Weekly Groundings are published every Friday to highlight the most interesting news, links, and writing I investigated during the past week. They are designed to ground your thinking in the midst of media overload and contribute to Handful of Earth’s broader framework. Please subscribe if you’d like to receive these posts directly in your inbox.

At The Financial Times, Sarah O’Connor reports: “This year has brought a reckoning for white-collar gig platforms like Fiverr or Upwork, which connect companies to freelancers all over the world to complete well-defined projects such as copywriting or graphic design. It turns out that by breaking jobs into tasks that are performed remotely, stripping them of the need for institutional knowledge or personal relationships, they have made that work particularly vulnerable to being replaced by AI…Although both platforms say they are pivoting towards higher-end work less vulnerable to automation, investors are not convinced. Fiverr and Upwork’s share prices have dropped 61 per cent and 47 per cent respectively over the past year.”

She notes that “Gig platforms have…become a safety net for people who have fallen out of—or struggled to access—the formal labour market. A report by the World Bank in 2023 estimated there were between 154mn and 435mn online gig workers globally, representing between 4.4 and 12.5 per cent of the global labour force. Among the advantages of this development, according to the report’s authors, are that it ‘helps manage income shock’ and ‘serves as unemployment insurance.’”

“China is perhaps the best example of a country in which gig work has served as a labour market shock absorber,” O’Connor writes. “Amid a prolonged construction downturn and the increasing automation of manufacturing work, the number of people who work as food delivery or ridesharing drivers in China increased by 10mn in two years to reach 53mn in 2025, according to estimates by the China New Employment Forms Research Center, a Beijing think-tank. So what happens if the shock absorber gets hit with a shock of its own? Because nobody employs gig workers, there is nobody to fire them either. Instead, the impact is likely to unfold under the radar in the form of fewer tasks and lower incomes, rather than the sort of job losses that economists usually trace.”

She concludes: “The gig economy was never a great safety net, since it leaves people with no employment rights or protections, and patchy support from the state in terms of pensions and benefits. But now there is a new danger: robots are quietly nibbling holes in it. Policymakers might not notice until the bottom falls out.”

Also at The Financial Times, Joe Leahy reports that “The head of one of China’s biggest ecommerce groups has warned that its 700,000 delivery workers will be replaced by robots ‘sooner or later,’ underlining the threat from rapid automation to the country’s already strained employment market. Richard Liu, founder and chair of JD.com, said the company had signed contracts with about 120 schools to retrain its army of couriers for new work such as repairing and maintaining robots.”

“‘In the future, when robots are delivering parcels, sooner or later, there will be a day when couriers are basically no longer needed,’ Liu told the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO forum in Beijing on Sunday. ‘It will definitely be robots delivering parcels. But I really do not want our 700,000 brothers to go without meals, without jobs.’ Lui did not forecast when robot deliveries would become widespread in China. However, a number of pilot projects are under way, including airport food delivery robots in Shenzhen that take meals to passengers at gates and others that can ride commuter trains in Shenzhen to restock convenience stores, Chinese media have reported.”

The article reports that “Gig workers make up about 40 per cent of all urban employment in China. The threat to blue-collar jobs from robots—and to white-collar positions from AI—comes as the government reported youth unemployment at 16.3 per cent in April…Beijing prioritised frontier technologies such as robotics in its next five-year plan, its flagship policy document that was officially approved in March. China’s plan puts ‘robotics at the heart of its modern industrial system,’ the International Federation of Robotics said. ‘The aim is to pivot its AI research towards physical applications with robots as main drivers for economic growth.’”

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“The worries that artificial intelligence is degrading education have been building for months,” The New York Times reports. “Students are using it for everything, including cheating, and a recent report out of M.I.T. said it is triggering ‘cognitive surrender.’ Many university leaders are embracing A.I. with enthusiasm anyway. As A.I. leaders warn about the dangers of their own technology, the dissonance between the optimism of university leaders and the fears of many students and professors may increase.”

“The committee at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology studying A.I. use released a number of alarming findings, including that the technology has caused ‘major shifts in campus culture,’ isolating students who are skipping office hours and ditching communal studying. Getting answers from a bot can create ‘the illusion of learning’ for students who reach for A.I. ‘at the first hint of struggle,’ the M.I.T. committee wrote in its August report.”

Despite these findings, “Many universities are embracing A.I. anyway…Harvard’s president, Alan Garber, said in public remarks this month that A.I.-backed research is on the cusp of a boom that may drive the pace of knowledge faster than at any other time in human history. Dr. Garber has said that researchers in many fields are now unlikely to be at the leading edge of their disciplines without A.I.”

At The Wall Street Journal, Anna Silman writes that, “with a new AI scandal engulfing publishing seemingly every month, it’s become more difficult to punt questions about its impact into some distant future. The spectacular implosions of big book deals over suspected AI use—and fears about who might be next—are forcing a reckoning over the nature of authorship, the relationship between writers and publishers and the industry’s long-term survival. But nobody can seem to agree who exactly is responsible for solving this problem, or even how much a problem it actually is.”

“Last year, 70 authors including Margaret Atwood and Jonathan Franzen signed an open letter to publishers voicing concerns about generative AI and asking them to make ‘a pledge that they will never release books that were created by machines.’ Yet the Big Five—Simon & Schuster, Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Hachette Book Group and Macmillan—have largely been reluctant to make sweeping pronouncements about a technology that is both potentially lucrative and increasingly ubiquitous. (Many of them are also involved in lawsuits against tech companies for training their models on copyrighted books.) Instead, they find themselves running to put out fires when scandals over AI use become too reputationally damaging to ignore.”

Silman continues: “Desperate to find hits in a time when most people are reading less and less, publishers often look to pick up self-published works that have already found an audience, a category where agents and editors say AI use is especially prevalent. But self-published authors are far from the only writers using these tools. In May, author Steven Rosenbaum, who is published by an imprint of BenBella Books, came under fire when the New York Times found he had included AI-hallucinated quotes in his book ‘The Future of Truth: How AI Reshapes Reality.’ He was open about using LLMs as a resource in the book’s acknowledgments.”

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At FrontlineMagazineOfficial, Jinoy Jose P. traces the history of the newspaper column back to mid-18th century London. “[T]he format was exhibiting the ingredients of the modern columnist: personality, regularity, controversy, reader appetite, and enemies, almost from the beginning. While the idea of a newspaper came up partly from a desire to distribute information more efficiently, the column emerged from the understanding that readers wanted help deciding what that information meant.”

“The freedom columns enjoyed helped to create, over the years, a distinctive kind of literary journalism,” he writes. “A reported article will generally begin with an event and move towards explanation. A column can begin with a man complaining about the weather, a badly written signboard or a book found on a table, and end somewhere entirely unexpected. The form allows for such associations. The best columnists make this look natural and effortless, which is one reason readers underestimate the craft. A good column may contain reporting, history, argument, anecdote, statistics, philosophy, and humour, all while pretending to have been written because the writer happened to have an opinion while sipping morning tea.”

Jinoy observes that “continuity is the column’s real advantage. An individual social-media post has the lifespan of whatever has distracted the reader most recently. A column can accumulate an archive, and the archive becomes a record of a mind reading and responding to history, though in a hurry. Read a good columnist over five years, and you discover something more valuable than a series of opinions: you learn a method of thinking. You can disagree with Vaishna Roy about Kashmir, the budget, cinema, cricket or the meaning of democracy and still be interested in how she arrives at the conclusion. The reader develops a relationship with the reasoning itself. That is why the column still serves as one of the small pillars of a society’s conversation with itself.”

At Social Studies, Leighton Woodhouse observes that “The top political publication at Substack is The Free Press, a $150 million company now owned by Paramount Skydance, whose founder now heads up CBS News. Next up is The Bulwark, which brings in $12 million in annual revenue and which was founded by a Republican political consultant, a journalist who has been a star on conservative talk radio since the early 90s, and the neocon founder of The Weekly Standard who almost single-handedly engineered the propaganda campaign that led to the Iraq War. The number three Substacker in technology is one of the most famous Silicon Valley venture capitalists in the world, who co-hosts a massively successful podcast with the guy who wrote the Trump administration’s AI platform. The Substack leaderboards are filled with celebrity household names, while the New York Times masthead is populated by people you’ve never heard of. Who is the media establishment here? Beats me.”

“I don’t mind Substack patting itself on the back for its success, which has been fairy tale-level remarkable,” he continues. “For decades, the legacy media has badly deserved to be disrupted, and Substack is the company that pulled it off. But the social impact of that success has been, on balance, a wash. The stars of the media establishment have not been displaced by Substack, but buoyed by it…Airbnb once disrupted the hospitality industry, though hotels still seem to be doing fine. Not unlike Substack, the company boasted incessantly about how it was the champion of regular people in desperate need of supplemental income. What it became was a platform for corporate middlemen to corner a new market that peeled a few customers away from Hilton, Marriott, and La Quinta Inn. The power structure remained intact, but now Airbnb is a modest part of it.”

“That’s what Substack is,” Woodhouse concludes. “With a handful of exceptions, few are making real money on it who weren’t already getting paid extremely well in media or business. The company has tilted the balance of power in the media industry, but only between the executives in the C-suite and their on-camera or in-print star talent. And the legacy brands are already joining the party, like they did when Facebook, YouTube, and every other tech media disruptor started chiseling away at their business model. There is nothing revolutionary about this. It’s your grandmother’s capitalism.

“Substack is great blogging software, and its subscription platform is a handy tip jar. The discoverability it provides through Notes and Recommendations probably compensates for Elon Musk burying its links on X. These are nice things. They’re not great things. They don’t challenge anyone in particular. They don’t topple media empires. They don’t discover great talents in the wilderness and bless them with magical wings. The Substack platform is a feature. It’s fun and it’s useful. It gets a lot of attention and generates a lot of money for its investors. It’s Katie Couric at a house party. It’s Mehdi Hasan flying commercial. It is what it is, which is really not all that much.”

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