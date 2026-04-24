Weekly Groundings are published every Friday to highlight the most interesting news, links, and writing I investigated during the past week. They are designed to ground your thinking in the midst of media overload and contribute to Handful of Earth’s broader framework. Please subscribe if you’d like to receive these posts directly in your inbox.

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The New York Times reports that “For a decade, Mr. [Jeffrey] Epstein had used the power of his money and the force of his personality to carve a unique place for himself at Harvard. He became not just a patron of the sciences but also a faux researcher himself. While that relationship has been well documented for years, a review of the new materials released by the Justice Department shows for the first time how far Harvard professors went to help him, even after he became a convicted sex offender and Harvard banned his donations. It also highlights gaps in Harvard’s own review of the depth and extent of Mr. Epstein’s ties to powerful people on campus.”

“Mr. Epstein had a special obsession with Harvard,” the article continues. “His exploitation of his attachments to the elite school granted him status, business and personal connections, and a chance to repair his reputation after serving jail time. The emails show how multiple people at Harvard helped him, treating him as if he belonged among academia’s towering intellects.”

“Harvard also provided social cachet.” Epstein supported “the Hasty Pudding Institute, the Harvard student social club and theatrical group…The group is independent and not controlled by the university. But it is now clear that the group was a major element of Mr. Epstein’s efforts to stay connected to people on campus after the university barred him by late 2008 from giving to the school, according to the school’s review. The new files show that Mr. Epstein’s friend and business partner, Andrew Farkas, a Harvard alumnus and chair of the Hasty Pudding Institute, continued to solicit donations for the club from Mr. Epstein. From 2013 to 2019, Mr. Epstein gave at least $375,000 to the institute, facilitated by Mr. Farkas. In return, he earned a table at Hasty Pudding’s annual gala, which some years he packed with models and photographers. In the years he did not attend, he made sure his generosity was noted. Asked in a 2018 email if he wanted his gift listed as ‘anonymous’ in the program, Mr. Epstein was quick to respond. ‘Full name,’ he wrote back.”

For more on Epstein’s extensive ties to academia, see my article “Jeffrey Epstein and the Cult of Scientism.”

Daily Nous reports that “an institution that purports to be a university has told a philosophy professor he is forbidden from teaching Plato” due to new policies against teaching “race ideology” and “gender ideology.”

“‘Rule 08.01’ refers to these recent policy changes at the university,” the article clarifies. “‘Kristi’ is Department of Philosophy chair Kristi Sweet, who, I think it’s safe to assume, was merely passing along the verdict of ‘the college leadership team,’ headed up by interim dean Simon North…The Plato readings were from the Symposium, particularly passages on Aristophanes’ myth of split humans and Diotima’s ladder of love. The other readings are from Ethics: Theory and Contemporary Issues (10th edition) by Andrew Fiala and Barbara MacKinnon.”

The professor in question, Dr. Martin Peterson, responded: “‘Please note that my course does not ‘advocate’ any ideology; I teach students how to structure and evaluate arguments commonly raised in discussions of contemporary moral issues’…He also reminded his chair and college officials that ‘the U.S. Constitution protects my course content,’ as do the norms of academic freedom.”

The New York Times highlights a new report by a 10-member committee at Yale University that “amounts to a damning depiction of academia’s role in cultivating the political and cultural forces that are reshaping higher education’s place in American life.” The Yale report argues that “American colleges and universities bear significant responsibility for plunging public trust in higher education…High costs, murky admissions practices, uneven academic standards and fears about free speech on campuses, the committee said, are among the reasons for widening discontent over higher education’s worthiness.”

“The committee offered dozens of recommendations, like expanding financial aid, reducing admissions preferences, zealously protecting free speech and adjusting grading policies. People in academia, the committee said, ‘must be willing to admit where we have been wrong and where we might improve, even as we defend what is essential about higher education and its academic mission.’”

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At NEFARIOUS RUSSIANS, Yasha Levine writes: “I’ve appreciated some of Noam Chomsky’s work, and I know he was important to the intellectual development of several generations of people—writing widely available books that critiqued American power and gave people insight into its structure and function. For many he was their first entry into critical political thinking about their own country. But I noticed there was something strange and compartmentalized about Chomsky’s thought process.”

“What struck me as strange about Chomsky was this: In the 1960s and 1970s, he emerged as a mainstream critic of the American Empire—first and foremost by being against the Vietnam War and critiquing the intellectual bankruptcy of American intellectuals, technocrats, and academics (whom he frequently called ‘mandarins’) who were trying to give aggressive imperialism a progressive and positive spin. What was interesting was that he went after the early computer-crazy technocrats who wanted to use early computers to create political weapons: systems for the monitoring, predicting, and controlling of societies. These were the people who dreamed of creating the cybernetic, constantly surveilled and manipulated Vampire Valley world that we all live in today. And yet I also discovered that, at the same time, Chomsky was in his own small way helping to create Vampire Valley. His work was directly funded by the same imperial security apparatus that he was critiquing—an apparatus that wanted to put a digital layer over the entire world. Specifically: Chomsky was pursuing a very particular kind of theoretical linguistics—a linguistics that treated the mind as a computer and language as an algorithm. He was at MIT, which basically was an extension of the Pentagon. And his work, not surprisingly, was funded by the Pentagon—by the US army, navy, and air force, and other related arms of the imperial state.”

“This was no minor thing,” notes Levine. “At the time, the military was plowing many Manhattan Projects worth of resources into developing and weaponizing all sorts of computer systems—for missiles and radars and intelligence gathering and psychological and cultural warfare. The internet and personal computers and all the AI stuff we’re seeing now were part of this larger project. And to paranoid security state bureaucrats calling the R&D shots back then, Chomsky’s linguistic work would help move the needle and bring this reality into being. Or to put it another way: They thought it would help them create the ultimate early AI weapon against the commies!”

“I guess the reason I bring this other Chomsky history up is to offer an example of how people are not logical,” he concludes. “Chomsky’s theories posited that something as core to life as language can be boiled down at a deep level to pure logic—a set of rules that can modeled on computers. But here, with Epstein, Chomsky clearly breaks his own moral logic, depressing all his fans and exciting his critics. It just goes to disprove the whole rationalist/computer approach to understanding life. We are not machines. Our minds are geared for fuzzy thinking, compartmentalization, denial, illogical rationalizations. Everything depends on social context. Everything is relative to something else. No one lives in absolutes. I guess it’s why politics is so hard and messy. We’re not machines. We’ll never be. No matter how much they want to train us to be machines.”

The Wall Street Journal reports that “FedEx is building out an army of AI agents to work alongside its human workforce, positioning itself to tap the latest wave of technology crashing through corporate America.”

“The shipping giant, which already deploys artificial intelligence in software development and other areas, is now looking to drive AI agents further into operations, including network planning and business processes. By 2028, FedEx expects to have AI integrated into more than half of its core operational workflows, part of what Chief Digital and Information Officer Vishal Talwar sees as a global shift toward artificial intelligence. ‘Every employee and every task in the globe will get adapted to AI and will improve with AI,’ said Talwar.”

“Like FedEx, large companies across America are sorting through the technical back end, guardrails and policies that will form the basis for their fleet of AI agents,” the Journal continues. “Corporate tech chiefs are quickly recognizing the bots as ‘digital employees’ or ‘AI co-workers’ that will work alongside their human staff…Talwar’s plan for FedEx’s AI agents also involves getting its humans ready to interact with the technology. In December, the company launched an AI education program for 300,000 of its employees, as well as a more advanced version for its technology workers. Each employee received a customized training depending on their role, he said.”

The Financial Times reports that “Sullivan & Cromwell told a US federal bankruptcy court that a major filing it made in a high-profile case contained multiple ‘hallucinations’ made by AI software. Andrew Dietderich, the head of S&C’s restructuring practice, apologised in a letter to New York federal judge Martin Glenn on Saturday for mistakes that included misquoting the US bankruptcy code and citing cases incorrectly in a court filing made on April 9.”

Sullivan & Cromwell, “whose partners bill more than $2,000 per hour,” is the “latest example of a professional services firm grappling with the use of cutting-edge technology to speed up laborious research and cut down on staffing while also trying to maintain quality standards…In multiple instances, S&C in the April 9 filing erroneously summarised the conclusions made in other cases, according to a list of strike-through corrections the firm submitted to the judge. S&C has an enterprise licence for ChatGPT according to multiple people familiar with the firm’s operations. According to S&C’s website, at least five high-level partners have been assigned to the Prince Group bankruptcy case.”

What grounded your thinking this week? Share in the comments.

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