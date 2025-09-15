The crowd reacts after Charlie Kirk is shot at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Image by Tess Crowley/The Deseret News/AP.

After the assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10th, many prominent media outlets turned to the topic of race in their obituaries of the conservative activist.

Kirk “amplified the ‘Great Replacement’ conspiracy, which is based on the belief that there’s a plot to replace White people with minorities,” CBS News wrote. The New York Times obituary proclaimed that Kirk “tweeted relentlessly with a brash right-wing spin, including inflammatory comments about Jewish, gay and Black people.” And from The Washington Post: “Mr. Kirk this week sparred with CNN commentator Van Jones, after the former Obama administration official accused him of ‘race-mongering’ with his commentary on the stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte.”

These obituaries illustrate the intractable racialism that pervades American politics. Conservatives like Kirk and their liberal critics are equally compelled to read politics through the lens of racial difference and conflict. The ubiquity of race in the Kirk obituaries also points to the latent assumption that racial animosity played an important part in his assassination.

This knee-jerk racialist compulsion is, from a historical perspective, understandable. From the Civil War and Reconstruction to Jim Crow and the Civil Rights movement, racial strife has been the most visible and arguably most decisive factor in America’s political trajectory. Despite the obfuscatory ends to which woke academics have deployed the term, “whiteness” is still a useful concept to understand how white identity has been a historically powerful force in American politics. The “color line”—a deep division between white and black America—has animated some of the country’s most profound political transformations at multiple inflection points in American history.

However, in the past fifteen to twenty years, national politics has become increasingly difficult to make sense of through the twentieth-century conception of the color line. Barack Obama’s presidency was pivotal in this change. His election in 2008 and re-election in 2012 established that a critical mass of white America was willing to vote for a nominally black president. While many of these Obama voters were progressive whites, others were not. In one revealing episode from the 2008 campaign,

A man canvassing for Obama in western Pennsylvania asks a housewife which candidate she intends to vote for. She yells to her husband to find out. From the interior of the house, he calls back, “We’re voting for the nigger!” At which point the housewife turns to the canvasser and calmly repeats her husband’s declaration.

Obama’s eight years in office also demonstrated that the deep state could entrust a black man to preside over American empire, an empire that is, for much of the world, indistinguishable from white supremacy and neocolonialism. Snopes reported this year that “Then-U.S. President Barack Obama dropped more than 26,000 bombs on seven countries—Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen—in 2016 alone,” all without congressional approval. Obama’s strong white support coupled with his own willingness to bomb a plethora of non-white nations radically disrupted the racial rubric of the United States between 2008 and 2016.

Barack Obama surrounded by Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, among others, on May 1, 2011 in the Situation Room of the White House. Obama and his team receive live updates from Operation Neptune Spear, which led to the killing of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan. Image by Pete Souza.

Since Donald Trump’s first electoral triumph, the meaning of the “color line” has become even more convoluted. In 2016, many white Obama voters jumped ship to Trump, who also began to pull blacks and Latinos into his orbit, a trend which has only intensified in 2020 and 2024. At the same, the “Resistance” to Trump emerged as a conspicuously white-dominated movement in an otherwise diversifying America. From white women parading around Washington D.C. in pink pussy hats during the Women’s March to antifa activists clashing with Proud Boys in Portland, Oregon, the face of opposition to Trumpism was a blindingly white one.

Demonstrators at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on January 21, 2017. Image by Jason Wu.

Antifa and Proud Boy activists face off in Portland, Oregon in 2019. Image by Karen Ducey/Getty Images.

Despite the hypervisibility of a small black misleadership class cultivated during the Obama era, the majority of black Americans were less engaged with national political life during the first Trump administration than perhaps at any other period in the country’s history. Recent immigrants—reliably the biggest believers in the American Dream—were too busy climbing the economic ladder to be actively concerned with the ideological and cultural polarization that had come to define political discourse at the national level.

As many non-whites fell into strategic retreat or pessimistic hibernation in relationship to national politics, the racial fault lines in the United States shifted even more drastically from inter- to intra-racial conflict. In 2018, I discussed the increasing prevalence of political “street fights between white people, white-on-white school shootings, and…protests for gun control” as evidence of heightening tensions within white America. I highlighted one particularly striking violent outburst, which, after the usual flurry of clickbait reporting, was quickly forgotten:

On May 19th, 2017 18-year old Devon Arthurs shot two of his roommates dead in Tampa, Florida. All three were formerly involved in the same Neo-Nazi group, Atomwaffen Division (“Atomic Weapons Division”), before Arthurs converted to Salafist Islam and killed his roommates for “disrespecting” his new faith. After murdering them, he went to a smoke shop down the street and screamed at everyone there, “Do me a favor and get the fuck on the ground!” before waiving his gun at a customer and saying, “Why shouldn’t I kill you?” Arthurs managed to go from membership in a white nationalist group that was making weapons for domestic terror to killing his former Atomwaffen associates and nearly a group of strangers, as well.

Reflecting on these murders, I wrote that “While this appears to be an isolated result of Arthurs’ individual ideological dysphoria, I think it says something more about the deep-seated enmity and lack of trust that many white people harbor toward other whites.”

This brings me back to the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk. During the manhunt for Kirk’s assassin, I assumed that whoever was eventually identified would be white. Sure enough, when a suspect was arrested, he turned out to be 22-year-old Utah native, Tyler Robinson.

Tyler Robinson. Image by The Wall Street Journal via “social media.”

The racial realities in this case—a white killer and a white victim—are hardly unique. Both of the attempts on Donald Trump’s life during his 2024 presidential campaign were made by whites. The killer of Minnesota Democratic Party state legislators earlier this year was white, as was the 2022 assailant at Nancy Pelosi’s home and the shooter at a congressional baseball practice in 2017. These examples indicate that the character of white-on-white political violence is not a one-sided partisan phenomenon. The violence flows freely in both directions.

These facts fly in the face of both identitarian left- and right-wing commentary which, ironically, share the same antiquated understanding of race in American politics. As the Kirk obituaries illustrate, the liberal press jumps on any opportunity to emphasize racial conflict in its analysis of the roots of political violence. It is much less inclined to highlight the intra-racial character of the majority of recent political violence in the United States. Likewise, the right fixates on immigrant and non-white violence, while conveniently ignoring the fact that it was a white American assassin who killed its newfound martyr, Charlie Kirk. In both cases, reality is sacrificed at the altar of narrative.

Political violence is commonplace in most of the world. The recent uptick in high-profile political assassinations and assassination attempts in the United States—while shocking to many Americans—is par for the course from a global perspective. But what is rare about political violence in contemporary America is its demographic character. A large proportion of political violence abroad is explicitly ethnic in nature. Even when ideology is invoked as the proximate cause, deeper ethnic tensions lurk nearby in the shadows. In today’s United States, however, political violence is overwhelmingly a phenomenon internal to white America.

The acceleration of white-on-white political violence is even more remarkable when we consider the reality of increasing ethnic diversity in the United States, not to mention the foundational importance of the black-white color line in American history. This is not to say that ethnic and racial conflict does not exist today. It certainly does. But, unlike during the Civil War and the Civil Rights movement, it is not currently an existential threat to the integrity of the national body politic. Conflict within white America, in contrast, is the most destabilizing force in American politics today.

My goal here is not to offer a blueprint for how to resolve the increasingly lethal contradictions within white America. Instead, it is simply to draw attention to a political reality that is, at best, ignored and, at worst, rejected by the majority of both left- and right-wing commentators in the United States. Only by facing reality will we have any hope of changing it.