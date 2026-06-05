This week’s Grounding is a Special Edition on artificial intelligence. The three earlier Special Edition Weekly Groundings on AI can be found here, here, and here.

For those of you who are new here, Weekly Groundings are published every Friday to highlight the most interesting news, links, and writing I investigated during the past week. They are designed to ground your thinking in the midst of media overload and contribute to Handful of Earth’s broader framework. Please subscribe if you’d like to receive these posts directly in your inbox.

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At The Financial Times, Edward Luce observes that “It is rare for the US public to agree on anything these days. Fear of AI is as close to a national consensus as it gets. A clear majority says that AI will do more harm than good…A sizeable share of both Democrats and Republicans oppose new data centres. Even strong voter preferences, however, are little match for the lobbying clout of America’s tech giants, especially with Donald Trump behind them.”

He continues: “By encouraging the view that AI, like the tides, is unstoppable, Silicon Valley has pulled off a public relations feat. That US politics is fatalistic about its ability to regulate what could be the most societally disruptive technology ever is worrying—especially in a republic celebrating its 250th anniversary. In practice, there is nothing inevitable about the speed and shape of AI, unless democracy renounces its say.”

“It should escape no one’s notice that the tech sector is playing both sides of the China field,” Luce writes. “At home they are hawks. Abroad they are doves. On the one hand, they shower money on those in Washington who say that domestic regulation will help China. On the other hand, they lobby Trump to sell more of their best stuff to China. At some point, might this contradiction become a problem?…The AI industry’s ace card with Trump is that its valuations fuel the stock market. There is thus a near-zero chance that he will permit serious regulation while he is president. Big Tech, not blue-collar America, is still very much Trump’s priority.”

The Wall Street Journal reports that “The only thing growing faster than the artificial-intelligence industry may be Americans’ negative feelings about it…Consumers resent energy-price jumps exacerbated by the spread of data centers. Workers fear widespread job losses. Parents worry about AI undermining education and harming children’s mental health. In recent months, the wave of anger has brought protests, swayed election results and spurred isolated acts of violence.”

The report goes on: “While AI rejectionism has put wind in the sails of some campaigns, for AI companies and builders of the data centers that serve them, it is creating an acute crisis. Investors have staked tens of billions of dollars in capital on the ability of OpenAI, Anthropic and other companies to get access to ever-larger quantities of computing power, and they in turn have pledged much of that capital to fund data-center construction. The companies are spending hundreds of millions of dollars in the midterm elections to help fight the backlash. But all over the country, community-level organizations have been succeeding in blocking data-center projects. Local opposition blocked or delayed at least 48 projects valued at some $156 billion last year, according to Data Center Watch, an organization tracking the trend. A record of 20 were canceled in the first quarter of the year because of local backlash, figures from climate-media outlet and data provider Heatmap show.”

“In Memphis, Tenn., 31-year-old Justin Pearson is finding support by centering data-center opposition in his Democratic campaign for Congress. Pearson has helped lead the fight against Elon Musk’s xAI over a local data center. The NAACP recently sued xAI, which was acquired by Musk’s SpaceX, claiming the company has illegally operated gas turbines without a valid air permit in nearby Southaven, Miss. Pearson said voters in the Republican area shared the same data-center concerns as many of his Democratic constituents. ‘We are building common ground in a powerful way,’ he said.”

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Wired reports that “In the wake of attacks on CEOs, a nationwide protest movement targeting data centers, and increasing concerns about AI job replacement, federal intelligence agencies and domestic law enforcement are circulating reports with a new domestic target in mind: anti-technology extremists. More than 1,000 pages of unpublished reports from the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, and fusion centers obtained by WIRED show a national shift taking place to surveil this new and worryingly broad category of people and activities deemed an emerging threat.”

The report continues: “According to Data Center Watch, a project by AI security firm 10a Labs that tracks opposition to data centers, hundreds of organizations across 42 states have organized to block data center construction in their towns and counties. These efforts are often contentious. In California, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin, state and local police have removed or arrested speakers at town halls who criticize data centers, in one case before they were even allowed to speak.” Peaceful protestors are also being surveilled by the government: “[I]n the breakdown of Suspicious Activity Reporting indicators, the intelligence report lists activities that could easily be carried out by peaceful protesters, legal experts say.”

“The zeroing in on anti-tech activity by federal agencies is evident in an invitation to a lecture by extremism researcher Mauro Lubrano circulating in fusion centers across the country. Lubrano has emerged as one of the foremost experts on anti-technology extremism. He is the author of Stop the Machines: The Rise of Anti-Technology, which describes three main strains of a newly minted threat matrix: insurrectionary anarchists, eco-extremists, and ecofascists. Lubrano’s book identifies followers of ‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski, German anarchists, Mexican eco-extremists, and far-right fascists in the Terrorgram Collective as distinct but aligned components of an emerging tech extremism movement. In Lubrano’s analysis, these groups are united by the fact that they have all plotted or carried out acts of violence in furtherance of their ideological goals…A January 2025 DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis report furthers this perspective by attempting to connect Luigi Mangione—the alleged assassin of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson—with Kaczynski.”

For more on the contemporary relevance of the Unabomber, see my essay “Ted Kaczynski and the Paradox of the Postwar Predicament.”

At Human Flourishing, Aaron Kheriaty, MD argues that “Recovery of enduring principles on which to ground freedom of speech is essential as we face new challenges from the advent of enormously powerful digital technologies and global platforms of communication.”

“If an investigator or journalist asks X or Facebook to see its algorithm, the company will not be able to produce it, for the coding has been outsourced to thousands of programming consultants, each of whom are responsible for only one small piece of the entire puzzle. This produces opaque means of information control with no clear locus of moral agency or accountability. Censorship goes underground, where it is governed by machines, which, unlike human officials, cannot be challenged in court or held to account.”

“The future of censorship will involve outsourcing most of this work to AI,” Kheriaty writes. “With large language models now capable of digesting and synthesizing enormous swathes of online speech, our ability to communicate in the digital realm will soon be controlled by invisible yet immensely powerful bots. Even if government actors are prevented from censoring online, and even if we beat back the egregious EU Digital Services Act and other authoritarian mechanisms of state-sponsored censorship, private companies with vested ideological interests, armed with the tools of advanced AI, will remain a serious hazard to free speech. This global threat from powerful private actors may prove to be every bit as severe, and considerably more powerful, than government-sponsored censorship.”

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In a must-read long-form piece at The New York Times Magazine, Linda Kinstler reports on San Jose State University’s “A.I. Everywhere strategy, which was formally announced in the fall of 2025 and aims to integrate the technology across campus life. A.I. Everywhere [was devised] as part of the California State University system’s broader A.I. Initiative, introduced in February 2025. Anchored by a $16.9 million deal with OpenAI, the initiative provides a total of 500,000 licenses of ChatGPT.edu to be issued to all students, faculty and administrators. At the time, this was the largest single-institution deployment of ChatGPT in the world, billed as an attempt to turn C.S.U.—the biggest four-year public higher education system in the United States, comprising 22 distinct campuses and educating 1 out of every 10 workers in the state—into ‘the nation’s first and largest A.I.-powered public university system.’”

“At San Jose State—the oldest public university in the California State University system—evidence of the shift toward A.I. is evident across campus,” the article reports. “The university now has an A.I. librarian, and its main library features a new A.I. Center for Civic and Social Good. The business school runs an A.I. boot camp for high school students; the campus career hub is sponsored by Adobe; A.I. literacy training is an orientation requirement and, last year, an A.I. agent helped coordinate commencement logistics.”

“A.I. tools were rolled out across the C.S.U. system late last spring, right as students and faculty were preparing for finals,” Kinstler writes. “‘We didn’t know it was coming,’ says Andrew Taylor Scott, a machine-learning researcher and lecturer at San Francisco State University. The university didn’t explicitly mandate that teachers use A.I. in the classroom, but the message was clear: Refusing to integrate A.I. into their courses was to swim against the current. To make matters worse, the A.I. Initiative coincided with a $2.3 billion deficit that resulted in mass layoffs of tenured faculty, the shuttering of entire academic departments and a 6 percent tuition increase. In that context, many professors felt pressure to adopt for fear of losing their jobs. Classroom by classroom, they were left to figure out how to adapt. Some embraced the chancellor’s guidance; some refused on principle to incorporate A.I. into their teaching at all.”

“When I visited a political theory class on anarchy at S.F.S.U. in March (a classroom where A.I. is strictly banned), students from a wide array of concentrations—economics, merchandising, art history and communications—shared vastly different experiences with A.I. in their courses. A fine arts major I met told me that one of her instructors encouraged students to use A.I. for the final project, which was to come up with an advertising concept and rollout plan. She chose not to do so because she is ethically opposed to A.I.’s environmental cost and found that the assignment took her five times longer than her peers. Her professor’s insistence that his students use the technology, she said, ‘conveyed contempt for people who did not want to use A.I.’ A journalism major told me that the standards for acceptable work had changed over the past year. ‘Our professors were pretty anti-A.I., and then C.S.U. signed the contract with OpenAI and things changed,’ he said.”

“The one thing proponents and detractors of the A.I. Initiative agree on is that it has prompted a near-universal reckoning over labor relations on campus,” she concludes. “The omnipresence of ChatGPT has forced a conversation about the value of academic work, the role of public universities and the perils of partnerships with private industry. Even among the most fervent members of C.S.U.’s pro-A.I. crowd, OpenAI’s entanglement with the university has raised eyebrows.”

At Global Inequality and More 3.0, Branko Milanovic asks: “What would be the likely effects of massive introduction of artificial intelligence in the economy, from the Marxist point of view?”

He argues that “while one part of the economy will work only with machines (where under the term of machine I include the AI), another part of the economy will be much more labor intensive, probably even more so than today. This in turn means that profits in the AI sector may be high—but only if the growth of the AI sector is accompanied by rising demand for goods and services produced by live labor and thus by the emergence of that, second, sector. If the AI sector takes the entire economy, then according to Marxist analyses, the profit rate must tend toward zero.”

“And even under the neoclassical analysis that would be the case,” he continues, “because a fully automated production that does not employ labor at all implies total wages of zero or close to zero, and it becomes unclear to whom the bonanza of new production could be sold. Thus, the AI-generated abundance leads, in a neoclassical world too (absent a huge redistribution to people who do not work), to insufficient aggregate demand, and consequently to the profit rate close, or equal, to zero. In the neoclassical world, as in Marxist world, the rise of AI must be accompanied by an equivalent rise in labor intensive activities in order to keep the economy in equilibrium and not to drive the aggregate demand and the profit rate down to zero.”

Milanovich contends that there will be a “less dismal future for labor that some people argue. Activities where labor cannot be substituted by the AI will blossom. Will AI bring an overall deskilling of labor or not? At first sight, it seems that the AI will lead to deskilling of labor simply because many skills (such as computing, software development, writing, even math) will be redundant as they may be taken over by machines. Yet, this process may be, and is likely to be, counterbalanced by the creation of occupations where labor skills will exceed today’s level simply because they would have to be superior to the skill levels produced by the AI in order for people to want to purchase such products and services. Therefore, while one part of the labor force may suffer from deskilling, or to call it frankly, from the dumbing-down, another part of the labor force will get more sophisticated and much more skilled. To stay ahead it will have to compete with machines more than with the other humans. But so long as we believe in human adaptation, we can think that there would be always a segment of such labor that would do things that the machines cannot do, or even where the same output is produced by both, it will more appreciated (and hence more valued) if done by live labor rather than by the AI. An AI-generated equally beautiful ice-skater is unlikely to be as much appreciated as a human ice-skater. At least, by the humans.”

What grounded your thinking this week? Share in the comments.

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