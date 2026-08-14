Handful of Earth

Handful of Earth

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J. David Bartram's avatar
J. David Bartram
13h

All these "Groundings" were excellent. I was especially taken by "What Will We Do With The Men?" I had never thought of things in this way. I'm an 82 year old man and living comfortably with money that my wife and I accumulated in a different time. Things are not the same anymore.

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