New York Times reports that “Three brothers, including two who were among the country’s most prominent real estate brokers, were convicted in Manhattan…of engaging in a yearslong conspiracy to traffic women and girls for sex. The brothers—Tal and Oren Alexander, who regularly closed multimillion-dollar real estate deals in New York and elsewhere, and Alon Alexander, a security executive—were found guilty on every count they each faced, and all could now receive up to life in prison…”

“The Alexander family faced the charges as a united front,” the Times reports. “The brothers’ Israeli parents, Orly and Shlomi Alexander, offered their $40 million Miami home as collateral in early bond hearings for the brothers. Bail was denied, and the men have since been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The parents moved temporarily to New York for the duration of the trial, with Orly Alexander appearing some mornings at the courthouse in a fur coat, bundled up against the bitter cold. Extended family members and friends sat with them each day during the proceedings, sometimes filling three entire rows in the courtroom.”

“On Monday, as the 12 jurors marched into the courtroom to deliver the verdict, not one of them looked at the defendants. Some minutes later, as the brothers were led out of the courtroom after the verdict was delivered, Tal Alexander, the oldest of the three, turned to look at his parents and said, ‘Stay strong.’”

At The Financial Times, Janan Ganesh writes that “Soon after the financial crash, as a UK minister of state, Peter Mandelson forwarded sensitive emails to Jeffrey Epstein, who even at the time was a convicted child sex offender, and had previously given cash to Mandelson, who later ‘lied’ about the relationship, according to the current prime minister, to get appointed ambassador to Washington.” Ganesh asks: “What, besides disgust, should the public take from it? For one thing, a better understanding of the elite(s).”

He analyzes “Artists, intellectuals, politicians, even the occasional journalist: the public rather than private 1 per cent. Their value in social settings is high. Their income might not be. It is hard to get rich doing something fun. Again, most of them just shrug this off as the tax on having a cool job. Even those who really mind will often find a clean solution, such as the classic private-public intermarriage, where one spouse provides the wealth and the other the social clout. (George Washington’s marriage to a Virginia plantation-owner is a template from the annals of hypergamy.) A few, however, will do improper things for the rich to get some of their crumbs. It is just too jarring for them to be the star of a dinner party and then fly economy.”

Ganesh contends that “What the public sees as a monolith called ‘the elite’ is really two different tribes, and so much corruption stems from the gap between them. Their desires are not just distinct but fatally interlocking. The private elite can scratch the public elite’s itch to live beyond their means. In return, the public elite can relieve some of the boredom and anonymity of business. Even without privileged information to offer, Mandelson was beguiling to the rich because he came from the world of ideas and events, not their world of facts and numbers. Their appeal to him scarcely needs spelling out.”

“Nowhere is the intra-elite split more obvious than in Davos,” he continues. “Often misunderstood as a place of homogenous privilege, it showcases the private-public difference. Journalists do fireside chats with tycoons and then retire to very different hotels. Celebrity academics peddle their books to half-comprehending executives. Famous campaigners seek donations for their favoured humanitarian causes. Both sides need each other. The rich get a sort of vicarious respectability out of it. For the public 1 per cent, it might be their first time in a Swiss ski chalet.”

“More than a decoy, poetry was a preoccupation of Jeffrey Epstein’s,” Harmony Holiday writes at Black Music and Black Muses: “Deepak Chopra enters the circus chorus to quote Rumi, a line as deep as any meme in translation and out of context, a line about dispersion. Their correspondence goes between debating the nature of the universe, dumb punchlines, and the literal sharing of itineraries. They seem to feel or pretend to feel, deep together, and as if they’ve transmuted the material world with pop psychics, Rumi memes, and vacation plans. A bromance. Disgusting. I remember when my widowed mother started reading Deepak in the 90s and I began to worry that she might have been losing her mind; it seemed safer for her to keep getting wine drunk and passing out before another day of teaching school to unassuming children. Deepak was a harder narcotic. And speaking of the unassuming children, of how nobody loves a genius child, it makes sense that a man charged with violating children with such unflinching dedication would seek some solace and absolution in poems that induce sometimes vague, sometimes specific proximity to them. I strive for genius machines, one scholar declares to Epstein in a manifesto about a lab where he will train robots to come to life, perhaps to come to life as poets, and inspire love. Epstein expresses disdain for the word quantum in another love note to Deepak. Soon Yi is included in the Woody Allen discussion and Lisa New writes see you soon, Jeffrey, and mentions she’s seeking funding for poetry and character development, poetry and science.”

“I have read through the emails of some of the most depraved men on earth, and their only approximations of salvation come through poems,” Holiday continues. “The strangest thing about them, discussing these poems like campaign strategies and casual accessories to dangerous fantasies, is that they don’t even seem, on the surface, all that dysfunctional. They seem like alienated nerds so bad at language they use the bodies of children and other people’s stanzas for syntax, for sensation they cannot access elsewhere; they don’t understand that depth is not contingent on inflicting pain and then disguising it as philanthropic, feeble repentance, or research for the creation of genius machines to front the money for educational shows about poetry on PBS. The Epstein Class includes every poet in America who thinks it possible to tell the truth without naming the lie, who thus upholds and heralds the lie, relies on it for comparative virtue. Poetry itself, as a vessel for beauty and truth, can never be diminished by these misaffiliations, but the poet, grinning on a show with an island tan or an island stipend, should not have eaten the plums.”

She concludes: “We have created a culture in which the only tools we have for rehabilitation are being hijacked to enhance social distortion and most people seem to think we should appreciate being hijacked, take the check, and be quiet. Their mouths are that half -bloody ivory of someone who got punched and pretended not to notice so he wouldn’t have to fight back. Children, unaware of their access to pathos or dissociation, don’t fight the right way, don’t yet know how to trade sorrow and suffering for favor and heroism in the state’s literary imagination. They aren’t yet trapped in that pathetic loop with you. They fight back without realizing, reflexively and in earnest, with stranger fruit. One of the episodes of Poetry in America uses Billie Holiday’s image singing “Strange Fruit” in the same opportunistic way Deepak cites Rumi. Poetry as one of neoliberalism’s scapegoats for the Epstein Class, is violence. They wash the blood and lust away with its chivalrous mysticism and eat its young.”

What grounded your thinking this week? Share in the comments.

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