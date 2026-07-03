Weekly Groundings are published every Friday to highlight the most interesting news, links, and writing I investigated during the past week. They are designed to ground your thinking in the midst of media overload and contribute to Handful of Earth’s broader framework. Please subscribe if you’d like to receive these posts directly in your inbox.

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Fred Magdoff surveys skyrocketing inequality in America since the 1970s for Monthly Review: “In the ‘golden’ decades after the Second World War, many workers—especially those represented by unions—earned enough to buy a home, own a car, and take vacations. Rapid economic growth, over 4 percent a year, was driven by multiple factors, such as the reconstruction of Europe, pent-up consumer demand from wartime savings, construction of the interstate highway system, widespread automobile adoption, and suburbanization, not to mention two major regional wars in Asia. However, as these postwar growth drivers weakened in the 1970s, profitability problems began to emerge. Over the subsequent half-century, businesses worked to increase profitability by fighting against unions, as well as moving production to countries with lower wages.”

“These efforts have been successful for capital while steadily eroding the standard of living of many workers,” he continues. “The construction industry, which could not move production abroad, illustrates the effects of the attacks on unions. In the 1970s, unionized construction workers earned about 70 percent more than the average U.S. worker…‘In 1976, Matthew Moore marched into the roofers’ union hall in Orange County, Calif., signed his card and, at 19, found his calling. Within hours, he put on a pair of hot boots, climbed a ladder and became one of the many union men laying the roofs of tract homes spreading out across Southern California. Only two years later, Mr. Moore…bought a three-bedroom house of his own in Whittier.’…Anti-union measures in the construction industry dealt a serious blow to workers, sharply eroding union membership and driving down wages relative to other sectors. By 2024, unionized construction workers earned only about 15 percent more than the average worker—and their nonunion counterparts earned 14 percent less than the average worker.”

Madgoff notes that “The unusually favorable conditions enjoyed by many U.S. workers in the decades after the Second World War were a historical anomaly. Relatively large numbers were in unions and the pro-labor programs of the New Deal were in place. The programs had been instituted during an economic depression that drastically affected a large portion of the population.”

The Wall Street Journal reports that “Student loans are increasingly following Americans into their 60s and rewriting what they believed would be their retirement years. More than three million people 62 and older owe federal student loans, up from 1.8 million in 2018, according to Education Department data. Delinquency rates among older borrowers have skyrocketed too, in some cases because they are on fixed incomes or have medical expenses. Those who fall into default risk having their Social Security benefits, tax refunds and wages garnished.”

“Chris and Carolyn McAuliffe are in their 60s but don’t expect to retire anytime soon. They’re still paying off their student-loan debt, which has ballooned to a half-million dollars. ‘I regret going to college,’ said Chris, an engineer for a health insurance company…Starting in July, the McAuliffes are facing a bill of around $3,000 a month, triple what their payments were before the pandemic, Chris said.”

“Robert Lee and his wife, Judi, live on the top floor of their 46-year-old son’s home in Auburn, Maine, in part so they can pay off the loans they took out for their two children. In 1997, Robert borrowed $66,000 in Parent Plus loans when the children were in college. Their son is now a lawyer and their daughter has her own business. ‘They’ve done well,’ Robert, 71, said of his children. ‘I’m still footing this bill.’ Robert considers the loans his responsibility, since it was his decision to take them out. His monthly payments are now about $300. He estimates he’s already paid $91,000 toward the loans, but still owes $51,000. He was told the debt would be cleared in 2034, but lives on a fixed income and worries about unexpected medical bills he might incur.”

At Global Inequality and More 3.0, Branko Milanovic analyzes the rise and fall of the neoliberal order: “Competition produced global growth: between 1980 and 2020-21, the average world GDP per capita more than doubled passing from $7,700 (in real 2005 international or PPP dollars) at the time of the fall of the Berlin Wall to almost $17,000 at the time of covid. This makes the worldwide yearly average growth rate 2.1% per capita. (And this despite the increase of the world population from 4.4 billion in 1980 to 8 billion.) More than the doubling of per capita income combined with an almost doubling of the world population meant that the total amount of goods of services produced in the world quadrupled during the era of neoliberal globalization.

“But this ‘anonymous’ growth rate, realized principally thanks to high growth rates of Asian countries and notably China, did not help neoliberals’ case domestically, in rich countries. What was politically salient was not the two-and-a-half percent global rate, but the fact that in the United States and in most of the rich Western countries, the majority of population registered real (adjusted for inflation) growth rates of approximately 1 percent per annum, while income of the rich grew two to three times faster. Moreover, as illustrated in Figure below, the neoliberal period (dated from Ronald Reagan’s presidency onwards) was not only pro-rich, in the sense that incomes of the rich increased faster than incomes of the middle class and the poor, but it represented also a slowdown in the across-board growth compared to the earlier period. In fact, at every point of US income distribution but the very top, growth was slower during the neoliberal era than during the previous decade-and-a-half.”

Milanovic goes on: “The world, at least for a while, seemed to become one, divided not by borders of nation-states, race or gender, but by differences in peoples’ abilities, skills or effort. It was ideally (even if that ideal was never reached by neoliberal globalization) a borderless world full of intensively competitive individuals whose competitive juices were stimulated by the ability to communicate with any part of the globe and to learn what potential competitors may do—and then to try to outdo them These two features—cosmopolitanism and competition—rather attractive in themselves, however led to the undoing of neoliberal globalization. Cosmopolitanism crashed against national political borders. Excessive competition created a world of greed, amorality and commercialization of all activities, of even those that used to be the most private. Fundamentally, it threatened to make family superfluous.”

He concludes: “As in a Greek tragedy, the same features which neoliberal globalization extolled and that ensured its success for several decades led to its inevitable demise, through domestic political turbulence and abandonment of cosmopolitanism in favor of protective barriers for foreign goods and foreign people. In short, to its substitution by mercantilism without and, so far, vain attempts, to return to a more traditional world within.”

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At the Institute of Arts and Ideas, Natalie Lawrence challenges the assumption “that consciousness arises from a neuronal system organized around a brain. The deep entrenchment of this preconception isn’t surprising, given that our own consciousness is the only one we have access to. But this ‘brain-centrism’ pervades the cognitive sciences, shaping our understanding of other beings and approaches to research. It’s one of several kinds of scientific chauvinism that currently limit the field of enquiry and hamper our scientific approach to other kinds of minds.”

She notes that “Across the philosophy of mind, it is becoming increasingly clear that there are fruitful avenues for exploring the origins and nature of consciousness well beyond neuronal systems. If anything, assuming the necessity of brains is beginning to look like a fragile position. At the radical frontiers of cognitive science, the concept of what a mind can be and the diverse systems from which it might originate are broadening.”

Lawrence argues that “Our brain-focused neuronal system is likely just one evolutionary strategy among many. In fact, our awareness is far less centralized than we assume. Decision-making in humans, for example, is not confined to a single brain region, but distributed across interacting regions and systems. Plants, microbes, and other life forms show that cognition can emerge in radically different organizational forms, and it’s possible that sentience does also. If we can relinquish our assumptions of centralized, neuronal consciousness that must resonate with our own, we might find ways to understand other kinds of mind. This will be the only way we might eventually understand what consciousness is and how it emerges.”

In a fascinating piece for The New York Times Magazine, Avraham Z. Cooper discusses recent research on “the interstitium,” a “new” circulatory system in which “the body’s interstitial spaces [are] parts of a vast interconnected whole.” Empirical evidence for these interconnected fascial networks suggests a model of the body that is less like a “patchwork quilt” and more like a “knitted blanket.” Cooper notes that “The implications of a new circulatory system—for our health, and for our understanding of our own bodies—are potentially enormous.”

He notes that “One of the most intriguing areas of current research is whether there is a connection between the interstitium and the ancient practice of acupuncture.” Many “acupuncture points have…been found to lie within the same areas of connective tissue where fluid flows through the interstitium.” University of Pennsylvania researcher, Rebecca G. Wells, states that “I actually do think that the interstitium could be the link between Eastern and Western medicine.”

Cooper continues: “The discovery of a third circulatory system could transform our understanding of how the human body works. And it may also change how we view our bodies in relation to other biological systems…Plants seem to possess their own version of an interstitium, too. It’s call the apoplast, a type of interstitial space that transports water and nutrients outside cell membranes.”

At Do The Math, Tom Murphy discusses the limitations of scientific thinking, some of which explain why scientists have failed to “discover” the interstitium until very recently: “[T]he very thing that makes science powerful is also its biggest weakness. It relentlessly pushes wrinkles aside, smoothing its zone of interest to the least complex system one can obtain for study…Science also tends to dissect a problem (or literal critter) into the smallest, disembodied pieces—which then have trouble relating back to the whole integration of relationships between pieces. Other ‘ways of knowing’ attempt to grapple with the whole, accepting it as it is and not applying reductionist tools.”

He contends that “Science is a fantastically sharp tool for some jobs, but won’t be able to cut through every complexity—nor should it try. Science is a way to get at a truth (or a part thereof), which is something. But it should not be mistaken as the way to get at the truth. Science, being both a powerful tool and itself unconcerned with the intractable whole, has to be tempered by something bigger than itself. It plays a role, but ideally not as the master.”

“Let’s take the case of animal emotions,” Murphy goes on. “Science gets mired in experiments that try to show conclusively that an animal does or does not experience emotion. But the matter is never settled, as no experiment can allow the human to experience another mind and know beyond the shadow of a doubt that the reaction accesses something identical to what we call emotion. Another approach is to bypass the hand-wringing and take it as truth that animals have emotions, and act accordingly. The scientist will never be satisfied that the assumption is true, and grind on the question while missing an opportunity to enjoy relationships with animals on the assumption that all beings experience emotion, in their own ways. It’s more than just the scientist’s loss, as the entire community of life suffers by not being afforded a default level of respect. Demanding proof before acting generously is no way to be in ‘right’ relationship.”

He concludes: “[A] healthy approach to living on this planet cannot place all—or I would say even most—of its eggs in the science basket. It simply won’t deliver all the answers (especially the most important ones), and impedes deeper appreciations and relationships. Think of science as a powerful tool, like maybe a power saw. It can really take things apart. But it’s not always the right tool. Maybe it seldom is, in fact. We also don’t want to put it in the hands of children, or use it without first thinking carefully about the consequences and if there might in fact be more productive paths.”

For my own perspective on the limits of science, see the Handful of Earth originals, “Telos or Transhumanism?,” “The Truth of the Anecdote,” and “Sciencesplaining.”

What grounded your thinking this week? Share in the comments.

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