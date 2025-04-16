Handful of Earth

Handful of Earth

LizardFro
3d

Mask mandates were fought b/c they were the closest thing to a physical assault during Covid. I didn’t worry about the Covid vax whatsoever (I’m from FL, had recovered from Covid & had a recent antibody test to prove it). So the mask situation was maddening b/c it ostracized and belittled those that had knowledge of industrial hygiene or how viruses are spread. It was pushed on our kids - those with sensory issues or speech issues and medical care was denied for all unless it was worn religiously. To me that was WAY more of an issue than getting the vaccine - no one was holding you down for that (at least in FL) but they were holding our kids down just to attend school.

