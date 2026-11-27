Weekly Groundings are published on Fridays to highlight the most interesting news, links, and writing I investigated during the past week. They are designed to ground your thinking in the midst of media overload and contribute to Handful of Earth’s broader framework. Please subscribe if you’d like to receive these posts directly in your inbox.

At The American Scholar, Jessa Crispin writes that “Our ruling class is hostile to the decorative and the frivolous, the millennials all live in gray boxes with gray floors and gray walls and ‘neutral’ (gray) clothing, our tech overlords rarely bother to wear more than poorly fitting T-shirts and fleece vests. Even the RETVRN guys who bemoan the ugliness of contemporary culture and yearn for Gothic cathedrals, French interiors, and realism in art are not exactly signing up to learn masonry or glassblowing.

“So what about our current White House? Donald Trump’s taste has often been described as ‘rococo,’ but by that most people just mean a cluttered, fussy style. There’s gold on everything. From the gilding of Oval Office knickknacks and the spray painting of plastic wall adornments that may or may not be from Home Depot, the president has not so much redesigned his residence as simply added a lot of stuff that lacks aesthetic coherence.”

“The Trump Aesthetic,” she goes on, “is more about what he can make people do without being questioned or stopped. Consider the attempted refurbishment of the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall. Or the spray paint-like gilding on the monuments near the Lincoln Memorial. Or the proposed Triumphal Arch. The message is not, Look at how good this looks. It’s Look at all that I am able to make someone do.”

“For all the big talk Donald Trump made during his campaign about the return of manufacturing to the United States, none of his policies, including the tariffs, has done anything to nurture a healthy ecosystem for manufacturers and craftspeople. The restoration of American Made isn’t only about investment and training. It’s also about reputation. A New York Times profile of Jacob Long’s American Woolen Company, which recently opened a textile factory in Connecticut with which to make textiles, reveals one surprising obstacle to finding clients: the poor reputation that the United States has for quality goods. Luxury fabrics come from Italy. The United States produces … well, not that much at all.”

“Times of artistic and aesthetic flourishing,” Crispin argues, “where craftspeople are employed and skills are in demand, isn’t just a matter of opening a factory or starting an arts school. It’s a whole system that requires delicate maintenance and balance, with government support and public investment.”

Offering a more optimistic (albeit less artistic) take on American manufacturing, Rana Foroohar writes in The Financial Times that “The manufacturing sector in the US is having a renaissance, not just in terms of output but more recently jobs. Major investments into advanced manufacturing—think chips, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, computers and electronics—took year-on-year production growth in US factories from -1.7 per cent in 2024 to 2 per cent in 2025 to 4 per cent this year. That’s the strongest sustained growth since Covid. Hiring finally rebounded in 2026, with 58,000 new jobs created as of October. These jobs pay about a third more than old line factory work, as they require highly technically skilled workers who are as likely to programme robots or leverage AI as they are to drill or weld by hand.”

She reports that “cutting-edge technologies like additive manufacturing and AI-enhanced robotics are coming of age, and being used at scale to cut both energy and labour costs, bringing production closer to consumption. Second, the world has moved from a ‘just in time’ to a ‘just in case’ mindset, which will necessitate new trade and supply chain pathways, as well as new production systems. Finally, energy prices are likely to stay higher for longer thanks to increased AI demand, supply shortages and the weaponisation of chokepoints. All of this will speed industrial changes already under way.”

Foroohor concludes: “All of this will support a kind of systems thinking that the Chinese, for example, do very well, and Americans have been less good at in recent years. Addressing resiliency will mean looking beyond your company or even your own sector to a broader ecosystem of risk. Where is steel and mineral capacity? Where are the maritime chokepoints? But resilience gaps will also create new investment opportunities. Nearly all the growth in the US manufacturing industry in the past few years has been high value. Factories are back, and they are better.”

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“On the top of a mountain in the Chilean desert,” The Wall Street Journal reports, “an $800 million U.S.-taxpayer-funded telescope just opened its eye. The brand-new Vera C. Rubin Observatory is supposed to complete a groundbreaking ‘survey’ of the universe, the most comprehensive catalog of its galaxies, asteroids, supernovas and black holes ever completed. But Rubin’s scientists have encountered a problem. Fast-moving, light-reflecting satellites are leaving white streaks across their photographs. The proliferation of satellites is an ‘existential threat’ to the observatory’s work, said J. Anthony Tyson, its chief scientist…Tyson and other scientists warn that these orbiting machines will make it increasingly difficult to do astronomical research from Earth—and, eventually, will render the night sky unrecognizable.”

“Currently, there are more than 17,000 active satellites in orbit, compared with around 1,000 a decade ago, said Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist who has cataloged every orbital rocket launch since 1957. A decade from now, he estimates, there will probably be over 100,000. Satellites reflect sunlight back to Earth. As the number of satellites grows, so too will light pollution from space.”

WSJ caption: Images of the sky released in 2019 by the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile show streaks from Starlink satellites.

The report continues: “The majority [of the world’s satellites] are owned by Starlink, which provides internet connectivity around the world. In the future, as it becomes cheaper to launch material into space, more companies and governments will launch their own satellites. Blue Origin, Google, Cowboy Space and others have all said they plan to build orbital data centers, which would likely consist of hundreds of thousands of satellites. SpaceX says its ‘Starmind’ orbital data center would have over a million satellites. Satellites now aren’t very large. Starlink’s satellites are about four square meters in size, roughly equivalent to a king bed. But satellites involved in orbital data centers would be much larger. SpaceX said in public filings that the satellites involved in its orbital data center would be up to 1,500 square meters. Cowboy Space said its satellites would be 4,800 square meters, close to the size of a football field.”

Dr. John Kim, Pharm.D, FAARFM writes on the lead detonation in Iowa: “On Wednesday, November 25, at 9:00 AM Central, the U.S. Army detonated 68 drums of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa. That was about 9,774 pounds of material. Lead makes up roughly 71% of lead azide by weight, so close to 6,900 pounds of lead went through that blast.”

He states that “Air was never the main long-term risk. Lead particles settle. The real exposure now is dust on surfaces, soil, gardens, porches, cars, and whatever gets tracked into the house. Children under six are the most vulnerable because they touch the ground and put their hands in their mouths…Before the blast, Illinois environmental and health officials said publicly that the Army had not shared the breadth or methodology of its monitoring with them. Iowa environmental groups are now asking for a full accounting of how this material was allowed to degrade and why the public was told so late.”

Kim continues: “One week after 9/11, the EPA told New Yorkers the air near Ground Zero was safe to breathe. In 2003, the EPA’s own Inspector General concluded the agency did not have enough data to make that statement, and that the White House had influenced the messaging to be more reassuring. Thousands of responders and residents later developed serious illness, and a federal health program was created to care for them. I am not saying anyone is lying about Iowa. I am saying that government agencies have a track record of speaking with more certainty than their data supports, especially in the first days of a crisis. The honest position right now is: early air data looks good, ground data is pending, and ‘trust but verify’ is the right posture.”

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The New York Times reports on the “‘sheconomy,’ a phrase used by the Chinese government to describe women’s spending power.” This is a $1.5 trillion industry in which “Toned, topless male dancers tear off their robes before sold-out theaters. Costumed actors at theme parks are pinched, pulled and photographed by hundreds of women. Strapping young men race up mountains carrying female hikers in their arms.”

The article reports that “Women flush with disposable income are pursuing virtual romances with A.I. companions, playing video games that appeal to female romantic fantasies and devouring television dramas and novels featuring women as business tycoons, military commanders and political leaders—characters not traditionally portrayed by women. Among the fastest-growing offerings are sometimes risqué entertainment services that put men on display. The trend reverses the ‘male gaze,’ in which women are objects of male desire…”

NYT caption: Chinese theme parks are hiring handsome young men to entertain female visitors with photos and interactive games, offering salaries of up to $4,500 a month without a degree.

“Driving the boom is a generation of increasingly affluent, educated urban women shaped by three decades of China’s one-child policy…Businesses are selling what is called ‘emotional value’ services—or feel-good experiences—to women who are more financially independent than their mothers and grandmothers.”

Mumbai || Paused presents a photo essay on the contemporary Indian city. “It’s fascinating to watch the way Indian cities are all beginning to resemble each other,” he writes. “Today’s photo essay is an attempt to capture the new Indian city.” Here are some of my favorites.

What grounded your thinking this week? Share in the comments.

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