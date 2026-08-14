Weekly Groundings are published every Friday to highlight the most interesting news, links, and writing I investigated during the past week. They are designed to ground your thinking in the midst of media overload and contribute to Handful of Earth’s broader framework. Please subscribe if you’d like to receive these posts directly in your inbox.

Leighton Woodhouse discusses the contradictions within the Democratic Socialists of America in an insightful piece at Social Studies. He writes that “politics is a contest between two factions of the elite: those whose class status is largely a function of their accumulated economic capital, and those whose class status derives from their wealth in cultural capital…In an earlier era, these elite factions might have been more honest about their parochial class interests. But we happen to live in an age in which there is only one legitimating ideology for state power: democracy. So both sides are forced to speak in universalist terms rather than in narrow, self-interested ones.”

“The DSA, like most progressive political groupings, is a vehicle for the cultural elites,” Woodhouse writes. “You’re unlikely to find a lot of blue collar or even white collar workers at their meetings. More likely you’ll find creative class people or knowledge economy workers whose economic prospects have been stunted for a variety of reasons—the Great Recession, Artificial Intelligence, whatever. In this sense, they’re ‘larping’ as working class. But only at their peril should DSA’s detractors dismiss this class faction as somehow fraudulent.”

He contends that “There is, in fact, no more transformational a political constituency than surplus elites—those who were promised a bright future that never materialized. Many, though not all, revolutions have been catalyzed by this group. Hong Xiuquan fashioned himself a messiah and led the Taipei Revolution after failing his civil service exam four times. Gerrard Winstanley led the communist Christian denomination known as the Diggers after his business as a London cloth merchant was destroyed by the English Civil War. Downwardly mobile surplus elites played pivotal roles as Crusaders in Medieval Europe, as Bolsheviks in the Russian Revolution, and as vanguards of the Great Awokening. They are a motive force in world history and their political formations should be taken very seriously.”

Woodhouse writes that “fragile cross-class coalitions” like the DSA “often collapse under strain, blunting the radical possibilities of revolutionary moments. In revolutionary France, the Jacobins, based in the cities, instituted price controls on bread to ease the plight of urban consumers, a demand of the radical sans-culottes. This was to the detriment of rural peasant producers, who then abandoned the revolution; it was at this moment that the French Revolution came under the full control of the bourgeoisie instead of proceeding in a more radical direction. Likewise, after the English Civil War, the ascendance of Oliver Cromwell spelled the end for communist-minded agitators like Winstanley and radical sects like the Diggers and the Ranters and the True Levelers. The Commonwealth became an administration of the bourgeoisie and ultimately ended in a restoration of the monarchy. And closer to home, the economic elite’s embrace of working class populism as a weapon against the cultural elites was abandoned almost as soon as that faction took power.”

At The Financial Times, John Burn-Murdoch writes: “In a society where the gap between the comfortably off and the just-getting-started can be crossed in a decade or two of hard work, success feels attainable and incentives are strong. When those gaps are so wide that even a lifetime of striving doesn’t offer the prospect of feeling you’ve ‘made it,’ things start to break down.

“This is essentially what has been playing out in many countries over recent decades. While wealth inequality has not changed much, the relative importance of wealth compared to income has. The median household’s disposable net worth (net property and financial wealth excluding pensions) in the UK, US, Germany and France has roughly doubled in real terms since the mid-1990s; incomes have grown by only around 30 per cent.”

He goes on: “The result is that where a generation ago it would have taken about 20 years of savings from the average salary to earn your way from the bottom quarter of the UK’s wealth distribution to the top quarter, it now takes 40. There are similar or even larger upward extensions to society’s economic ladder elsewhere.”

Burn-Murdoch notes that “This is all the more pernicious since the growing role of passive wealth gains (whether gifted by an asset price boom or one’s parents) relative to income in determining someone’s economic status is mirrored by their growing importance for wellbeing. In the 1990s income rank mattered more than wealth rank for life satisfaction or avoiding distress. Since then wealth has become steadily more influential and is now the larger driver.”

Against this backdrop, Emi Nietfeld writes at The New York Times: “Gen Z-ers are often accused of shrugging off work—in fact, they say so themselves—and who can blame them? They’ve watched millennial workers burn out, wages stagnate, degrees turn worthless and institutions crumble. Now, they’re entering what’s widely called the worst job market in years. Almost half of recent college graduates are unemployed or underemployed. The cost of living has soared; buying a house feels impossible…One viral meme captured the prevailing sentiment that ‘basically nobody under 40 right now expects good things to happen ever again.’”

“Gen Z values money and free time over job titles,” she continues. “In a recent global survey, Gen Z respondents who were not pursuing leadership roles pointed to burnout and ‘too much responsibility’ as their main reasons. In other polls, three in four Gen Z-ers wanted to become entrepreneurs, and more than half said they would be influencers if they could. They’re trying to ‘get the bag’ and make a fortune, but they’re not depending on getting promoted by their boss to do it.”

“In a recent poll, Gen Z-ers on average said that in order to feel financially successful they would need to earn nearly $600,000 a year—or roughly what the top 2 percent of Americans make. Most of the students I spoke to told me they would need $200,000 to $300,000 a year just to feel stable. To be rich, or afford kids, many said they would need millions in the bank.”

Ge Z-ers’ “powerlessness saddens me,” Nietfeld laments. “In 2024, an Emory University professor, Stephen Nowicki, observed that his college seminar students felt less control over their lives than the average prisoner felt in 1966. The belief that you shape your own destiny strongly tracks with health, income and happiness. People who feel they have agency tend to eat better, apply for more jobs and recover more easily from setbacks. It’s true that in times of uncertainty, despair is a rational response. But when young people stop believing that long-term effort will improve their lives, something larger is lost: the capacity to imagine a meaningful future.”

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In a brilliant essay at From The Forests of Arduinna, Rhyd Wildermuth discusses the Ceuta migrant crisis in terms of “the ‘Surplus Male’ problem.” He writes that “Surplus males in capitalism are treated the same way as surplus males in industrial agriculture. In industrial dairy production, male calves are considered surplus, slaughtered and packaged as veal or allowed another year or two of life to be eaten as beef. In industrial egg production, male chicks are ‘macerated’ or ‘shredded’ (dropped into grinding machines) while still alive, since it’s considered inefficient to let them live long enough to be killed for meat. The only males who get to survive are the ones kept around for breeding purposes.”

He continues: “Call those breeding males ‘elite’ and you can start to see something truly horrifying about the way capitalism sorts men, too. Men selected for their usefulness get to stick around, get better feed and nicer pastures. They get land, wealth in the form of salaries, even the chance to ‘breed’ (to have families). The more useful they are, the nicer their jobs, the higher their pay, the better conditions for living. The ones that aren’t useful? Well, they’re surplus. Some of them leave their homes and migrate, trying to cross borders into lands where they might still get to show themselves as useful. But there are fewer and fewer places where that’s possible, fewer places where they’re welcome because those places already have their own surplus males.”

“Ideology gives easy answers and smears a veneer of simplicity over terrifyingly brutal material realities,” Wildermuth argues. “Ideology on the ‘left’ gives us pat answers that feel good: the responsibility of colonialism, the obligations of ‘wealthy’ nations to the poor, the racism of anti-immigrant critics. Ideology on the ‘right’ gives answers just as inaccurate: the danger of Islam, the cultural and genetic proclivities towards violence in non-Europeans, global conspiracies to weaken Christianity. Neither side even tries to notice the global inevitability of migration as capitalism implodes and the Earth’s bio-systems shift, that many of their own sons and maybe they, too, might soon become surplus.”

Turning to the elites, The Wall Street Journal reports that “Alternative schooling is having a moment among high-income parents. Families who can afford to send their kids to the best K-8 institutions are seeking new options. They’re exploring schools that prioritize life skills and call teachers ‘guides’ or ‘coaches.’ Some use AI-based tutors that tailor the curriculum to the child’s individual needs.”

“Shaun Johnson, a venture capitalist who lives in San Francisco, plans to send his son to Alpha kindergarten. The school provides two hours of AI-based tutoring followed by interactive project-based workshops. The local tuition is $75,000 a year…High-profile fans of Alpha have included billionaire Bill Ackman. Its in-person guides are all paid six figures, according to Anna Davlantes, a spokeswoman. Remote coaches who assist with the AI software are spread out around the globe.”

At Commonplace Philosophy, Jared Henderson asks: “If AI makes it so easy to do most, and maybe even all, college coursework, what does that mean for the function of a college degree? What I’ve been intimating above is that the real function of a college degree, at least in the United States, is to serve as a credential that signals you are capable of performing certain jobs. Even humanities degrees have come to be viewed in this way. Thus, the emphasis on ‘critical thinking skills’ seen on nearly every college website.

“If AI lets you cheat your way through college, however, degrees can no longer serve this signaling function. The procurement of a college degree and the development of job skills may never have been strongly correlated, but that correlation will become less and less significant. In short, having a college degree doesn’t mean you learned anything that will make you more valuable to a future employer.”

Henderson suggests that “the future of the humanities looks less like the modern university and more like secular monasteries, communities of self-selecting individuals who live very strange lives isolated from much of the world, enabling them to teach and research. This would be a very different vision of humanities scholarship than we’ve seen for a very long time. For one, humanities scholars would be a lot poorer; they wouldn’t be able to rely on state funding nearly as much, if at all. As a consequence, things like academic conferences, where researchers fly across the world to present their papers to each other, might become a thing of the past. It may also require adapting the old Benedictine motto Ora et Labora for these new institutions. Instead of ‘prayer and labor,’ it might be ‘research and labor’—but the point being that labor, meaning the daily work that it takes to sustain a community, might have to be a regular part of these scholars’ days. Benedictines would farm or brew beer to sustain their monastery, because they had to find some way to sustain themselves so they could get back to praying. Maybe future humanities scholars will have to do the same sort of work so they can have the time to read The Republic and write about it.”

“I don’t know if that’s an attractive vision to anyone else,” he concludes. “I don’t know if most or even many humanities scholars would think this is plausible or desirable. You lose some of the romanticism of the university, which, despite its pathologies, has trained generations of humanities scholars. But I think it might be a way to keep the humanities alive.”

What grounded your thinking this week? Share in the comments.

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