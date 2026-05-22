Weekly Groundings are published every Friday to highlight the most interesting news, links, and writing I investigated during the past week. They are designed to ground your thinking in the midst of media overload and contribute to Handful of Earth’s broader framework. Please subscribe if you’d like to receive these posts directly in your inbox.

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At The Chris Hedges Report, Chris Hedges argues that “Our suicidal march began long before Donald Trump and his bizarre court of buffoons, sycophants, grifters and Christian fascists took power. It began when the ruling class, especially under the Reagan and Clinton administrations, set out to harvest the country and empire for personal profit.”

He continues: “These parasites cut or abolished social programs, militarized the police, built the largest prison system in the world and pumped funds into a bloated and out-of-control war industry. German socialist and politician Karl Liebknecht, on the eve of the suicidal folly of World War I, called German imperialists ‘the enemy at home.’ Our rulers, our enemies at home, mounted a series of futile wars that degraded the empire’s global hegemony and poured trillions of dollars of taxpayer money into their bank accounts. Iran is the most recent example.”

“In the final days of a civilization, a population wallows in self-delusional hubris and trumpets false virtues,” Hedges concludes. “It looks for scapegoats to explain its failures—Muslims, undocumented workers, Mexicans, African-Americans, feminists, intellectuals, artists and dissidents. Magical thinking and the myth of American exceptionalism dominate public discourse and are taught in schools. Art and culture are degraded to nationalist kitsch. Science is dismissed, even in the midst of the environmental crisis. Cultural and intellectual disciplines that allow us to see the world from the perspective of the other, that foster empathy, understanding and compassion, are replaced by a grotesque and cruel hypermasculinity and hypermilitarism. Trump is perfectly tailored for these death throes. He is not a freak or an anomaly. He is the naked visage of our pathological sickness.”

At Compact Magazine, Ralph Leonard argues against those like Hedges who believe that the end of American empire is nigh. He contends that “Pax Americana isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. There are a few straightforward material reasons: The dollar is still the reserve currency and the anchor of the global financial system, and no credible alternative has emerged. The US navy is still the guarantor of naval shipping lanes across the world, facilitating global trade; no one else seems up for taking up that responsibility either. In the 1970s, the United States was far more dependent on Middle Eastern oil imports, so could be held hostage by energy shocks. Due to the shale revolution of the 2000s, America is the biggest producer of liquid fuels in the world, thus becoming a net energy exporter and relatively energy independent, to the point that the Iran war has strengthened America’s hand as an energy power, at the cost of the rest of the world.”

“But there is a deeper reason for America’s enduring preeminence,” Leonard continues. “The basis of American power is neither merely military nor economic. Rather, it is based on its social power, which in turn has its roots in revolution. Present-day America is the legatee of two earth-shattering world-historical revolutions: that of 1776 and that of 1861 to ’65, encapsulated in the Declaration of Independence, the Gettysburg Address, the Emancipation Proclamation, and the Thirteenth and Fourteenth Amendments. These go far deeper and have had a more powerful effect on world history than the theocratic counter-revolution in Persia in 1979 or the Chinese Communist Party’s seizure of power in 1949. The result of this history is that the United States doesn’t have a single source of power, but many, which creates a polity that can more easily adapt and renew itself—a factor often underestimated by America’s adversaries. It is not a coincidence that it is also the world’s only superpower.”

Leonard concludes, noting that, “however much Americans may wish to retire from world politics, America isn’t going to be a ‘normal’ country anytime soon. Its preeminence on the world stage in the future is a given, for good and for ill. It will remain the leading capitalist power in the world and the guarantor of world order and global capitalism because it is the only country that can take up the necessary responsibility; none of the supposed challengers have the desire or capacity to do so…What seems to be coming into view is the emergence of a neo-developmental state that uses industrial policy to pursue technological sovereignty and consolidate strategic alliances and resource control. In this new dispensation, global interdependence is increasingly weaponized as a tool of geopolitical coercion, legitimated by an ideological framework that is more ‘civilizational’ than ‘globalist.’”

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Ruy Teixeira reflects on the end of The Liberal Patriot, a Substack that made my 10 Favorite Substacks of 2025: “Currently, the desire for change seems to be hovering around zero, as more and more Democrats have convinced themselves that their problems have essentially been solved. Here at The Liberal Patriot, we know all about that. Funding for our modest enterprise, always precarious, has now completely dried up. Our view that the party has neither solved its problems nor is even very close to doing so has tanked our appeal among partisan Democratic donors, even reform-oriented ones, who now tend to regard us with suspicion. A little heterodoxy is fine but there’s a limit! Hence: no money.”

He writes that “favorable political winds have made it a great deal easier for Democrats to ignore the need for change. Surely the American people have now woken up, are rejecting Trump and Trumpism once and for all and will never be seduced by right populism again. But we’ve heard all that before haven’t we? In 2018. In 2022. And now in 2026 with gusto. How quickly they forget. There was a brief shining moment right after the 2024 election when it did seem like the scale of the debacle would force a real reckoning within the party. But that trend quickly dissipated as #Resistance fever gripped the party, the usual suspects mounted stiff resistance to any revision of party positions and momentum shifted to the energized progressive left within the party.”

Teixeira goes on to summarize the key areas in which the Democrats are out of step with the majority of the American public (see hyperlinks for some of my writing on these topics): “The culture problem”; “The working-class and rural voter problem”; “The trans ‘rights’ problem”; “The immigration problem”; and “The economic program (or lack thereof) problem.”

He concludes: “Looking over this list of problems, one thing that stands out to me is that Democrats have never come to terms with how profoundly mistaken many of their priorities have been. These haven’t just been minor errors in implementing an otherwise fine program. Much of the program was simply wrong and, arguably, not even progressive. It’s time—past time—for Democrats to discard the conceit that they are on the right side of history and that therefore their positions are, and have been, noble and correct. Until they do so, I do not expect them to develop the dominant majority coalition they seek and vanquish right populism. Indeed, it could be the other way around. That’s a sobering thought.”

Club des Cordeliers reports on the Congressional campaign of “Saikat Chakrabarti, the Silicon Valley multi-millionaire and former AOC staffer who hopes to unseat Nancy Pelosi in 2026…”

Chakrabarti, an Indian-American Brahmin, is the literal embodiment of what Teixeira and others call “The Brahmin Left”: “Chakrabarti is little known to the public, but he is recognized in the Beltway as an admirably unscrupulous fundraiser and the brains behind AOC’s early career.” He “was the mastermind of Justice Democrats, the supposedly progressive organization that auditioned mediagenic nobodies and used them to unseat liberals in solidly Democratic districts. He made headlines in 2019 as AOC’s Svengali, authoring the Green New Deal proposal that was to be her trademark. (As an intemperate tweet revealed, the plan was concocted behind the scenes in collaboration with unnamed ‘stakeholders,’ presumably representatives of the corporations that stood to benefit from the billions it promised to spend.) He was soon dismissed from AOC’s team, reportedly because his arrogant style infuriated mainstream Democrats.”

“He then disappeared into a climate change think tank for some years, resurfacing in February as a surprise challenger to the senescent and potentially vulnerable Pelosi. As of this writing his chances seem slim, but there is no predicting what a slick, well-funded campaign might accomplish in a district chock full of youngish techies…Chakrabarti needs to be taken very seriously.”

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At Savage Minds, John P Ruehl writes that “While the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) may have receded as a formal initiative, it has been hiring staff members who have been working across several agencies and accelerating further government automation…In April, the General Services Administration announced plans to automate 1 million work hours annually after cutting nearly 40 percent of its staff since October 2024, with similar reductions being seen across the government workforce.”

Ruehl writes that “Washington first adopted large-scale automation during World War II to manage massive military datasets, before its expansion into the postwar administrative state. Unlike previous waves, however, AI-driven automation is reducing jobs across both government and private industry without creating comparable replacement roles. These systems are already shaping core government functions tied to state authority and legitimacy, including the use of military force. Reports on the Pentagon’s Maven Smart System, deployed in the 2026 Iran conflict, offer a glimpse into how far the use of such technologies has advanced.” He argues that “Principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution are now heavily strained by new AI weapons, with enthusiasm for additional regulation waning as governments globally accept reduced human control to gain an edge on the global stage.”

“The shift toward AI systems also carries serious domestic implications,” Ruehl adds. “Core state functions such as law enforcement, legal processes, and administrative decision-making, alongside public services like transport and municipal management, are now characterized by large-scale automation with creeping autonomy…Automation in government is often easier to deploy in cities and smaller states, and Estonia stands out as one of the most automated countries in the world. Estonia has also begun extending automation into the judiciary, including AI-assisted judges for small claims disputes. The e-Estonia platform delivers state benefits, such as parental support, often without citizens applying for it. As Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal described it, these AI systems ‘are predictive, personalized, and proactive.’”

The BBC reports that “Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt was booed by students as he spoke about the rise of artificial intelligence during his speech at University of Arizona’s graduation ceremony, underscoring growing anxiety over AI’s impact on jobs…The reaction reflects a broader unease on campuses, where speakers who mention AI are increasingly being met with hostility from students. A recent poll suggests many students view AI as both a threat to their future and an obstacle to their intellectual development.”

“Schmidt is not alone in drawing backlash over the issue,” the article continues. “Gloria Caulfield, a real estate executive, saw a similar reception earlier this month at the University of Central Florida. ‘The rise of artificial intelligence is the next industrial revolution,’ she said as the crowd booed. At the mention of AI at Middle Tennessee State University commencement, Scott Borchetta, CEO of Big Machine Records, was also met with jeers. His response to graduates: ‘Deal with it, like I said, it’s a tool.’”

“The tension comes amid mounting concern among young Americans about the growing role of AI in the workplace. Fearing automation, significant numbers of students are rethinking their fields of study, according to a Lumina Foundation-Gallup 2026 State of Higher Education Study. They are moving away from entry-level tech or statistical analysis and focusing on critical thinking, communication, and human-centric fields, it says. Another survey conducted by the Pew Research Center suggests that half of all American adults (50%) are ‘more concerned than excited’ about the increasing use of AI in daily life, compared to just 10% who are more excited than concerned.”

What grounded your thinking this week? Share in the comments.

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