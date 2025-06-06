Handful of Earth

Handful of Earth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pedro L. Gonzalez's avatar
Pedro L. Gonzalez
16h

Thanks for the mention!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Vincent Kelley
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Vincent Kelley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture