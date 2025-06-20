Handful of Earth

Handful of Earth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffrey Strahl's avatar
Jeffrey Strahl
18h

"“Netanyahu Has Wanted War with Iran for Decades”"

All of Israeli's top political figures, of all parties, fully support the attack on Iran. Please, let's not make it all about Bibi.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Vincent Kelley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture