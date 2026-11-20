Today’s Weekly Grounding is a Special Edition on the topic of artificial intelligence. Previous Special Editions on AI can be found here, here, here, here, and here.

For those of you who are new here, Weekly Groundings are published on Fridays to highlight the most interesting news, links, and writing I investigated during the past week. They are designed to ground your thinking in the midst of media overload and contribute to Handful of Earth’s broader framework. Please subscribe if you’d like to receive these posts directly in your inbox.

At Social Studies, Leighton Woodhouse writes that Jensen Huang “isn’t a particularly deep thinker about AI. He’s a salesman and he wants to sell as much of his product as possible. He routinely derides concerns over catastrophic AI risk as reckless fearmongering, much as tobacco executives once dismissed claims that their products were addictive and deadly. He seems to believe, or acts as if he believes, that his chips and the AI advances they power are just a normal commodity. And that makes sense; it’s in his interest to see things that way. A widget peddler doesn’t benefit from the widespread belief that his widgets are secretly weapons of mass destruction.

“Like Huang,” Woodhouse continues, David Sacks “sneers at the AI ‘doomers,’ and for much the same reason. But unlike Huang, he is a full-throated evangelist of the China Threat Doctrine. He has claimed that China is just three to six months behind the U.S. on AI research, and that we will cede that advantage if we constrain advances with regulations.”

Woodhouse notes that, despite Sacks’ fearmongering, “the Chinese government doesn’t even seem particularly interested in amassing Nvidia chips. Sacks and Huang are right about that part: the CCP doesn’t want to become reliant on the American tech stack. That’s why China routinely falls short of legally purchasing the quota set for it on Nvidia chips, even while individual Chinese companies buy them on the black market. The dynamic isn’t that China is pining for Nvidia chips and is being stymied by gratuitous export control laws. It seems more that Nvidia is desperate to sell as many chips to China as possible, whether by hook or by crook.

“Next time you’re told that if we slow down the frontier AI labs to stem the risk of species-level human displacement then China will charge ahead and create a robot-enabled authoritarian one world government, ask yourself why the same White House that invokes that threat seems so intent on providing Chinese companies with all the frontier technology they can afford. Are these people really concerned about the future of the country, or of humanity for that matter? Or are they just terrorizing you into letting them do whatever they want, without the faintest trace of legal accountability?”

At The Wall Street Journal, Zusha Elinson reports on the death of Nvidia employee, Irfan Al-Hussaini, “a senior data scientist at Nvidia, earning around $500,000 a year in base pay and stock grants…On the morning of July 22, about an hour after Al-Hussaini finished a work presentation, his colleagues received a note saying his wife wasn’t well and he was taking the rest of the day off, according to messages reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. Twenty minutes later, Athena called 911, screaming that he had hanged himself. Eight days later, he died at Stanford Medical Center at age 32.”

“The death has stunned Al-Hussaini’s family and friends in two countries. In his native Bangladesh, many had celebrated him as the successful product of a pressure-filled academic system that views the U.S. as the pinnacle. In Silicon Valley, he was part of an elite South Asian diaspora working thousands of miles from home in America’s most lucrative, cutting-edge field.”

The article reports that “Al-Hussaini’s family is publicly challenging the medical examiner’s suicide ruling. They have staged protests at the California attorney general’s office in Sacramento and at Palo Alto City Hall, holding ‘Justice for Irfan’ and ‘We Want Answers’ signs. His death has become a social-media flashpoint in Bangladesh and sparked a demonstration at the prominent Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, where he earned his undergraduate degree.”

The Financial Times reports that “OpenAI has hired Dan Driscoll, the former US Army secretary who resigned following tensions with defence secretary Pete Hegseth, as the military seeks to expand its use of AI to enhance national and cyber security. The Iraq war veteran and close friend of vice-president JD Vance will join the group in a newly created role as senior counsellor for national security modernisation, OpenAI told the FT. The San Francisco-based group added that Driscoll would focus on working with American allies to advance the responsible use of AI.”

“At the Pentagon,” the article notes, “Driscoll drove reform efforts aimed at introducing new technology more quickly and making weapons more interoperable. Earlier this year, he organised a huge hackathon called Operation Jailbreak to improve communications between weapons using lessons learnt in Ukraine…His appointment comes as OpenAI has provided cyber defence in several European countries, including France, Germany and Poland, with access to its models. It has also allowed the Ukrainian government to access a programme called Daybreak designed to help identify software vulnerabilities.”

“OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said the US had an ‘extraordinary opportunity’ to work with countries to spread the adoption of democratic AI. ‘I’m excited to welcome Dan Driscoll to OpenAI to strengthen American leadership and help us do that.’ OpenAI said Driscoll would advise public and private sector partners in modernising policy and strategic ways to ‘unlock practical uses of AI to improve national security and help ensure the world is building AI to support democratic principles.’”

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At his Substack, fabio vighi writes that “Microsoft’s global outage of 12-13 November has left millions locked out of Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive and Copilot. In Hong Kong, traders at major banks reported disrupted workflows; in Japan, government offices apparently reverted to paper; in the Philippines, court operations were delayed; OpenAI and Anthropic reported problems with Microsoft connectors.”

Then the “FAA…grounded every departing flight in the United States after a single communications failure hit all 22 of the country’s air-traffic control centres simultaneously. This is only the second nationwide ground stop since 9/11. We are told it’s not a cyberattack, and that there’s no connection to the Microsoft outage. Homeland Security nonetheless admits investigators will examine a possible link to the FAA’s new AI system for rerouting planes. Whether or not such a link exists, the point is that in twenty-four hours we’ve had one cloud failure, one telecoms glitch, and the skies over the world’s largest economy have fallen silent.”

“The Microsoft outage and the recent cyber scares may not be identical phenomena,” Vighi argues, “but they perform the same ideological function. They work as ‘gentle reminders’ that the infrastructure on which contemporary life depends is fragile, externalised and beyond democratic control. In a financial system built on the expectation of continuous expansion, such fragility appears first as a market to be developed, and then as a political case for more resilience and rescue.”

He concludes: “Let’s reconcile ourselves to this boring truth and avoid hysterical fits: capital today needs hackers our Western elites cannot control, just as it needed a virus in 2020. It needs AI-threats that can be AI-tested and AI-rescued. This is the global business model…We have long been prepared for psychological resilience; now it is AI’s turn to generate monsters of reason. But we’re being taught that we shouldn’t worry, because the same AI also sells the defence. It is the same wonderful loop: more AI, more vulnerability, more spending… more AI.”

“It’s increasingly clear that contemporary capitalism needs a permanent horizon of vulnerability in which security becomes a condition of economic survival. Insecurity, in other words, is transformed into an asset class. Fear is capitalised. The threat is securitised, insured, subsidised, outsourced and made available for investment. All of this, meanwhile, serves as a screen: the endless state of emergency absorbs the immiseration that the system cannot resolve, while the financial status quo reproduces itself. The hacker, then, does not need to win. He just needs to remain plausible—because the market only needs you to believe that, one day, you might be next.”

At Unherd, Malcolm Kyeyune writes that “the critical shortfall of trained air-traffic controllers is now so dire that the FAA has given up on solving it through recruitment efforts alone. To add insult to injury, the DOGE cuts did not spare the FAA: hundreds of probationary employees (many in charge of maintaining or upgrading its critical infrastructure) were laid off during those abortive efforts to constrain government waste. One potential solution that the FAA hopes will partially ameliorate these problems is to be found in AI. Of course, in yet another random coincidence, the newest FAA AI system (creatively dubbed SMART AI) happened to roll out just three days before this catastrophic systems outage occurred. Unsurprisingly, the FAA strenuously denies any form of connection between this AI rollout and the systems failure.”

He states that “the question of whether or not increased AI dependency caused these outages is much less interesting than the question of whether or not AI could cause other outages of this kind. And here, the answer is quite clearly yes. The FAA hopes to use AI as a cost-saving measure in order to employ fewer people (or at least make up for the reality that it can’t even find enough people to employ). Microsoft, and the wider tech sector in general, hope to use AI in order to replace coders, or at least hire far fewer of them. Already, the tech sector is in the middle of a dramatic jobs collapse for entry-level workers. The collapse in junior hiring means there won’t actually be that many tech seniors in 10 or 20 years’ time; our only hope is that the computers will have become so good at maintaining themselves that humans will no longer need to have a hand in the process.”

Kyeyune writes that “AI (or so the FAA hopes) will one day make for a world where even fewer air traffic controllers manage the thousands of planes up in the sky at any given moment; AI (or so Microsoft hopes) will one day mean you can roll out new features twice as fast with only half as many coders earning only half as high a salary as they do today. And though the technology is unique, we truly have been here many times before.”

“Whether the invention of (LLM-based) AI represents a ‘revolution’ or not,” he concludes, “is a hotly debated topic at present. Regardless of where one comes down on that issue, it’s worth pointing out that the area AI promises to revolutionise is the art of cutting corners. Today, we are “merely” dealing with sudden and unexplained record-breaking service outages, deferred maintenance, and ruthless cost-cutting. But, given the path we are currently on, it’s not inconceivable we might soon be dealing with electricity outages and planes falling out of the sky. As history teaches us, once a society becomes obsessed with finding new and novel ways of corner-cutting above all else, disaster soon follows.”

At Savage Minds, Arundhati Roy writes that “AI has crashed into the world of literature, leaving writers, publishers, literary agents, readers, critics, teachers and students feeling the ground give way under their feet. Professors must now look at student assignments with distrust. Publishers have to evaluate new writers like detectives inspecting a potential crime scene. It’s hard to describe what this does to reading or learning. The joy and challenge of intellectual engagement has been replaced by something closed, mordant and mechanical. A taxidermists’ Shangri-La in which everything that was once alive has been skinned and stuffed, and regards you unblinkingly, with a meaningful glint in its bright, spurious eyes. It’s like looking at someone and wondering if it’s really who you think it is. Or looking in the mirror and seeing your likeness, but knowing it isn’t really you. In time, we may forfeit that knowledge, too. Then we will no longer know who we are, or even if we are.

“And when this happens to a whole society, a whole species, when we can no longer rely on instincts that have been learned over centuries, passed down from generation to generation, when we can no longer trust our hearts, our eyes or our ears, when we can no longer tell truth from falsehood or the virtual from the real, when time collapses and the past, present and future run into each other, when a million languages and cultures are pureed into glop, when an ancient social compact—whatever its limitations and flaws—is smashed beyond recognition, are we setting ourselves up for mass psychosis?”

“Colonisation always comes bearing shiny gifts,” Roy notes. “But AI is colonisation of a kind few of us can even imagine. It’s capitalism’s final destination…Here…is Peter Thiel, chairman of Palantir: ‘The initial founding vision was that we were going to use technology to change the whole world, to overturn the monetary system of the world… We could never win an election… because we’re in such a small minority. But maybe you could actually unilaterally change the world, without having to constantly convince people and beg people and plead with people who are never going to agree with you.’ And here’s Shlomo Kramer, CEO of the Israeli tech company Cato Networks: ‘It’s time to limit the First Amendment in order to protect it… We need to control the platforms, all the social platforms. We need to stack-rank the authenticity of every person that expresses themselves online and take control over what they are saying, based on that ranking.’”

She concludes: “While there is so much debate about what AI can and cannot do for humans, there is too little talk about what it’s doing to humans. Studies have warned of a relationship between AI and cognitive decline in human beings. Human intelligence looks set to plunge in proportion with the rise of artificial intelligence. Perhaps our unused brains will atrophy, our heads will shrink and our fingers will turn into undulating prompt tentacles. Those of us who have already lived our lives in a different kind of world know what we are losing. But what of the generation that is about to come of age? Will it have its own language, its own thoughts, its own grief? Will it have the right to strive? To fall? To fail? To be imperfect? Will it experience the impossible pain and ecstatic pleasure of solving a math equation or creating art or literature or music of its own—however flawed? The triumph of AI will be a crime against humanness. It will bottle our brains in formaldehyde. It will destroy the world as we know it. The men who promote it and profit from it are cognisant of this, and have already made arrangements to exit into another realm.”

What grounded your thinking this week? Share in the comments.

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