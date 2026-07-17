Weekly Groundings are published every Friday to highlight the most interesting news, links, and writing I investigated during the past week. They are designed to ground your thinking in the midst of media overload and contribute to Handful of Earth’s broader framework. Please subscribe if you’d like to receive these posts directly in your inbox.

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At Compact, James Vaughn reflects on the 250th birthday of the United States, arguing that “America is not a country that had a revolution, but a revolution that has a country.” He states that “The American Revolutionaries were practical utopians…[B]eneath the commanding heights of church and state in the eighteenth-century West, amid the hustle and bustle of everyday life, men and women were experiencing a new way of being in the world, one constituted by the social cooperation of free labor. It was this experience, and the profound sense of possibility that it engendered, that gave the signers of the Declaration the audacity to claim that their ‘truths’ were self-evident, and, indeed, that they were the only basis for legitimate government and laws.”

Vaughn continues: “The ultimate source of…[the Revolutionaries’] firm belief that the New World would win out against the Old Regime—was the social experience of the free settlers in British North America. By the eve of the Revolution, they had undergone one of the most remarkable economic and demographic developments in recorded history. Although settler life was overwhelmingly agricultural, it was thoroughly commercialized. The dominant economic units, the family farms, were connected to networks of local, regional, and imperial trade. Due to the widespread availability of land and high degrees of social and economic mobility, a life of propertied independence was available for the many, not just the few. Artisans and craftsmen faced no guild restrictions and the high demand for their labor made them relatively prosperous and less dependent on the patronage of a wealthy elite.

“The colonial population ballooned from fewer than 200,000 on the eve of the eighteenth century to over two million by 1776. On the eastern seaboard, older cities like Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Providence, Newport and Charleston grew, while new backcountry towns sprang up to connect the western frontier to the coastal economy. The civil society among the free settlers in North America was more dynamic and expansive, and less burdened with elements of the Old Regime, than anywhere else. There were few feudal vestiges, no titled nobility, and no great religious establishments. The vast bureaucratic and military establishments of Europe were also absent. Widespread property ownership made for a remarkably inclusive electorate, with the majority of free adult males in all the colonies able to vote in elections for the lower houses of the assemblies.”

Vaughn states that “In British North America, the realm of civil society—the realm of free social cooperation—existed without so many of the encumbrances and impositions that it suffered in Western Europe. Here, society clearly had primacy over the state. Here, the priority of the ‘social’ to the ‘political’ was self-evident. The experience of bourgeois freedom ran wider and deeper among the colonial settlers than elsewhere in the West. It was this experience that provided the surest foundation for the revolutionary hope that received its final form in the 1776 Declaration, wherein Jefferson and his co-signers proclaimed the independence of the New World from the Old.”

In a different take on the American Revolution at Unherd, Leighton Woodhouse writes that “For those inclined to see the world through Christian prophecy, we are ordained by God. For those who prefer to see Enlightenment-style ‘reason’ as the engine of civilization, it was the genius of our Founding Fathers that set us on our path to greatness. For those who are more anthropologically minded, it was the curious Tocquevillian habit of Americans to come together in voluntary associations that set us apart. But all agree that we are a uniquely favored nation. A wider view of history reveals a more mundane explanation: the reason America became a democratic superpower was its abundance of land.”

“[F]or the discontented burgesses [bourgeoisie], farmers, and lords without prospects there was the promise of America. In the American colonies, there was arable land for anyone with the gumption to venture into the wilderness and take it. If you could tolerate the backbreaking work of clearing forests and the threat of being massacred by Indians, you could escape the economic stranglehold of early modern Europe’s vampire class. Here, the republican values incubated in medieval European towns and cities were free to spread unencumbered by the dead weight of aristocracy. “

Woodhouse continues: “Just as the medieval warlords on the peripheries of Europe needed new settlers to secure their power, the United States had a bottomless appetite not only for laborers but for skilled workers, educated professionals and entrepreneurs to develop the economy of a newly conquered continent. As for the burgesses in the medieval European towns, it was a buyers’ market for labor. And the US government attracted laborers in the same way: by offering economic opportunity as well as political liberties the newcomers were denied at home. With the obvious, colossal exception of blacks in the South, who were still ruled by the vestiges of a European aristocracy that would only be subdued in the Civil War and ultimately defeated in the Civil Rights Movement, American democracy flourished under these material conditions. It continued to do so in the 20th century, as America’s economy boomed, increasing the bargaining power of workers, professionals and entrepreneurs with the state.

“Those conditions, however, have vanished,” he goes on. “In an age of urbanization and industrialized farming, land is no longer a productive source of wealth to be exploited at the level of the household. Far from needing to coax migrants into the United States to develop our booming economy, we are stanching the flow to prevent them from competing for scarce jobs. And with Artificial Intelligence rapidly displacing human cognitive labor, the incentives for governments to grant new civil liberties to people in order to secure their commitment to the nation and enlist their participation in the economy is becoming non-existent. Humans are losing their leverage over the institutions that rule them as their labor becomes cheap and superfluous.”

“At the age of 250, the United States has long ceased to be exceptional,” Woodhouse concludes. “There is reason to question whether its republican spirit will persist much longer. Far too much emphasis is placed on vague notions of some uniquely American commitment to ‘freedom’ to explain the success of American democracy, and far too little on the material conditions that have historically made democracy here possible: abundant land without a landed gentry. Without these conditions, democracy persists in America merely as a matter of inertia. We should be cautious not to assume it will last.”

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At The Financial Times, Oren Cass writes: “For the past five decades, as private sector union membership in the US collapsed, the National Labor Relations Act went unchanged. Labour leaders funded the Democratic Party and made maximalist demands often unpopular with workers themselves. The Republican Party, largely beholden to business interests, was content to oppose any reform and let worker power wither.

“Now, however, a small but growing cadre of pro-worker conservatives is scrambling that playing field, most recently with the passage…of the landmark Faster Labor Contracts Act (FLCA) in the House of Representatives. Seventeen of them co-sponsored the bill and seven joined with Democrats to force a vote over the opposition of their own leader, Speaker Mike Johnson. In the final tally, 20 Republicans voted to strengthen substantially the position of workers seeking a union contract.”

Cass concludes: “Only a few years ago, the prospect of Republican legislators helping to strengthen labour law would have seemed outlandish. Now it is happening and seems likely to become more common. In a world where both parties can find common ground on pro-worker reforms, the corporate lobby accustomed to straightforward obstruction may need a new game plan. More importantly, they may need to get serious about bargaining in good faith and treating workers well.”

In a follow-up to an essay previously discussed at at Handful of Earth, L. Luria writes at Labour & Leisure: “Superfluous labour time refers to work rendered increasingly unnecessary to the production of material wealth, all the while purported as the genuine substance and measure of wealth as such. Virtual unemployment refers to the same superfluity at a lower level of abstraction, at the level of quantity, being the increment of labour rendered redundant by a determinate rise in productivity, which in the case of an expanding industrial economy is reabsorbed productively, but which under present conditions is neither reabsorbed nor abolished, instead held in suspension.”

Luria argues that, “In the epoch of globalisation, material wealth produced by accumulated social knowledge and by the developed productive apparatus has so outrun the value that direct (domestic) labour time constitutes that the contribution of the individual to value approaches nullity, albeit (paradoxically) at the point where social productive capacity is at its height. In economies such as ours in Britain, the concentration of determination in a minority is then the formal appearance of this process, value-generating labour contracting while material wealth is increasingly produced at higher and higher levels. Determination must here be grasped at the level of realisation rather than production alone; ‘to become a commodity a product must be transferred to another, whom it will serve as a use value, by means of an exchange’… Production posits value but leaves it latent, with value realised only in circulation, when the commodity is transferred to its buyer. Accordingly, the minority is determinate not by producing the greatest ‘quantity of value,’ instead it acquires determination by occupying non-substitutable points through which the realisation of the whole social mass of value must pass, therefore where that passage—being the transition of use-value into Value, an article into a commodity—can be arrested. Actual determination arises as a fact of the present composition of circulation and not, as so many persist in claiming, by a measure of the latent value the worker adds through their labour.”

The essay elaborates: “For Marx, only through the ‘universal development of productive forces is a universal intercourse between men established, which produces in all nations simultaneously the phenomenon of the “propertyless” mass,’ makes ‘each nation dependent on the revolutions of the others,’ and ‘has put world-historical, empirically universal individuals in place of local ones.’…The phenomenon of the universal ‘propertyless’ mass is, in a sense, persistent, but its universal character has been effectively bifurcated between a majority toiling in conditions of virtual unemployment and a minority of determinate individuals working at sites of leverage. What brings these two groups to the semblance of common cause is that they both sell their labourpower for a wage, however rather than the wage constituting a share of aggregate surplus value, of which the lion’s share would ‘normally’ be committed for expanded reproduction, the wage of the indeterminate majority now constitutes a transfer drawn against a chain of future claims on valorisation, not from a share of any surplus presently realised, rendering the withdrawal of such labour essentially indeterminate. A strike that interrupts no realisation of value is unable to impose the cost on which its leverage would depend and would therefore foreclose their capacity to act ‘world-historically’ in the manner Marx describes. Withdrawal at a circulation chokepoint, on the other hand, interrupts the realisation of a far greater amount of value than that which the strikers themselves add by their labouring, arresting the entire mass of value embodied in the commodities whose passage the chokepoint commands, the cost imposed being in no proportion to the number who withdraw their labour. Where circulation can be re-routed (substitutable passenger transport, the distributed and interchangeable point of final retail sale, and so on) the interruption holds less determination, whereas at a non-substitutable maritime or port chokepoint, held long enough to exhaust all possible buffers, the effect is so significant in its potential as to qualitatively raise such a strike to assume real political determination.”

“Acting in the fullness of world-historical existence,” Luria writes, “means recognition and effectuating a political existence, which for the working-class is realised according to the capacity to interrupt and thus overturn the present economic arrangement, inevitably and invariably referring to the singular unique historical capacity of the working-class, the withdrawal of labour. The capacity for the withdrawal of determinate labour at scale constitutes the ‘negative’ moment of world-historical existence, leverage, whereas the ‘positive’ moment, the appropriation of the developed productive forces, the conversion of superfluous labour time into free disposable time, entails the maximal horizon that this leverage might attain.”

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In an insightful piece at Global Inequality and More 3.0, Branko Milanovic writes: “Several days ago, at a conference in Guangxi Province in Southern China, I had a conversation with the editor of the Chinese company that published translations of two of my books. He was very happy with how my Global Inequality did in China (which, to be realistic, probably means a sale of a few thousand copies) because, as he said, ‘the audience in China is interested only in China. They do not want to read books about other countries and the rest of the world.’ And indeed, he added, Chinese authors write almost exclusively about China. Like many comments, when made by somebody who is more knowledgeable about the topic than us—but express exactly what we might have thought for a long time—it struck me: it is something that I and, I am sure, many other people have noticed.”

Milanovic notes that “There are…hundreds of books written by American authors (of non-Chinese background) on China. But what seems to be missing—and was in effect implied in the comment of my publisher—is books by Chinese authors on America or the West or Africa or any other part of the world. I do not know the Chinese publishing well enough: there must obviously be such books—but I do know the English-language publishing scene, and I do not see such books there. Is it that American publishers do not want to publish them or is it that no Chinese historian has cared to write a biography of (say) Ronald Reagan or Bill Clinton the way that Ezra Vogel has published a biography of Deng Xiaoping or Joseph Torigian biography of Xi Zhongxun (Xi Jinping’s father)?; why did not Jiang Zemin write a book On America the way the Kissinger wrote On China? (The only such book that seems to be mentioned in American circles is the book by the current Politburo member Wang Huning written after his one-year stay in the United States in 1980s, America Against America.)”

He argues that “this self-concentration limits China’s ideological influence in the rest of the world and its soft power. The latter has definitely increased with China’s economic success, but in that area the country still ‘punches way below its (economic) weight.’ Compare the explosive rise in Chinese-made electric vehicles with the increase of China’s soft power: do we see a similar trend there? Yes, indeed some improvements, reflected in new visa-free policies towards European countries and thus more tourists, greater number of foreign students in China, so-called Chinamaxxing among some groups of the young in America, success of Chinese films…and soap-operas. But all of that is very modest for a country that produces almost one-quarter of world output. It surely does not ‘produce’ one quarter of world culture or intellectual activity (if the latter is defined as influential books, of fiction and non-fiction, politics, history; films, plastic arts, music, theater etc.)”

Milanovic observes that, “Paradoxically, China might have had more soft power when it followed self-destructive policies of Maoist Cultural Revolution. Although Maoism was never well defined nor was it a global ideology, it had followers across the world from the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia, Naxalites in India to Sendero Luminoso in Peru and the New Left in Europe. The point is not that these followers were ‘nice guys’; the point is that China’s ideological power (even if that power was nor exercised for the good) might have been greater then than now.”

At Unherd, Popppy Sowerby writes on Chinese livestreamers: “The appeal is rarely that these streamers are especially sexy, or outrageous, or original—it is that they are absurd and perform on demand. The emptier the logic of the streams, the more engagement they drum up. We are accustomed to Western influencers behaving like miniature celebrities—the principles of authenticity, glamor and charisma are piped in directly from Hollywood—whereas Chinese idol culture is about cohesion. Tuanbo [group or team livestreams] performers make themselves generic and perform robotically, often literally moving like automatons. There is no interest in intimacy or sincerity…On the Western internet, the individual is the star; on the Chinese internet, success means operating as a highly efficient whole. And so the two forms of content reflect the philosophies of their alien worlds.

“Still, it takes a lot of effort to look that flat,” she continues. “China’s streaming stars are working their asses off to come across as catchphrase-bleating idiots while carrying out meticulous and highly choreographed set-pieces. The finished product more closely resembles a call center or production line than a television show. In this, the streams mirror the country’s industrial and military prowess. There is often something borderline martial in the videos’ regimentation. No other country attracts foreign viewers with the spectacle of men marching in a city square.”

Sowerby observes that, “Since the Nineties the West has watched, enthralled and aghast, as China has churned out vast factories, corralled hyperefficient workforces and thrown together cities seemingly overnight. Online, a similar thing is happening to pop culture. If the Californian dream of the internet was about liberating creativity, creating a boundless Eden of artists and independent agents, tuanbo offers an alternative future: content that resembles manufacturing. The livestream host is a worker in a vast attention economy, laboring under the same prerogative for efficiency that transformed the country’s factories into the workshop of the world. The principles of Chinese social media are ruthless visions of the future: hyperrationalism and scale, mass production. We are glued to them as horrified Victorians would be glued to the vision of industrial textile mills. They show us how quickly we become cogs.”

She concludes: “Aside from merely degrading the quality of pop culture—a lost cause anyway in the age of TikTok—what makes tuanbo so unsettling is that it breaks down our understanding of the role of the internet as an ocean of creators, free individuals operating without limits, replacing it with a homogenized bloc of content producers and consumers who are, by definition, unsubversive. China’s novel model of scaling and optimizing online videos may in the future outcompete the Western model of individual creativity. After all, this is the country that conquered industrialized manufacturing; culture, too, could one day be ‘made in China.’”

What grounded your thinking this week? Share in the comments.

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