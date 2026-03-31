Handful of Earth

Handful of Earth

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Jeffrey Strahl's avatar
Jeffrey Strahl
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Using the "Contemplation" in today's edition of my newsletter today (4/1/26). With full credit, of course. I do think the stability of the status-quo even before March 2020 was mostly noted in its absence, with the structural crisis of capitalism as a mode of production raging, with the very real material crisis in supplies of energy and raw materials, and with the ongoing, accelerating shredding of the world-wide ecosystem which is necessary for the survival of all life. Thanks!

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