Weekly Groundings are published on Fridays to highlight the most interesting news, links, and writing I investigated during the past week. They are designed to ground your thinking in the midst of media overload and contribute to Handful of Earth’s broader framework. Please subscribe if you’d like to receive these posts directly in your inbox.

At The Financial Times, Rana Foroohar writes “that America is starting to look more like Italy, another western nation with a turbulent history…The US is no longer an exceptional nation in any positive sense. I sense my fellow Americans starting to think about corruption as endemic, something ordinary people can’t do much about. This reminds me of the shoulder-shrugging ‘what can you do?’ attitude towards bad political behaviour or black-market economies that you find elsewhere. According to a recent Gallup poll, the percentage of Americans who say corruption in government is widespread has risen from 60 per cent in 2006 to 89 per cent today.”

She reports that “Economic cynicism is growing too, especially among young people. One of the most striking things about the US economy today is how the labour market is beginning to mirror the two-tiered, age-divided system that has dogged European nations like Italy, forcing younger people to live longer with their parents or leave the country for more upward mobility. The last US jobs report, out in early September, found that unemployment was 7.1 per cent for ages 20-24, as compared to 3.6 per cent for those 25-54 and 3 per cent for those over 55. Youth unemployment in Italy is much higher—a whopping 20 per cent. But the ratios are similar, with unemployment among younger people roughly double that of middle-aged workers.”

“Some of this two-tiered labour market problem revolves around age,” Foroohar notes, “but some of it is about who your parents are. If you are an insider, you have opportunity. If you are an outsider, by race or class, you have less. As academics like Raj Chetty have shown, America is looking much more like Old Europe these days in terms of mobility: where and to whom you are born has an outsized impact on how much or whether you prosper. These trends may be amplified by AI, which paradoxically seems to be favouring not young digital natives but rather older workers who have the sectoral experience necessary to leverage the technology and do not face the same risk of disruption as those seeking entry-level jobs. In a paper published in September, the Census Bureau estimated that graduates in the most AI-exposed areas would suffer a five-percentage-point decline in the likelihood of initial employment and 13 per cent lower earnings than those going into less-exposed sectors.”

Offering a different take on Italy and America at Personal Musings , Alessandra Bocchi writes: “When I speak to my Italian friends, they are in disbelief that I wouldn’t want to live in America because of the opportunities it offers…When I speak to my American friends and tell them I want to move here, they are similarly in disbelief, but for the opposite reason: That I don’t want to live in Italy. After all, Italy is known as a breathtaking country with the richest cultural heritage in the world (an objective fact, according to UNESCO). Many Americans don’t understand why I wouldn’t want a softer, more enjoyable pace of life, or why I wouldn’t want to be surrounded by such monumental, meaningful beauty built by my ancestors.”

A “bodybuilder I met,” she recounts, “left his seemingly comfortable life in Italy to become a freelance bouncer at clubs in Miami. He shares an apartment in his mid-thirties now with other friends and is about to finalize an arranged marriage with an American woman to achieve his Green Card. He is paid to go out to dinner with women merely to enjoy his presence (and nothing else). This may objectively seem like a downgrade from living in the ‘most beautiful country in the world’ with a stable job, free healthcare, surrounded by friends and family, historical architecture, and the sense of deep connection to one’s ancestry. However, he is happier because he feels free; he can sense the energetic pulse and dynamism of America, finally affording him the chance to build something for himself. He feels alive because of the risk inherent in opportunity. He said that the last time he returned home, he cried in the taxi. That’s how I felt about returning to Italy. The only thing I’m looking forward to is going back to painting at my academy with my exceptional professors, friends, and seeing my dog, and of course enjoying the architecture around me. But I know there is no surprise; it’s all perfectly predictable. I’m aware of the monotony that awaits me, and I’m dreading it.”

Bocchi continues: “Americans have a romanticized image of Italy because of the ‘Dolce Vita’ Lifestyle, which, in reality, represents the apex of bourgeois decadence. It’s what Americans perceive when visiting as outsiders because of Hollywood’s cinematic depiction. A commercial image that is so distant from the nation’s true identity…As much as the American dream is far from what it used to be, in Europe, you feel that you are forbidden from dreaming at all. And as much as living among ruins carries a fascination of its own, it soon becomes a tragedy of what no longer is.”

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At Expression, Robert Shibley writes that “As a nation, we have already run a generation-long experiment of having the higher ed sector conduct Title IX complaint processes unburdened by even rudimentary protections—and it was a disaster. Since…1999, we have seen case after case in which colleges held sexual misconduct ‘hearings’ hardly worthy of the name, routinely denying accused students (and sometimes also the alleged victims) basic protections.”

“Americans old enough to have been in high school or college around the turn of the millennium,” he continues, “will likely remember at least two of the most prominent campus sexual assault stories: the 2006 Duke Lacrosse rape accusations, and the 2014 Rolling Stone story about an alleged incident at a University of Virginia fraternity house. Both stories turned out to be fraudulent. Both ended with millions of dollars being paid out in the wake of lawsuits, and the destruction of the careers of Mike Nifong, the Durham County district attorney disbarred for his persecution of the accused Duke students, and Sabrina Rubin Erdely, the author of the Rolling Stone piece.

“It would be foolish to extrapolate from these two cases that allegations of campus sexual assault are likely to be false. But it is equally foolish to come away with the conclusion that it’s not worth implementing basic protections to prevent false accusations from ruining the lives of those who are unjustly (or even just erroneously) targeted. Indeed, one need not get anywhere near an alcohol- and drug-fueled fraternity party to become involved in a campus Title IX controversy.”

At Unherd, B. Duncan Moench states that, “At his peak, [Jordan] Peterson was a true force to be reckoned with: one of the first Anglosphere academics to stand up to the madness not only of gender ideology, but of the excesses of wokeness more generally. When nearly everyone else was too afraid to speak up, Peterson planted his flag against the crybullies. Following his resignation from the University of Toronto, and ejection into the wilds of self-employment, thousands of frustrated people began discovering Peterson’s psychology lectures on YouTube."

“That space, far from the petty tyranny of campus HR officers and faculty subcommittees, is one many still believe offers the ultimate balance between freedom of thought and financial gain—especially when combined with social media fame. Peterson’s trajectory, alongside that of others in what came to be called the ‘intellectual dark web,’ suggests otherwise. More than that, far from providing the space to explore new and challenging ideas, social media fame demands a brand of conformity every bit as anti-intellectual as its progressive mirror.”

“Over the last few years, [Jordan Peterson] has devolved from an earnest Toronto professor to an archetypal over-tanned Arizona snowbird, one who claims that Marx was summoning the power of the Devil. Or else there’s Weiss, who first rose to prominence criticizing the feminist Left’s embrace of antisemites—but whose brand of ‘viewpoint diversity’ now leaves little space for thoughtful critiques of Wall Street, tech monopolies or Israel. It’s clear, at this point, that the intellectual ‘heterodoxy’ movement died on the vine. ​​Whatever promise heterodoxy had is now long gone, with Peterson most recently becoming a podcast host on Ben Shapiro’s shamelessly partisan Daily Wire operation.”

“Unfortunately for Peterson,” Moench concludes, “his health struggles have become a punchline on both the online Right and Left. But this bipartisan fixation on the oddity of his condition—armchair diagnosing it, mocking it, politicizing it—obscures what Peterson’s sad trajectory actually reveals. The Canadian’s fall from grace is not just a personal failing, nor merely a story of fame gone wrong. It reflects, rather, how the absence of any stable, supportive intellectual home reduces heterodox thinkers to circus acts, dancing for the nickels of the donor class and moronic reply guys.

“Inside academia, heterodox work is still very much constrained, if not actively punished. Outside it, the incentives of audience capture, donor pressure, and constant performance distort it to the point that those attempting to sustain heterodox thought become caricatures of themselves—unstable, unreliable, and easily dismissed by the institutions they once challenged. And no wonder. Wokeness was never a glitch in the neoliberal order, instead reflecting, as the communitarians understood, the natural outgrowth of instrumentalist reasoning and deepening inequality. Both are part and parcel of liberal capitalism pushed to its functional limits. What a shame that heterodoxy as currently constituted leaves all of this untouched.”

At Ever Not Quite, Patrick Jordan Anderson writes that “humanism, at least as I intend to use the word, is less a movement or an ideology than a sympathy or an orientation, one which dons various attire throughout its long history, seldom demonstrating much interest in creeds or purity tests, or in the vigilant policing of its porous borders. The Roman playwright Terence declared its classical epitome: “homo sum, humani nihil a me alienum puto”—’I am human, nothing that is human is alien to me.’ And this attitude has captured for all time humanism’s peculiarly capacious exclusivity: comprehensive in scope, yet restricted to the concerns and experiences of one particular sort of being.”

“Humanism,” Anderson goes on, “has a bright future behind it. Its ancient roots have been fed and refreshed time and again by new contributors, acquiring over centuries novel dimensions along with a robust vocabulary for the capacities and potentialities, if not entirely unique to the human being, then at least core to its distinctive maturation. Those approaches to life which we can broadly call ‘humanistic’ can’t be reduced to a single vision, much less a universal doctrine, but on the whole they tend to emphasize an openness to and interest in the possibilities of human creativity, agency, and achievement, and the conditions characteristic of a form of life we would be tempted to endorse as ‘eudaimonic.’ But by the twentieth century, the humiliations of modern science and the suspicions of modern thought had caught up with that ‘human prejudice’, as it’s been called, and many of the commitments of traditional humanism as it had long been understood began to look tired, antiquated, and arbitrary. And in the practical domain, the rise of industrialism gradually shifted its long-established concern for human wellbeing away from human cultivation and towards technical administration.”

“‘What is a human being for?’ This once-speculative question, apparently empty of any practical significance, has lately entered the public arena with a salience and urgency unthinkable just a few years ago. Thinkpieces and podcasts about the impact of AI have been asking it regularly, as if such reflection only became essential the moment we began to worry our machines might do it better—as if their doing it had any bearing on whether we should keep doing it. Elon Musk, to highlight one noteworthy instance, recently offered his own answer. ‘Sometimes I wonder what is our purpose,’ he mused earlier this year before an adulating crowd at a closed-door gathering of SpaceX and xAI employees, ‘and it could be that the purpose of humanity is to give birth to a star mind, a sentient sun.’ And what loftier sacrifice could we find, really, than to lean further into what already appears inevitable, and trade mere human life for such a stellar purpose?”

Anderson argues that we have now come to “come due for another ‘two cultures’ moment: a renewed public reckoning over the meaning and purpose of uniquely human modes of existence under the conditions of the technological civilization of the twenty-first, one that asks how we might imagine living worthwhile lives, having neither dissolved back into the earth nor been effaced in the hostile takeover of technology—even after both these options have come to appear, at least to some, not only thinkable but possible and even necessary.”

What grounded your thinking this week? Share in the comments.

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