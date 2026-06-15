Handful of Earth

Handful of Earth

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Laotzu2u's avatar
Laotzu2u
3h

“The trademark millennial ‘like’ has rarely done this much work in a sentence.” This is an excellent piece with focused, clear writing, and the paragraph this quote came from is crisp and damning. Great work.

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1 reply by Vincent Kelley
Joseph Conner Micallef's avatar
Joseph Conner Micallef
1d

Saying Platner "leads decisively" in polls is a massive stretch. From what I can tell he has been well within the margin of error for more than a month and is running well behind dems as a whole in Maine. One pollster had him running 8 points BEHIND a generic dem against Collins as of last week. He's at serious risk of losing.

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1 reply by Vincent Kelley
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