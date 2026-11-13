Today’s Weekly Grounding is a special edition on this month’s midterm elections. I include some of the most interesting reporting and analysis on the elections that I have read since November 3rd. Share it with a friend if you find it useful!

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For those of you who are new here, Weekly Groundings are published on Fridays to highlight the most interesting news, links, and writing I investigated during the past week. They are designed to ground your thinking in the midst of media overload and contribute to Handful of Earth’s broader framework. Please subscribe if you’d like to receive these posts directly in your inbox.

The Financial Times reports that “Silicon Valley’s elites are grappling with how to rebuild their relationship with the American public after the alliance between tech billionaires and Donald Trump cost the Republican Party dearly in the midterm elections. Democrats, some of whom ran on explicitly anti-AI platforms, swept to power in both chambers of Congress in Tuesday’s vote and vowed in their victory speeches to bring the ‘AI billionaire class’ to heel. The tech moguls who flattered Trump, bankrolled his vanity projects and funded his Maga allies’ campaigns, in the hope that his administration would let the multitrillion-dollar AI industry rip, now need to plot a new political strategy.”

The article continues: “Republican campaign groups took more than $600mn from tech donors, while their White House allies spent the past year quashing plans by red states to pass AI safety legislation and denigrating data centre protesters—who Trump said want to be ‘backwards and poor.’…Amy Kremer, a Maga activist who helped organise the pro-Trump rally on January 6 2021, said Republicans had ‘gambled our majorities on big AI money [and] ignored their own voters.’”

“Since the election,” the report notes, “AI companies have talked about rebranding data centres as ‘compute campuses’ and promised a suite of incentives such as school funding, power investments and environmental concessions to entice local residents…Tech companies are also wary of overcorrecting. One senior executive at a large public company said they would hedge their bets going into the next election, anticipating that voters could turn on the Democrats after two years.”

For more on the politics of AI, see my article, “Globalize the Resistance to AI.”

At WelcomeStack, Michael Baharaeen breaks down polls indicating that “fully 63 percent of the electorate said they disapproved of Trump’s job performance, 86 percent of whom voted Democratic. Perhaps more strikingly, an outright majority (54 percent) strongly disapproved, and 94 percent backed Democrats. Trump’s war in Iran also appeared to play a major role in the results: three-quarters of voters (74 percent) said the war was either a ‘crucial or major factor’ to their vote choice, and they broke for Democrats by 30 points.”

He reports that “Democrats’ biggest gains came from the groups that swung hard toward Trump in the 2024 election. These included Hispanics (-28), young voters overall (-32), and young minority men in particular (-34)…When members of these populations shifted to Republicans in 2024, many were apparently just visiting rather than making a new, permanent home there. In essence, Republicans may have taken these gains for granted…Still, the 2024 election results showed that many of these voters are open to supporting Republicans and are not necessarily as reliable for the Democrats as they thought. So while Democrats can celebrate the swing back in their direction this cycle, they, too, shouldn’t assume these shifts will stick.”

“After riding a wave of anger at the Biden administration to power,” Baharaeen notes, “Trump burned through his goodwill with lightning speed, with his net approval rating turning negative after just two months and ticking steadily downward ever since. And all the while, Republicans have stood by him. However, in the aftermath of an electoral drubbing, it’s reasonable to expect the losing party to take stock of how it veered so off course and away from the median American. Republicans would be wise to reassess their relationship with Trump, who now looks much more like a liability than an asset than two years ago. In fact, one could plausibly argue that he is becoming to Republicans what Biden was to Democrats: someone who succeeded at building a winning coalition but who became an albatross for his party once in office.”

He concludes: “Perhaps the biggest takeaway from this election is that America remains in an era of politics without winners. Frustrated with their leaders and political system, Americans are losing patience with both parties, as evidenced by the record-high share identifying as independents. This has created an increasingly unstable system that produces thermostatic backlash against the party in power every few years and constant change.”

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Politico reports that “Gov. Ron DeSantis eviscerated the state of Republican politics Wednesday after the party’s devastating midterm losses, blaming everything from the Epstein files to members of Congress trading stocks. The GOP governor maintained the Democratic wins in his state and beyond were more about voters rejecting Republicans in Washington than supporting liberal policies.” DeSantis stated that the midterms were “‘close to an extinction-level event for Republicans…To call it a wave, I don’t think would be fully accurate,’ DeSantis said during a press conference in Tallahassee. ‘It’s the political equivalent of a meteor strike that went all around the United States, blue states, red states, everything in between.’”

“DeSantis, who is term-limited and set to leave office in January, slammed how Republicans attacked this election cycle by focusing heavily on transgender issues instead of other policies, like responding to the booming growth of artificial intelligence. He contended Democrats outflanked the GOP on regulating AI and big tech, winning rural voters by pushing to slow down data center development on their turf. Although DeSantis led the charge in passing legislation to ban transgender athletes participating in women’s sports five years ago, the governor argued that wasn’t a priority this cycle, as voters stressed about the economy, job market and war with Iran.”

Despite DeSantis’ scathing postmortem, his own political model played a large part in the midterm results. On this topic, see my article “The Ron DeSantisification of Donald Trump.”

On his eponymous Substack, Keith Woods writes that “A new, Gen Z-friendly left has emerged around figures like [Zohran] Mamdani and Zach Polanski, offering an identifiable set of economic policies that, whatever one thinks of their wider politics, at least presents voters with the prospect of a different future. Wealth taxes, universal basic income, public housing, higher minimum wages, redistribution: these are concrete ideas which promise to improve people’s material circumstances. What is the equivalent offer from the populist right? Generally, it’s socialism for Boomers and bootstrap Puritanism for the youngsters.”

He continues: “Trump’s signature legislative achievement, the One Big Beautiful Bill, was another shameful exercise in transferring wealth from younger generations to older asset holders. One analysis found that a typical 40-year-old earning around the median income would lose $7,500 in lifetime economic welfare under the proposed bill, while a 70-year-old on the same income would gain $17,500. The final legislation is projected to add trillions to the national debt, with future generations left to bear the costs. His chaotic handling of tariffs hardly offered a more convincing alternative. I’m not against tariffs in principle, but this was once again a policy carried out haphazardly at Trump’s whim, with little long-term planning on reindustrialisation, and repeatedly walked back in response to financial market turmoil.”

“Even when the right knows exactly what it wants,” Woods observes, “it has proved remarkably incapable of delivering it. If there was one issue on which virtually every faction of the populist right agreed, it was the threat of deplatforming. Once Trump himself was banned by all the major tech platforms after January 6, it should have been the number-one priority for a Republican administration to create lasting protections against arbitrary online censorship. Trump explicitly promised this in 2022, pledging to reform Section 230 and introduce a Digital Bill of Rights guaranteeing users an explanation and a right of appeal when their accounts were censored or removed. Instead, despite controlling both houses, Republicans were happy to treat that as a settled issue once Elon acquired Twitter, and Meta and YouTube opportunistically walked back some of their censorship of popular conservatives.”

The midterm results, Woods argues, reflect a “deeper asymmetry between the left and the right. The left has a brain. It has a cadre of intellectuals and professional activists who set its agenda and strategy, thinking in lifetimes. Its patrons, likewise, are happy to invest in all manner of cultural projects they feel are in line with their values. The right does not have a brain. It is largely led from the bottom by media trends and desperate attempts to maintain office. Its patrons tend to look at their investments much as they do business investments, and expect an immediate return in the form of seats and access to political power….The left has spent generations building institutions capable of shaping the culture in which elections are fought. It is not reliant on one election victory or office to expand its influence. And because it has durable institutions and professional activists and intellectuals, it doesn’t have to worry about its cultural power being wiped out by losing an election cycle. Consider the contrast of how many influential right-wing media figures face the possibility of years more of censorship, financial deplatforming, and legal warfare as the Democrats regain power.”

Reporting from a Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) event in Philadelphia for Racket News, Matt Taibbi writes that “Free speech is in trouble, and problems are snowballing, with the First Amendment now squeezed between competing visions of unfreedom. The massacre of the Republican party at the polls last week was driven at least in part by the Trump administration’s cringeworthy failures on the issue. Evidence for a pattern of tit-for-tat deplatforming efforts abound. Two weeks ago in the Washington Post, [FIRE President Greg] Lukianoff noted an all-time high in efforts to shut down speakers on campus. America never saw more than 200 such episodes in a year, but we’re at 207 and climbing in 2026.”

“There’s a bigger problem we rarely talk about,” Taibbi reflects, “even at events like the FIRE conference. Supporters of civil liberties are becoming a subculture. We’re aging out of the era when Americans reflexively understood why free speech is important. It’s about more than law. Lawyers are busy now doing things like springing Larry Bushart from a 37-day Tennessee jail stint for posting an anti-Trump meme (his wife joked last night that was a ‘quiet month’) or keeping professors like the University of Washington’s Stuart Reges out of trouble for spoofing land acknowledgements—it’s ‘been a lot,’ Lukianoff admitted. As a result, there’s little time for extolling the benefits of free speech culture, which is about far more than the right to say unpleasant things. It’s a way of life.”

He continues: “Speech was under serious attack before 2024 and was a major issue in that year’s election. Donald Trump had a golden opportunity to remind the world why American attitudes about speech are unique and why we’ve historically fought so hard to protect them. He didn’t do it. Instead, Trump barrelled into office issuing orders showing he either didn’t understand the First Amendment, or worse…, he did understand, and didn’t care. Often, the administration made a show of violating the First Amendment where other presidents would have just done the bad thing quietly, like the case of revoking AP’s credentials over ‘Gulf of America,’ or saying out loud that foreign students were being detained or having visas revoked for speech reasons. Now, absent a big cultural change, we’ll continue down a tailspin of creepy pessimism that’s gripped the country for decades.”

Taibbi concludes by describing “the difference between censors and freethinkers. For the former, the world is a narrow, obvious, uninteresting place. In their misery as tenants of this uninteresting pile of particles, they become impatient to correct its wrongs. One person is hateful, another a quack, a third a purveyor of misinformation, a fourth a security threat, all should be muzzled, and so on.” For the latter, the world is a place of “wonder” and incomplete knowledge: “America was specifically designed to be a place where every person is free to make his or her own accommodation with the uncertainties of existence.”

For my own reflections on another FIRE gathering in Philadelphia, see “Why Free Speech? (Part 1).”

What grounded your thinking this week? Share in the comments.

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