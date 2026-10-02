Handful of Earth

Handful of Earth

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Jeffrey Strahl's avatar
Jeffrey Strahl
Oct 4

Thanks, Vincent. Copies the opening four items as arranged here in my Lockdown Times 10/2/26 edition.

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