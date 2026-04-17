Weekly Groundings are published every Friday to highlight the most interesting news, links, and writing I investigated during the past week. They are designed to ground your thinking in the midst of media overload and contribute to Handful of Earth’s broader framework. Please subscribe if you’d like to receive these posts directly in your inbox.

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“On Wall Street, Steve Feinberg had a well-oiled sales pitch for investors thinking of betting billions on his corporate turnarounds,” The Wall Street Journal reports. “Now the Pentagon’s No. 2 official, the former private-equity boss faces the biggest sell of his career: persuading Congress to bless the Trump administration’s $1.5 trillion military budget.”

“The 66-year-old billionaire has been the Pentagon’s top weapons buyer for the past year after leaving his lucrative perch atop private-equity firm Cerberus Capital Management. He has spent much of that time sparring with contractors over progress ramping up output and how they’re investing their money…Feinberg’s bosses—President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth—have given the deputy defense secretary wide latitude to take a more forceful approach with big U.S. companies, which reap tens of billions of dollars in annual sales from military contracts. He has treated defense contractors like the Pentagon’s portfolio companies, often ordering firms to shift resources toward military priorities before any contracts exist to pay for the moves.”

“Under pressure from Feinberg, some defense contractors have taken steps to shore up goodwill,” the report notes. “Lockheed Martin in January struck a deal with the Pentagon to more than triple production of Patriot missile interceptors to about 2,000 a year. Another big Pentagon supplier, L3Harris, agreed in mid-January to ramp up production and spin off its missiles business into a new public company backed by a $1 billion Pentagon investment. The deal was clinched after months of meetings with Feinberg and other Department of Defense officials who wanted some missile parts pumped out at triple their current speed.”

At the BBC, Allan Little writes that “Having suppressed its military for years in an attempt to atone for the horrors it perpetrated,” Germany now seeks to transform “its army into the continent’s most powerful fighting force.”

“Rearmament on the scale Germany is now undertaking has required a major change in the way the country thinks about its defence, and about the place of the armed forces in society,” he continues. “At the Potsdam Conference of 1945, after Germany’s surrender, the allied leaders agreed that in the future Germany should be demilitarised. West Germany accepted this, to try and atone for the violence it had inflicted on the continent, and was content to allow the Americans to assume leadership of its defence. That era is over. In 2025, the German parliament voted to change the country’s constitution so that strict constraints on borrowing could be lifted to fund an expanded defence budget.”

The head of Germany’s armed forces, Carsten Breuer, “has launched a recruitment drive to bring thousands of young men in particular into the army; and if the recruitment drive does not attract sufficient numbers he will, in time, argue for a return to conscription. Given the public support for the measures, it is an argument he would almost certainly win.”

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The New York Times reports that “The unemployment rate for college graduates ages 22 to 27 soared to 5.6 percent at the end of last year, according to an analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, up sharply over the past three years and outstripping the overall rate of 4.2 percent at the time. For those who were employed, more than 40 percent held jobs that do not typically require college degrees, the highest level since 2020.”

“Erin Torres, 22, graduated in December from Barnard College in New York with a degree in psychology. When she started looking for jobs, she aspired to work in product management at a technology company. She has broadened her search to include all manner of entry-level corporate jobs and business analyst roles. In the past two months, she said, she had applied to close to 200 jobs and had gotten four interviews.

“She is living with her parents in Huntington, N.Y., to save money. She has been working part time as a hostess at Gastronomy, a restaurant at a Saks Fifth Avenue on Long Island, though she recently learned the department store location is closing. Searching for a job has been so dispiriting that she has started seeing a therapist, she said. She is thinking about starting her own company because, she has taken to joking, it might be easier than joining a company that already exists. She hopes companies might hire more vigorously as the year goes on. ‘If I really cannot find anything, I am just going to go haywire,’ she said.”

At The Nelson George Mixtape, Nelson George describes the ongoing fentanyl epidemic in New York City: “I call it ‘the package.’ I’m sure it has a cooler name on the streets and a more official tag at the local police precinct. But, for me, it’s ‘the package’ and has been that since I was a kid in Brownsville seeing veterans from Vietnam, many still in green Army jackets, stumble down the streets of Brooklyn, begging for dimes or snatching purses or bent over in a strangely graceful stance between vertical and zoned out horizontal. Those were days of junkies and junk and needle parks and burnt out buildings and garbage can bonfires.”

“For anyone nostalgic for that aspect of old New York City, a trip to the park at Delancey and Forsyth will take back to those thrilling days of yesteryear,” he writes. “The police on occasion post a patrol car inside. Usually there is one of those flood light set ups in the park. But it does nothing during the day to intimidate the scores of men who hang out there waiting—always waiting—for ‘the package.’ These days its not just junk that trips them out but a potent punch of fentanyl, an synthetic opioid that’s fifty times more potent than heroin.”

“It’s like Frankenstein had decided the original monster he’d created needed a digital upgrade that would terrorize more townspeople and wreck more futures. The men I see—and they are always men and mostly shades of brown—range in age from their 20s to 50s. Where their older comrades go I don’t know. Hopefully they are alive some where, having somehow escaped the latest plague but I’m not hopeful. There’s less crime in New York than ever before. Those, however, who’re trapped in this cycle seem deeper down in the hole than I remember.”

“One of the things I think and write about, and sometimes try to suggest through photography, is ‘security,’ in several senses of the word,” states David A. Westbrook at Intermittent Signal. “Which, of course, means insecurity. Even among relatively comfortable people these days, a sense of insecurity is pervasive. I wonder why. What does such insecurity mean for the structure of thinking, and more specifically, for the kind of work I (and many others) try to do, a critical articulation (appreciation?) of our situation? To express what we understand, at least to ourselves, and with luck others, even if we are not quite afraid?”

He continues: “The Zeitgeist is anxious; how should we respond?..Computing must contribute to this nervous sensibility, no? If that is true, we might say that this mood is specifically modern, a function of widespread and historically recent habitation of digital environments. I don’t think this is accidental. Computers, long before we talk about AI, are spooky…As intellectuals need to be reminded that sometimes a cigar is just a cigar, sometimes a spy is just that, a spy. The XZ attack on Linux is a story about one of those times, not mere spookiness but outright deceit.”

Westbrook draws on his conversation with computer scientist Perry Alexander, who breaks down the details of the XZ attack. The explanation is technical, but includes important reflections on the ways in which computing impacts our lives. Anderson, for example, asks “What is trust? Strong identity, observed good behavior, indirect good behavior observed by a trusted third party. Strong IDs are identifiers bound uniquely to an entity. On most sites, IDs are created and associated with passwords. Logging in using your password verifies your right to use the associated ID. It does not reveal who you are, just that you own the ID. Maintaining a secret password is a big deal. If someone has your password, they can be you. This is why multi-factor authentication has become a big deal. Also, why sharing a password in my shop will get you walked immediately. No discussion. Anyone can create one or many ids and passwords and participate in the process of maintaining software.”

At The Real AI, David Krueger writes that “Stopping AI is easier than regulating it.” He argues that “the main underlying issue preventing meaningful AI regulation is international competition, especially between the US and China. So…stopping AI is the most effective way to address this key barrier to international cooperation, which is necessary to reduce AI risks to an acceptable level.”

“I believe in the fundamentals of AI, and I believe alignment is not doomed, so I believe that AI could indeed end up giving one nation or company control over the future. It’s still not clear that it’s rational to race to build AI, given the risks involved. But it does seem hard for me to imagine a stable situation where governments aren’t confident their adversaries aren’t building super powerful AI in secret.”

After explaining some of the technical obstacles to regulation, Krueger concludes: “If you are concerned that stopping AI altogether might be too hard to enforce, you should only expect alternative approaches to international governance to be harder. From this point of view, alternative approaches add unnecessary complexity and fail the KISS (‘Keep it simple, stupid’) design principle. They may provide more of an opportunity to capture benefits of AI, but this doesn’t matter if they aren’t actually workable.”

What grounded your thinking this week? Share in the comments.

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