Due to a combination of personal and professional obligations, I’ve been very busy and haven’t been able to put together Weekly Groundings the past couple weeks. However, Weekly Groundings are back today with #161!

For those of you who are new here, Weekly Groundings are published on Fridays to highlight the most interesting news, links, and writing I investigated during the past week. They are designed to ground your thinking in the midst of media overload and contribute to Handful of Earth’s broader framework. Please subscribe if you’d like to receive these posts directly in your inbox.

At The Financial Times, John Burn-Murdoch reports: “When the OECD’s Pisa study of teenage reading, mathematics and science abilities around the world showed a marked drop in 2022, many hoped this was a short-term hit from pandemic learning disruptions. The 2025 figures published a few days ago showed the opposite: a steepening of the decline. All told, the results show fifteen-year-olds in high-income countries today are roughly one and a half years behind their 2015 counterparts in terms of literacy, knowledge and reasoning skills.”

“We should always be careful of over-interpreting alarming trends,” Burn-Murdoch continues, “but the findings align with separate measures of adult skills, plus national tests as well as long-running surveys tracking young people’s difficulties with concentration and learning…My worry is that, in many countries, the past decade has seen a dangerous combination of weakening standards and reduced rigour in education. This has happened just as the rise of digital distractions and shortcuts has made these skills especially important for young people to develop the knowledge and abilities they will need in an uncertain future.”

At all of the things, Alley Valkyrie reports from the ground on the recent high school student protests in France: “There is a deeply existential backdrop that these students are responding to, in short the fact that they recognize that their prospect of a decent future is dim. They are responding to both current local and global material conditions, a phenomenon that we currently seeing in rising protest movements throughout Europe. They know that they have and are being screwed in a myriad of ways and are responding accordingly, starting with and within the milieu where they experience it by default—their schools.”

She writes: “I spent nearly two decades on the front line of protest movements in the United States. And in that time, I saw nothing near the amount of violence toward the average protestor that I’ve seen here while on the front lines of protest movements in France over the past ten years…The French police may not carry so-called ‘lethal’ weapons the way that the American police do. What they’re shooting may not be guns with bullets designed to kill, but overall, the French police are actually much more violent than the American police. Not only do they regularly succeed in killing and maiming people without even needing lethal weapons, but they are willing to commit violence against groups that American police would never dream of touching, and this is one of the most significant differences between the French and the American police.”

Valkyrie reports that “the police oppression towards these students has been shocking and unprecedented, even by modern-day French standards. In the past three weeks, nearly 8,000 demonstrators have been arrested and subsequently held in police custody, 86% of them minors. By comparison, there were fewer protesters detained during the entire first year of the Yellow Vests movement (2018-2019)6. Those detained have reported being held for hours on end in what they describe as a campaign of intimidation to make them ‘shut up.’ In the past ten days, multiple reports, videos, and eyewitness accounts have revealed a plethora of severe injuries due to police violence, amongst them a student who lost a hand, another who lost an eye, and one whose jaw was destroyed due to the use of stun grenade. After the incident where a student lost his hand hit the headlines, the government responded by announcing that they would no longer use a certain type stun grenades against high school students.”

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At Global Inequality and More 3.0, Branko Milanovic describes the global zeitgeist of the 1990s: “It was a spirit that saw violent conflict as obsolete, that believed that all issues can be set aright through technological advances or economic schemes. It saw the commercialization of all activities not only as desirable as such but as a tool toward more prosperous and peaceful world. If there was still a problem, it was because no technical solution for it was yet invented, or a market where the problem would be auctioned off and resolved had not been created. It was exactly the middle-class narrow spirit, as described by Tocqueville: sans grandeur, but quite unaware of it and not seeking it. It was not a bellicose spirit; it was pacific and trustful of perfectibility of man and society. It was teleological. It did not see history as cyclical, but as a straight upward line.”

He asks: “Was the spirit of the nineties really believed by those who professed it, and were they aware that they might have believed it because it was pleasing to them morally and materially? I had always had trouble finding an answer to that question. But I have no difficulty describing and locating that spirit, particularly because I lived through it in an environment which reflected it probably better than any other place in the world: in Washington, D.C., working for an international institution and then for a US think tank. I was at the cross-section of the spirit that emanated originally from the ruling classes of the United States, but by the early 1990s became accepted by everybody who mattered anywhere in the world. Everybody who mattered (that is, who had some amount of political and economic influence)—and these were the people I would meet in and around Washington, might have they arrived from whatever faraway county—believed in it. Or seemed to believe in it.”

“What many of its adherents did not perceive,” Milanovic continues, “was that it also suited their own material interests. They did not want to look at that part, or most likely were reluctant to acknowledge it even to themselves, And, in fact, that part was not even apparent so long as their interests were in accord with the spirit of the time. What created problems and ultimately destroyed the spirit of the nineties was that material interests of many individuals and geopolitical interests of some nations were no longer served well by the spirit of the nineties.”

He writes that “Materially, the rise of China and more broadly of Asia lowered the economic position of Western middle classes, made their jobs redundant or precarious, while on the geopolitical stage, the rise of China challenged the dominant position of the United States. This double change (at the individual, and national levels) revealed deep inconsistencies in the spirit of the nineties. It was argued that the spirit was ‘sharing’ and cosmopolitan; and indeed it was so long as the relative betterment of the Third World involved countries and peoples without significant power or role globally. But as soon as that betterment spread sufficiently (as it did with China), it was no longer desirable. So, one was forced to conclude: improvement in welfare of the poor is desirable only so long as it does not markedly affect the relative power and the position of the rich. Once such a caveat is made, though, the entire pacific and cosmopolitan spirit if the nineties is exposed as an ideological cover to service interests of the rich.”

Reflecting on the 2020s at The Financial Times, Janan Ganesh asks: “Shouldn’t the world be enjoying an artistic bonanza right now? If there is a link between social strife and creative breakthroughs, there has been enough of the first—Brexit, Donald Trump, Covid, Ukraine, Iran—to trigger the second. Original ideas should grace the screens, the bookshelves, the concert stages. Instead, once again, the big summer films—The Odyssey and Spider-Man this time—are reworkings of old intellectual property. There has been no entirely new genre of pop music for a while. Even if you believe in the Golden Age of Television, it began when the world was rolling along smoothly in the noughties, so can’t be ‘credited’ to the more recent chaos.”



”Well,” he goes on, “I have been reading for a decade now that experts, authorities and gatekeepers have lost all legitimacy. It follows that audiences should be drowning in artistic experimentation right now. Where is it? One explanation is that…Artistic leaps happen for reasons that no one understands. There is no correlative, much less causal, link between events and art. You wouldn’t know from the conventional and almost geometric orderliness of Mozart’s music that violent revolutions and counter-revolutions were going on.”

“But I prefer another answer,” Ganesh concludes. “We don’t in fact live in interesting times. Only historical ignorance gulls us into mistaking this for an era of unusual chaos. The inflation rate in 2022 was about half what it was at the turn of the 1980s. The wars of today are localised and inconclusive. Technocrats have become deft at mitigating what should be all-consuming disasters, whether financial or biomedical, with a bailout here and a furlough there. A visitor to 2026 from a couple of generations ago would notice the low levels of violent crime, the general material comfort and the racial peace before noticing the joker in the White House or even the talk of war…Upheaval is a creative spur. There is just less of it than people are able to perceive. That the 38th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a cultural event is embarrassing, and in a sense our highest achievement.”

At Unherd, Michael Lind observes that, “At some point in the past few years, visiting nearly every major city in Europe or the Americas became indistinguishable from visiting every other major city in these regions. You could gawk at a billboard for Kylie Jenner’s makeup line on a roadside in West Hollywood or in Paris. You could dine at the Chinatown in Vegas or the one in Rome. You could book a 7 a.m. padel court in Stockholm or in São Paulo.

“Many intellectuals and revolutionaries, Right-wing and Left, find this apparent sameness—omniculture, they’d call it—downright repellent. For conservatives, it signals the erasure of particularity by ‘globalism.’ Leftists, meanwhile, see in the omniculture the triumph of a consumerist economy built on exploitation. What neither camp appreciates is that this sameness is the source of the West’s enduring influence at a time when the United States and its allies are in relative decline thanks mainly to the rise of China.”

Lind writes that “The emerging pan-Western omniculture is deeply pluralistic—but the pluralism is based on functions and sectors, not on races or religions. In premodern multiethnic societies, segregated, parallel communities often existed side by side, as in the millet system of the Ottoman Empire, which allowed minorities a restricted freedom to practice their own religion and establish their own culture and law. In today’s Really Existing West, by contrast, horizontal stratification of different areas of life has replaced vertical communal divisions. There is a pan-Western business and economic culture; a pan-Western academic culture; a pan-Western avant-garde artistic culture; and various pan-Western musical styles with fans everywhere (rock, pop, rap). The same individual can participate in all of these subcultures at different times, with no sense of contradiction.”

He argues that this set up “would have been familiar to ancient Greeks and Romans and premodern East Asians. In the Hellenistic era and the Roman period that followed, formerly segregated and separate cultures of the Mediterranean disintegrated and became parts of a kaleidoscopic whole in which at least some individuals could pick and choose among fragments of different traditions. People could take part in imperial or civic rites, worship their ancestors and household spirits, practice Stoicism or Epicureanism, and belong to this or that mystery cult at the same time. Similarly, in premodern China and Japan, you could be a Confucian in public life, a Taoist in private life, and perhaps a Buddhist on some occasions for particular purposes. This kind of cafeteria approach to culture—with no comprehensive dogma governing every aspect of life, and with some transnational subcultures appropriate for some functions but not others—is the emerging norm in the Really Existing West.”

“Subcultural pluralism, however, is not liberal individualism,” Lind continues. “The local geographic community has given way to multiple transnational communities for many people, but these decentralized communities can be just as conformist and intolerant. Marshall McLuhan believed that modern communications technology would create a ‘global village.’ Yet global villages—plural—would be more accurate. The same neoliberal economic orthodoxy is taught in business schools in the United States, France, and Brazil, while the same intolerant woke identity politics structures the arts and humanities on both sides of the Atlantic. You can choose to enjoy country music or rap, but each has its zealously guarded standards of authentic tradition.”

What grounded your thinking this week? Share in the comments.

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