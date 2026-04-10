Handful of Earth

Handful of Earth

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Jeffrey Strahl's avatar
Jeffrey Strahl
2d

"Sinified Marxism"? Is that a "Marxism" which considers China "socialist" or something else besides totalitarian late industrial capitalism? :-)

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