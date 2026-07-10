Weekly Groundings are published every Friday to highlight the most interesting news, links, and writing I investigated during the past week. They are designed to ground your thinking in the midst of media overload and contribute to Handful of Earth’s broader framework. Please subscribe if you’d like to receive these posts directly in your inbox.

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The New York Times profiles a new cohort of Gen Z candidates entering electoral politics across the United States: “For Gen Z voters, youth and recent history have shaped their views. They did not experience the exhilaration of Barack Obama’s hope-fueled 2008 campaign or George W. Bush’s calls to service after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Instead, they have weathered a decade of President Trump’s ‘American carnage’ narrative and the gerontocracy of Joseph R. Biden Jr. Their beefs tend to be less with the other party than their elders.

“Gen Z voters express higher levels of party alienation than any other generation; two-thirds of Gen Z respondents in a recent New York Times/Siena poll expressed dissatisfaction with both Democrats and Republicans. Among Gen Z Democrats, 68 percent said they were unhappy with their own party.”

“Covid-19 is another shared experience,” the article notes. “James Thibault, the son of a landscaper and a nursing assistant in New Hampshire, had no political aspirations until the pandemic shut down schools. Then politicians reopened them with mask mandates that Mr. Thibault, a high school freshman at the time, found onerous and not conducive to learning. He protested at school board meetings. He was appointed to a youth legislative council. Then he filed to run for state representative before he graduated from high school. He was elected at 18 as a Republican, becoming the youngest state legislator. ‘Covid was a wake-up call,’ said Mr. Thibault, 20, who is running for re-election this year.”

On the Democratic side of the equation, “Startled by Mr. Trump’s return in 2024, Leila Staton, 22, and her mother formed the Insufferable Wenches of Iowa, a progressive group designed in part to link like-minded but socially isolated rural residents. No Democrat had filed to run this year against the two-term Republican state legislator representing her district, so Ms. Staton, who lives in Stout, population around 200, decided to run herself. College graduates from rural Iowa tend to leave the state.”

“Ms. Staton has focused her campaign on public education, which has been drained of cash by a new school voucher program; family farms struggling with rising costs and corporate pressure; drinking water that is contaminated with nitrates; and Iowa’s rapidly rising cancer rates. ‘There’s a lack of opportunity, prices are rising, wages are stagnant,’ she said, ‘and our cancer crisis has no clear solution.’”

This Wall Street Journal report, published before the Platner campaign’s recent meltdown, is quite illuminating in retrospect: “Rushing to launch Graham Platner’s Senate bid, Dan Moraff, a progressive up-and-comer and Platner’s top strategist, asked a Democratic research firm to vet the political novice. A thorough background check of a Senate candidate, which has become standard practice in key races, can take several weeks and cost roughly $20,000 or a monthly retainer. Moraff asked for an expedited, cheaper review to be done within days, according to people familiar with the matter.

“In three days, New York-based Northside Research produced a brief, risk-assessment memo for Moraff in lieu of a detailed research book—or the start of one—that can be hundreds of pages long. The expedited product laid out risks for the campaign, flagging some of Platner’s Reddit posts as the biggest threat to his budding campaign, some of those people said. The firm, which was paid $6,250, according to federal disclosures, followed up days later with additional limited vetting. They didn’t do a candidate interview or questionnaire.”

The report continues: “Core to Moraff’s political philosophy is a belief that voters want outsiders to run for office and are willing to look past personal transgressions, as long as the candidate can connect with them…‘Real people who have lived real lives are giving voters something they’ve been starving for,’ Moraff said in a statement. ‘People want someone who will fight for them, not someone who’s been dreaming of power since they were in middle school and lived their lives accordingly.’…Moraff handled the nonstop hits on the candidate’s past posts with an air of nonchalance, according to people familiar with the matter. He has told staff, ‘Good vibes only,’ when problems come up.”

“Platner’s campaign has suffered from staff turnover since launching last August, in part because of his previous social-media comments and tattoo, but also because of disagreements with Moraff, those people said. Paige Loud, who worked for Platner before leaving to run unsuccessfully for Congress, publicly criticized Moraff in a story on Instagram.”

Moraff’s fiancée, Leanne Fan, “according to those who have worked with the couple, at times tries to smooth over any tensions between Moraff and staff. Her engagement ring opens up to a tiny comb that she has used to brush Moraff’s beard. Platner still holds Moraff in high regard and closely follows his advice. He marveled that Moraff this year completed a law degree at Yale University while also running his campaign. ‘He’s a mad scientist with politics,’ Platner told the Journal.”

For more on the fundamental flaws of the Platner campaign, see my article from last month, “The Populism-Industrial Complex.”

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At Foreign Policy in Focus, Brian Hudson reports that “When the Pentagon made Palantir’s Maven Smart System a formal ‘program of record’ in March, it did more than approve software. It gave long-term status to a platform that analyzes data from satellites, drones, radars, sensors, and intelligence reports to identify potential targets. Maven supported almost all of the 13,500 U.S. strikes in Iran. The designation is meant to secure funding and extend its use across the military.

“That decision came while the United States was still investigating the February 28 strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ school in Minab, Iran. An initial U.S. military inquiry found that U.S. forces were likely responsible, but the Pentagon has not released a final public conclusion. Iranian authorities have reported between 155 and more than 175 deaths, most of them students and teachers. The question is why a military system designed to move faster from information to action has no equally clear public requirement to slow down after grave civilian harm.”

“In software engineering, an ‘error budget’ is meant to protect users,” Hudson continues. “When a service exceeds an agreed level of failure, new releases stop until the problem is understood and fixed. War is obviously not software. But in Washington’s AI-assisted operations, civilian deaths do not automatically trigger a temporary suspension of the relevant tools, an independent review of the data, or a public account of the decisions that led to the strike.”

“The familiar assurance that a ‘human remains in the loop’ does not solve this problem,” he notes. “A person who sees only a final recommendation, cannot inspect the data trail, and has seconds rather than hours to decide is not exercising meaningful independent judgment. AI can shape lethal force without pulling a trigger. It can determine what appears urgent, which people or places rise to the top of a list, and which facts never appear at all.”

At Social Studies, Leighton Woodhouse writes: “The idea that if we don’t plow forward on AI advancement as freely and recklessly as possible then China will do it first is by now so hackneyed that our brains barely detect the massive assumptions underlying it. One of those assumptions is that the Chinese government will have some kind of unilateral control over whatever they create, or in any case more control than we do, which is curious since it’s China that is building its AIs open source and American companies that keep their LLMs proprietary. Another assumption is that China’s military power will quickly achieve parity with ours, which is probably true, but a bit puzzling to hear from those who have pushed the administration to relieve the export controls on Nvidia chips to China that are designed to prevent precisely that outcome.

“The main thrust of the argument, however, seems to be just the general idea that China is autocratic and we’re democratic, and you really don’t want such dangerous and powerful technologies falling into the hands of dictators. Who knows what they’ll do with such power?”

Woodhouse argues that “even if you believe the questionable proposition that America does in fact remain a democracy, that it will continue to be one in an age of AI. Judging by the recent history of mass government surveillance in the United States, it’s safer to assume that the more AI advances, the less free we will become, whether you live in China, the United States, Switzerland or Brazil. Not only will we be subject to novel, Black Mirror-style regimes of monitoring and control, but as human labor diminishes in value, the public will lose our ability to bargain with the institutions that rule over us over such things as our civil liberties.”

“A ‘petrodollar’ carries a certain sense of power,” Robin Harding writes at The Financial Times. “Combine oil, a commodity few have but all need, with the dollar, currency of the world’s most powerful country, and you have a monetary force to reckon with. It is no surprise, therefore, that talk of the replacement of these dollars by a Chinese ‘petroyuan,’ as a result of the US-Israel war on Iran, has prompted a sense of unease about fundamental changes in the balance of economic and political power.

“China’s currency is slowly becoming a bigger part of the global financial system. Yet for now, it lacks a fundamental aspect of what made the petrodollar so important, and remains far from threatening the US currency’s role as a reserve asset. That is because China’s economic model depends on its own relentless accumulation of dollar assets and it is these ‘sinodollars,’ not any kind of petro-currency, that dominate finance today.”

Harding contends that “The modern equivalent of petrodollars from Saudi Arabia is not the earnings of oil exporters. Rather, it is dollars earned from the massive trade surpluses of east Asian manufacturers such as China, South Korea and Taiwan, which must be recycled back into the global financial system at a pace of more than $1tn a year. Maintaining such a surplus is central to the economic model of these countries. The supply of these ‘sinodollars’ dwarfs any plausible volume of petroyuan.”

He concludes: “‘Who controls money can control the world’ is a quote often attributed to Kissinger, although there is no evidence he ever said it, and it seems unlikely a man so familiar with hard power would believe it. What is true is that there is little sign of the dollar losing control of the global financial system. For as long as China is determined to maintain its trade surplus and its capital controls, no amount of payments in yuan, whether for oil or anything else, will change that reality.”

At The Dark Side of Development, David R. Whitehouse writes that “Remittances are the poster child of development. Money sent back to poor countries from diasporas in richer ones, the argument goes, can play a key part in financial inclusion and economic growth. Providers of remittance services have an obvious incentive in talking up the benefits. It’s a narrative that is seldom challenged. The flip side of the coin is that remittances can be a tool for transnational repression, and a form of collateral underpinning excessive microfinance lending in poor countries.”

“Bloomberg News reported in May that the country’s military junta has turned migrant remittances into its biggest source of foreign income,” Whitehouse writes with regard to the case study of Myanmar. “Worker remittances were worth $5.6 billion in 2025, or about 38% of all foreign inflows, Bloomberg said. Rules introduced in 2024 oblige migrant workers to remit 25% of their income via official banking channels. Passport renewals and the right to work overseas are otherwise at risk. The money provides a lifeline for the junta’s banks under international sanctions since the coup of 2021.”

He notes that “The purely economic case for remittances is less clear-cut than many assume. Lee Chin of the Universiti Putra Malaysia examined remittances in 25 Asian low and middle-income countries between 1995 and 2019. The findings appeared in a book chapter in 2021. The impact of remittances on poverty reduction, Lee Chin found, was on average initially positive, but became negative once the threshold of 8% of GDP was crossed. So remittances may be useful in the early stages of economic development, but over-dependence on them creates risks later on.”

What grounded your thinking this week? Share in the comments.

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